J&K: PDP Leader Detained For Calling Terrorist Burhan Wani A 'Martyr'

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Kabir on Friday has been detained at Kishtwar Police Station for questioning after referring to slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani as a“martyr” during a PDP event.

Kabir had earlier said that calling Wani a“martyr” was his personal view, adding that people in a democratic country were free to express their opinions. He has been detained at Kishtwar Police Station for questioning following his reference to Burhan Wani as a "Martyr" in his speech at a PDP event Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Kabir said,“I had stated that when Burhan Wani was killed, BJP leaders visited his home and provided compensation. It is our freedom to decide whether or not to call him a martyr. We live in a democratic country. This is my personal view.”

He claimed that BJP leaders had visited Wani's family and provided compensation following his death.

Burhan Wani, a self-styled commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed along with two other terrorists in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district in June 2016.

LeT Terrorist Involved in Pahalgam Attack Killed

Meanwhile, last month, Security forces recovered the body of a Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, identified as Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa, along with war-like stores during a search operation in the general area of Palmaidan in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

The killing of Moosa was confirmed by the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, which said, "During the search early morning in General Area Palmaidan, body of Pak-based Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT) terrorist, identified as Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa, recovered along with war-like stores."

The Army and other security agencies launched OP KORAG in the Yousmarg area based on specific intelligence input. A Joint Search Operation was launched when vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which Hashim Moosa was neutralised.

According to the update issued by the security forces, the operation remained underway, with personnel continuing search operations in the area.

Hashim Moosa was named as one of the key suspects involved in the Pahalgam attack of 2025, which killed 26 tourists.

JK Police had announced a reward of Rs 20 lakhs for information leading to the arrest of Pakistan nationals and LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai and Hashim Musa in the wake of the terror attack.

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