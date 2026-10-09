Shura Takes Part In IPU Assembly And Governing Council Meetings In Tanzania

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Shura Council is taking part in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)'s 153rd Assembly and 218th Governing Council meetings in the city of Arusha, the United Republic of Tanzania.

The gatherings are being held under the theme“Enhancing good governance and empowering communities through inclusivity, trust and opportunities for all”.

The Qatari delegation is headed by HE the Deputy Speaker, Dr Hamda bint Hassan al-Sulaiti, who also serves on IPU's Executive Committee.

Speaking before the assembly, HE Dr al-Sulaiti reemphasised that the State of Qatar, led by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, believes in good governance as a vehicle for achieving fair and sustainable development and a more tight-knit and stable community.

The State of Qatar is moving diligently toward advancing its legislative and institutional frameworks, reinforcing digital transformation, enabling various community segments to contribute to development and policy-making, in addition to supporting education and development initiatives, combating corruption, and promoting integrity on the regional and global stages, she said.

She added that the theme of the current session is closely tied to the core of parliamentary work, noting that strengthening good governance, empowering local communities, advancing inclusion, building trust, and ensuring opportunities for all aren't standalone objectives, but rather an integrated framework that lays the groundwork for social justice and sustainable development.

HE the Deputy Speaker acknowledged parliaments as a linchpin in turning these tenets into reality through legislation, oversight, representation, and resource allocation, while ensuring the meaningful engagement of all segments of society, particularly young people, women, persons with disabilities, and those most in need.

Dr al-Sulaiti underscored the importance of ensuring that communities are partners in crafting decisions that affect their present and future, explaining that this thrust aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 16 and the Doha Declaration adopted by the United Nations General Assembly during the Second World Summit for Social Development hosted by the State of Qatar.

The draft resolution on inclusive social development and the rights of persons with disabilities represents a consequential step toward turning international commitments into practical legislation and policies that advance social justice and social development, she underlined.

Her Excellency weighed in on the nexus between development, stability, security, and peace, reemphasising that protecting civilians, respecting international law, and preserving the ceasefire are key to development. She recalled the fallout from conflicts and escalation in the region and the ensuing risks to civilians, critical facilities, navigation, energy supplies, and humanitarian and food needs.

In addition, Dr al-Sulaiti underscored the importance of following up on the implementation of the emergency item submitted by the State of Qatar and the Arab Group, with the support and participation of several geopolitical groups and parliaments and adopted by the 152nd IPU Assembly.

The item, she recalled, calls for combined parliamentary efforts to preserve ceasefire agreements and support peacebuilding in the Middle East and other regions, thereby strengthening the role of parliaments in protecting civilians, preventing the further escalation of conflicts, and supporting pathways toward just and lasting peace.

As part of the effective engagement of the Council's delegation in several meetings and committees held alongside the assembly, Her Excellency took part in the meetings of the IPU Executive Committee, the Bureau of Women Parliamentarians, the Forum of Women Parliamentarians, and the Governing Council.

The delegation also participated in the co-ordination meetings of the Gulf legislative councils and the Arab and Islamic Groups, while Shura Council Member Dr Sultan bin Hassan Aldosari participated in a closed informal consultation on pathways to peaceful coexistence in the Middle East, as well as meetings of the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights.

For his part, Engineer Ahmed bin Hitmi bin Ahmed al-Hitmi took part in the co-ordination meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group, the Forum of Young Parliamentarians, and meetings of the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security, with Yousef bin Ali al-Khater participating in meetings of the Governing Council, the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development, and the Standing Committee on United Nations Affairs.

Running until Friday, the assembly debates avenues for strengthening good governance, empowering local communities, advancing inclusion, building trust, and ensuring opportunities for all, along with an array of parliamentary and international issues, while the standing committees consider issues related to peace and international security, sustainable development, democracy and human rights, and United Nations affairs.

The agenda covers a draft resolution on inclusive social development for all, alongside parliamentary strategies to promote the rights and empowerment of people living with disabilities, as well as requests for the inclusion of an emergency item.

IPU Assembly Qatar Tanzania Governing Council meetings