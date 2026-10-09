Beyon sign agreement with barq during Fintech Forward 2026

The agreement brings together Beyon Money's operations with barq's fast-growing fintech platform.

- Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa CEO Beyon Digital GrowthMANAMA, BAHRAIN, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beyon and barq Group (Technologies Union), the parent company behind barq, the region's fastest-growing digital platform serving more than 15 million users, have signed an agreement bringing together Beyon Money's operations with barq's fast-growing fintech platform. The agreement was signed at FinTech Forward 2026 in the presence of H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of Beyon Group and Ahmed Alenazi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of barq, as well as senior executives from both organisations.Beyon Money customers can continue to use their accounts and services as usual and, over time, will benefit from barq's growing platform, capabilities and reach.Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa CEO Beyon Digital Growth, said: "Beyon Money is a strong example of how we build and develop digital businesses with the potential to create long-term value.”Mohamed Alsabea, Chief of Staff and Chief Strategy Officer: "Beyon Money's licences give us a regulated foundation to build on in new markets, and this transaction marks an important step in barq's growth.”Under the agreement, Beyon Money will become part of barq and Beyon will retain an economic interest in barq, subject to the completion of final documentation, relevant regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Beyon Money will continue to grow and serve its customers within barq's larger fintech platform.

Madeleine Doporto

Beyon

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barq Group Signs Landmark Deal with Beyon bringing Beyon Money into a Broader Hero Fintech Platform News Provided By Beyon October 08, 2026, 12:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology



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