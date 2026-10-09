Bright Pattern Named A Top 10 Leading Servicenow Partner To Watch In 2026 By CIO Coverage

- Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright PatternSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bright Pattern, a global leader in AI-first omnichannel contact center software, today announced that it has been named one of the“Top 10 Leading ServiceNow Partners to Watch in 2026” by CIO Coverage. This recognizes the company's role in helping organizations connect AI-powered customer and employee engagement with ServiceNow workflows, delivering a successful autonomous resolution.Bright Pattern was recognized in CIO Coverage's Top 10 Leading ServiceNow Partners to Watch 2026 digital magazine. Access to the full magazine can be found at CIO Coverage ServiceNow Edition.Bright Pattern complements ServiceNow by providing an AI-first engagement orchestration layer that connects conversations across voice and digital channels with the data, knowledge, processes and workflows required to resolve the underlying issue.“We're honored that CIO Coverage has named Bright Pattern one of the Top 10 Leading ServiceNow Partners to Watch in 2026,” said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern.“Together, Bright Pattern and ServiceNow connect the entire service journey, from the first customer or employee conversation through enterprise action and resolution.”The combination of Bright Pattern and ServiceNow capabilities are designed to produce positive business outcomes: faster resolution, greater automation, fewer handoffs, less agent effort, better customer and employee experiences, and lower operating costs.ABOUT BRIGHT PATTERNFounded by pioneers in the contact center industry, Bright Pattern delivers a natively built, all-in-one AI-first omnichannel platform including comprehensive contact center capabilities, an advanced AI suite and workforce management (WFM).Recognized as the fastest time-to-implement and lowest-cost-to-deploy, Bright Pattern delivers unmatched time-to-value.Serving over 500 customers across 38 countries, Bright Pattern's cloud-native platform offers customers their deployment choice - whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in private cloud environments.For more information on how Bright Pattern is reimagining customer experience, visit .ABOUT CIO COVERAGECIOCoverage is a leading B2B technology media and editorial publication that showcases innovative technology companies, solutions, and industry leaders shaping the future of business and technology. Through its print and digital publications, CIOCoverage connects technology companies with a global audience of CIOs, CTOs, IT leaders, business executives, and other technology decision-makers. Its industry-focused editions recognize organizations demonstrating innovation, expertise, and meaningful impact across the evolving technology landscape. ( )

Chris Wong

Bright Pattern

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Bright Pattern Named a Top 10 Leading ServiceNow Partner to Watch in 2026 by CIO Coverage News Provided By Bright Pattern October 08, 2026, 16:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, Politics...



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