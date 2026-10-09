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News Update! (08-10-2026)

News Update! (08-10-2026)


2026-10-09 04:41:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Quick update on the top stories...

Qatar reaffirms commitment to social development, women's empowerment, child rights at UN Third Committee.

Qatar Red Crescent Society distributes 89,000 hot meals to IDPs in Gaza.

(This video features an AI avatar of the real presenter)

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Gulf Times

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