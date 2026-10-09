NEW DAWN MY ELECTRIFIES PAVILION DAMANSARA HEIGHTS AS HUMANOID ROBOT COMBAT TAKES CENTRE STAGE

Former Malaysia National football Safee Sali takes on former world number 1 Malaysian Doubles Badminton player, Koo Kien Keat

New Dawn MY Press Conference with pilots and organisers

Picture of full house audience for SCL's inaugural fight: New Dawn MY

Seven live bouts, three championship titles, a charged crowd and media turnout marked Shadow Combat League's explosive debut of a new kind of live competition.

- Dr Ian Tan Wei Lun, Founder & CEO, LINEARK and Shadow Combat League

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pavilion Arena erupted with energy on 3 October as Shadow Combat League (SCL ) staged New Dawn MY, transforming Pavilion Damansara Heights into a high-octane showcase of live humanoid robot combat, sport, entertainment and advanced robotics.

From the opening moments, the arena was electric. Roaring reactions, packed attention around the fight floor and a strong turnout of media, content creators and industry guests gave New Dawn MY the atmosphere of a major live spectacle - the kind of night that rewarded those who were there to witness it first-hand.

Across seven bouts, personalities from sport, combat and entertainment stepped behind SCL's humanoid robots, translating movement, reactions and competitive instinct into live tele-operated combat.

At the centre of the night was the NETRUNNER Championship, where Malaysian football icon Safee Sali faced former national badminton star Koo Kien Keat in a headline clash between two of the country's most recognisable sporting names.

The cross-sport showdown saw Koo NETRUNNER title.

The GLADIATOR Championship featured professional boxer Aiman Abu Bakar against Adli Goldenboy, with Aiman Abu Bakar securing the belt, while Daniella Sya faced Theebaan for the ICON Championship, with Theebaan crowned champion.

The supporting card continued the mix of personalities and disciplines, with Malaysian entertainer and content personality Alip Blastoff taking on professional Muay Thai fighter Isaac Quinn Lee, Alexis Grace facing Daniel Fong, twin sisters Michelle Teo Jia Yin and Mabelle going head-to-head, and Eugene Chung meeting Yuan Teng.

The night also saw Isaac Quinn Lee, Alexis Grace, Michelle Teo Jia Yin and Yuan Teng emerge victorious in their respective bouts, adding to a fast-moving card that kept the arena engaged from start to finish.

From the first fight to the final championship clash, the crowd responded intensely to the format, while the media presence helped carry New Dawn MY beyond the arena and into a wider conversation around how robotics could reshape live entertainment.

Unlike autonomous robot competitions, SCL's humanoids are controlled live by human pilots through motion-capture and tele-operation technology. The machine provides the body, but the strategy, timing and instinct remain human.

BEYOND THE FIGHT NIGHT

New Dawn MY also gave LINEARK a platform to highlight partnerships extending beyond the competition itself.

During the event's press conference, LINEARK acknowledged its ongoing collaboration with Booster Robotics, a leading robotics manufacturer. LINEARK has been appointed as its regional distributor for Southeast Asia and the Middle East, with an existing MOU partnership supporting further collaboration between both companies.

The press conference also featured an MOU segment involving Ascenthea and its flagship Lift Me Up programme, a 100-day accelerator focused on personal development, AI and technology training, corporate exposure and strategic networking for women.

The initiative also creates pathways for participants to grow into Ambassadors, Industry Leaders and Mentors, reflecting a broader focus on access to future-ready education and leadership opportunities.

Together, the partnerships showed how the wider LINEARK ecosystem is expanding across robotics, education, talent development and commercial collaboration.

For SCL, New Dawn MY was more than a debut fight night. It demonstrated how humanoid robotics could move beyond technical showcases and into a mainstream live-entertainment format built around competition, personality and spectacle.

As part of the wider LINEARK ecosystem, SCL is now looking towards future championship events, international expansion and new strategic partnerships across Asia and other markets.

LINEARK is also developing its regional presence in Bahrain, positioning the Kingdom as a potential hub for future activity across the Gulf and wider Middle East.

With its first champions crowned, a powerful audience response and strong media turnout, New Dawn MY has set the stage for the next chapter of Shadow Combat League.

The next chapter is already taking shape, with SCL currently looking towards its next fight event in the first quarter of 2027. Further announcements, fight details and updates will be revealed in the coming months via the official Shadow Combat League Instagram.

Where Skill Meets Steel.

ABOUT SHADOW COMBAT LEAGUE

Shadow Combat League (SCL) is a Malaysia-born humanoid robot combat platform by LINEARK, combining human-controlled robotics with live sport and entertainment.

Through divisions including ICON, GLADIATOR and NETRUNNER, SCL brings participants from sport, entertainment, combat and technology into a shared competitive arena.

ABOUT LINEARK

LINEARK is a technology company focused on humanoid robotics and embodied intelligence.

Through initiatives including Shadow Combat League, LINEARK explores the application of robotics across entertainment, education, research and commercial environments, while developing partnerships and opportunities across international markets.

Ian Tan

Shadow Combat League

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