Ooredoo Qatar Signs Strategic Agreement With Mckinsey & Company

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ooredoo Qatar, a subsidiary of Ooredoo Group, has signed a strategic agreement with McKinsey & Company to support the next phase of its transformation, with a focus on digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI).The agreement was signed by Ooredoo Qatar Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al-Thani and McKinsey & Company Global Managing Partner Bob Sternfels.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ooredoo Qatar said the collaboration will support its ongoing transformation by harnessing digital and AI capabilities, unlocking new opportunities for sustainable growth and creating long-term value.

Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al-Thani said the collaboration with McKinsey & Company would enable Ooredoo Qatar to harness digital technologies and AI to deliver lasting value for its customers, employees and partners.

"Through this engagement, we aim to turn our goals into measurable impact and help shape Qatar's digital future," he said.

Earlier this year, Ooredoo Qatar launched its Strategic Digital and AI Transformation Program to accelerate AI adoption across its operations, customer engagement and enterprise services.

The latest collaboration reinforces Ooredoo Qatar's role as a technology and digital transformation partner and underscores its commitment to supporting the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

McKinsey & Company Ooredoo digital technologies