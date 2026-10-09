WB Bypolls: BJP's Hasi Rani Rath Leads In Nandigram By Over 1 Lakh Votes

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Hasi Rani Rath is leading by a margin of 1,02,712 votes in the Nandigram Assembly constituency, as per official ECI trends. Congress' Milind Pradhan and Communist Party of India's (CPI) Santi Gopal Giri are trailing with 21,905 and 3,951, respectively. Earlier, BJP party workers celebrated as Hasi Rani Rath secured a lead in the electoral race. Speaking to ANI, Rath said, "I am grateful to our organisation, our leadership, and our BJP workers who didn't rest day or night and worked for the party. My party is grateful. They fought this battle for Suvendu Adhikari. Victory to the people of Nandigram, and victory to Suvendu Adhikari."

Rejijinagar Assembly Bypoll

In Rejijinagar Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Shakaharavh Sarkar is leading with 48,101 votes, followed by Aam Aadmi Unnayan Party candidate Golam Nabi Azad with 13,600 votes, and Mamata All India Trinamool Congress candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhary with 2,516 votes. Congress' Abdullahil Kafi has garnered 2,407 votes, followed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Mohd. Sayeed with 1,212 votes.

Vote counting is underway in West Bengal's Nandigram and Rejijinagar after by-elections conducted on October 6. Notably, the Nandigram seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari won from two constituencies in the State Assembly elections earlier this year and chose to retain the other seat. The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir, who had also secured victory from Nowda.

Nagaon Lok Sabha Bypoll

Meanwhile, BJP's Devasish Sharma is leading in the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam by 3,16,570 votes. All India United Democratic Front's Badruddin Ajmal is trailing with 2,20,833 votes and Congress' Sibamoni Bora with 57,364 votes.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat, which was won by the Congress in the 2019 and 2024 general elections, fell vacant after Pradyut Bordoloi left the party, joined the BJP and later won the Dispur Assembly constituency in the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

The results for five Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, as well as a Lok Sabha seat in Assam that went to bypolls on October 6th, will be declared on Friday after counting of the votes. (ANI)

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