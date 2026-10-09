Beyond The Ordinary, A New Fantasy Adventure For Young Readers, Is Out Now

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Nick Pryor has released his debut novel, "Beyond The Ordinary," a fantasy adventure written for readers roughly ten years old and up. The book follows Flossy James, an ordinary teenage girl who lives with type 1 diabetes and doesn't yet realise she also has a gift for foresight and leadership.At school, Flossy is known as "Freaky Flossy," teased for moments when she seems to sense trouble before it happens. At home, she manages the daily routine of an insulin-dependent diabetic, including hypoglycaemic episodes that leave her exhausted and, at times, misunderstood by the people closest to her, including her mother and younger brother. Neither Flossy nor her family initially recognise these moments for what they are: early signs of a premonition she cannot yet explain. The book follows her as she begins to make sense of this part of herself, set against the backdrop of ordinary family life in suburban England, where a diagnosis, a teasing classmate, or an unremarkable afternoon can carry more weight than anyone around her realises."Beyond The Ordinary" carries Flossy through three distinct settings: her home and school life in England, a formative stay in Muscat, Oman, and a fantasy world at the Earth's Mantle, home to a people the book calls the Mantlelites. Readers follow her as she is drawn into this hidden layer of the earth, where her premonitions and leadership are put to a real test, and where she works to uncover who is behind the danger she senses ahead.Flossy's diabetes is not incidental to the story. Nick is insulin-dependent himself, and he drew on that experience while writing her character. "There is always hope. If one part of your life is difficult and you feel unappreciated, the next stage might be very different," Nick said, describing the idea he hoped young readers would take away from the book.Nick trained at drama school before working as an actor in theatre, television, and film, including a role in "Revolution" alongside Al Pacino. He later formed a theatre-in-education company as artistic director and writer, touring productions across Europe and the Middle East. Since then, he has directed workshop plays in international schools around the world and runs an intensive drama program called "Putting On A Play," a title under which he was also commissioned to write an educational book for Wayland Publishing. Nick was born in London and now lives in Normandy, France, where he continues to write.Part of the book's setting grew out of Nick's own years working as a drama specialist in Oman and the wider Gulf region. He said he wanted the story to show the kindness he experienced there, at a time when few Western authors write positively, and outside of politics, about the Arab world and its people.Written For Young Readers, Aimed At A Wide AudienceWhile "Beyond The Ordinary" is centred on a female lead, Nick said he hopes readers of any background will find themselves invested in Flossy's path, in the questions she is trying to answer about herself, and in discovering who the story's villain turns out to be along the way. He is also hoping the book finds an audience beyond its initial readers, among young people in the Middle East as well as in Western countries, since the book sets its central character in three different worlds: her home and school life in the UK, her first experience of the Arab world in Oman, and the fantasy adventure that follows once she enters the Earth's Mantle."Beyond The Ordinary" is Nick's first novel and is available now. For more information about Nick Pryor or "Beyond The Ordinary," contact information is provided below.

Bracken Joseph

Gulf Publisher

+971 54 994 5073

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Beyond The Ordinary, A New Fantasy Adventure For Young Readers, Is Out Now News Provided By Bracken Joseph, Gulf Publisher October 08, 2026, 14:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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