Nana Patekar Demise: Emotional Sand Art Tribute By Sudarsan Sand Art Institute Students
In a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar, students of the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute in Odisha have created a moving sand art animation honouring the legendary actor following his demise on October 8, 2026. Artists Rashmita Maharana, Sonali Aluk and Monalisa Maharana portrayed Nana Patekar through an emotional artwork carrying the message, 'End of an era. Tribute to Nana Patekar Ji. 1951–2026.' The touching creation reflects the love and admiration the actor earned through his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. Tributes continue to pour in from fans and celebrities as the industry remembers his enduring legacy.
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