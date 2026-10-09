Italy Strengthens Defence Engagement With Nigeria As Official Delegation And Leonardo Confirm AFRIDEX 2026 Participation

- Odiri Umusu, Portfolio Director at AFRIDEX

LAGOS, NIGERIA, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Official Delegation from Italy and Leonardo set for Lagos weeks after Nigerian Air Force receives three Leonardo helicopters, as first M-346FAs move towards delivery

Italy will have a significant presence at the inaugural Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) in Lagos this October, with an Official Delegation from Italy to participate as well as Leonardo confirmed to exhibit and sponsor.

The Italian presence comes as defence cooperation between Italy and Nigeria enters an active period of aircraft delivery, training and long-term fleet support.

On 15 September, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) took delivery in Lagos of three Leonardo AW-109 Trekker B helicopters. The aircraft form part of a 10-helicopter acquisition, with the remaining seven expected before the end of 2026, according to the NAF.

The helicopter programme is running alongside Nigeria's acquisition of 24 M-346 aircraft from Leonardo. Together, the two programmes represent 34 Leonardo aircraft being acquired by the Nigerian Air Force, creating a substantial current aerospace link between Nigeria and Italian industry.

The first three M-346 fighter-attack aircraft, designated NAF 01, NAF 02 and NAF 03, completed Factory Acceptance Testing at Leonardo's Venegono facility in Italy between 29 June and 9 July 2026. The aircraft met the required contractual, technical and airworthiness standards, clearing them for delivery to Nigeria.

The programme extends beyond aircraft acquisition. During the M-346 acceptance process, Nigerian officials held discussions with Leonardo covering pilot and maintenance training, logistics support and long-term fleet sustainment, alongside simulator and ground-based training intended to strengthen Nigerian technical and operational capability.

The Nigerian Air Force has previously stated that Leonardo's support arrangements include maintenance support for the M-346 fleet for a minimum of 25 years. NAF leadership has also proposed the establishment of a Leonardo maintenance hub in Nigeria as part of wider discussions around long-term support and in-country sustainment capability.

Leonardo's relationship with Nigeria predates the current aircraft programmes. Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has described the company as having decades of collaboration in Nigeria's defence sector, while Italy and Nigeria have also maintained formal military-to-military engagement through bilateral staff talks and other institutional cooperation.

Against this backdrop, the participation of the Official Delegation from Italy and Leonardo at AFRIDEX will bring that wider relationship into a structured defence and security environment in Lagos at a point when Nigeria is progressing through aircraft delivery, training and long-term sustainment milestones.

Odiri Umusu, Portfolio Director for the Africa International Defence Exhibition, said:

“Italy's participation at AFRIDEX comes at a particularly relevant point in the defence relationship between Italy and Nigeria. Nigeria is progressing through delivery, training and sustainment milestones across major Leonardo aircraft programmes, while the presence of an Official Delegation from Italy creates an important opportunity for wider government-to-government and industry engagement.

“AFRIDEX has been established to support structured defence and security cooperation around capability requirements, training, long-term readiness, technical capacity, industrial support and credible government-industry dialogue.

“We are pleased to welcome the Official Delegation from Italy and Leonardo to Lagos and to provide a platform for engagement with defence and security stakeholders from Nigeria, across Africa and international partner markets.”

Taking place from 26 to 29 October 2026 at Eko Atlantic, Lagos, the Africa International Defence Exhibition will convene senior military leaders, government representatives, capability planners and defence and security organisations across the Land, Maritime, Air, Cyber and Space domains.

Hosted by the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and held under the patronage of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, AFRIDEX is designed to support structured cooperation between governments, armed forces and industry, with a focus on capability development, protection, resilience, readiness and long-term industrial capacity.

The participation of Italy's Official Delegation and Leonardo therefore comes against a tangible programme of current bilateral engagement: Italian-built aircraft being delivered to Nigeria, further aircraft progressing towards induction, and continuing cooperation around training, logistics and long-term fleet sustainment.

Abigail Singleton

Singleton PR

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Italy strengthens defence engagement with Nigeria as Official Delegation and Leonardo confirm AFRIDEX 2026 participation News Provided By Singleton PR October 08, 2026, 15:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology, World & Regional...



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