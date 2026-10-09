CMC Reviews Municipal Services, Winter Camping Preparations

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Central Municipal Council (CMC) recently held its 59th meeting as part of the fifth and final session of its seventh term, chaired by Mohamed bin Ali al-Athba.

Throughout the session, CMC members reviewed a range of public and municipal services, as well as related infrastructure and regulatory issues that directly impact residents' lives. The agenda focused on practical municipal matters, including citizen housing, the naming of streets and districts, market services, and preparations for the upcoming winter camping season.

Accordingly, the session began by approving the minutes of its previous meeting and reviewing incoming correspondence before considering recommendations from the CMC Public Services and Facilities Committee on the amount of steel used in constructing citizens' homes. The issue was raised following a proposal by Dr Bader bin Sultan al-Rumaihi, member representing Constituency 4. Members also reviewed recommendations on the proposed naming of several streets in Constituency 16, based on a proposal from the Committee for Naming Areas, Districts and Squares. The members also discussed a separate proposal to amend the names of certain areas in Constituency 2. The meeting also addressed another issue regarding the mechanism for cleaning fish inside markets, as the council reviewed the committee's response to an earlier CMC recommendation on the issue, submitted following a proposal by Jassim bin Najm al-Khulaifi, member representing Constituency 1.

The council also discussed the 2026–2027 winter camping season, as it hosted the Winter Camping Organising Committee to review preparations and address members' concerns and questions about the upcoming season. The discussion took place shortly before the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change launched this year's camping season, announcing that the 2026–2027 season will run from October 25 until April 20, 2027, while registration is scheduled to open on October 11 through the ministry's website and the Bee'ah application. Registration is being organised in phases according to the geographical distribution of camping areas. The first phase, covering central areas, is scheduled for October 11–13, followed by the southern region from October 14–16 and the northern region from October 17–21. Registration for all areas will subsequently reopen from October 22–31.

The council's engagement with the Winter Camping Organising Committee is an important initiative to address campers' inquiries and concerns, as citizens consider it a major seasonal outdoor activity, particularly as the concerned entities seek to balance public access to camping areas with environmental protection and responsible use of natural sites.