CPI(M) Slams ED's 'Political Game' Against Pinarayi Vijayan

CPI(M) State Secretariat member P Jayarajan on Friday alleged that KM Shahjahan's petition against former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was part of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED)“political game”. He said legal action would be taken against the Kerala High Court order. Speaking to ANI, Jayarajan said, "KM Shahjahan's petition is part of the ED's political game. Shahjahan is part of the anti-Pinarayi Vijayan syndicate. Shahjahan is someone who tried to persecute Pinarayi Vijayan in the Lavalin case. The basic principle of justice that the person facing allegations should be heard has been denied to Pinarayi Vijayan. The High Court order has come in a situation where justice has been denied. Legal action will be taken against it."

CPI(M) Vows Legal and Political Challenge

Another CPI(M) leader, MV Jayarajan, said the court should have heard the affected parties, including Vijayan and Riyas, before passing the order. He said the party would challenge the matter through legal and political means. "Legally, the court should hear the aggrieved parties-that is, Pinarayi Vijayan and PA Mohamed Riyas, etc. But in this case, they were not heard by the judge, so we will fight legally and also politically. There is no evidence at all. The ED already recorded the statements from four persons by threatening them. The CMRL MD, the Chief Financial Officer, the Chief General Manager, and K. Varis... threatened him and his family so that he signed that statement. Those four persons already, in writing, gave the actual matters in an affidavit,” he said.

Jayarajan alleged that four officials associated with CMRL had been threatened into signing statements and that they had later submitted affidavits stating the actual facts before the ED Director and Regional Director. He claimed the case was fabricated and said the party would challenge the matter both legally and politically.“That is, before the ED, the ED Director, and the Regional Director. So this case was a fabricated one, and the ED registered the report with the Police Chief and the High Court. Fabricated evidence was given to both of them, so legally this was not proper, and we will fight against the legal position and also politically,” Jayarajan said.

Government to Examine Verdict

Meanwhile, Keralam Minister AP Anilkumar said the government would examine the High Court's judgment before deciding on its next course of action. He added that the government had maintained from the beginning that it had no preconceived position on the case and would study all the details before taking a decision. "I came to know about the High Court verdict through the media. As far as the government is concerned, we will examine the court's verdict and take appropriate action. We can comment on the matter only after studying the judgment in detail. From the very beginning, the government has maintained that it has no preconceived position on this case. Even when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asked the government to investigate the case, and during the subsequent actions taken, the government did not act with any preconceived notion. We will study all the details thoroughly before deciding on the appropriate course of action,” Anilkumar said.

High Court Orders FIR

The Kerala High Court had earlier ordered state law enforcement to register the FIR against Vijayand, his daughter and his son-in law under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The judgment was delivered while allowing a writ petition filed by activist Advocate KM Shahjahan. Earlier, the Keralam government had ordered a probe in the case after the ED shared findings with it. (ANI)

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