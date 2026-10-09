DSF Antique Jewelry Highlights No-Heat Ceylon Sapphire Intaglio Ring

Men's platinum ring with an antique Ceylon sapphire intaglio, accompanied by a Gübelin report documenting the center sapphire's origin and no indications of heating. Photograph: DSF Antique Jewelry.

A platinum ring with an antique sapphire carving anchors a collector feature on intaglio artistry, Ceylon origin and Gübelin's no-heat findings.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DSF Antique Jewelry is highlighting a men's platinum ring set with an antique Ceylon sapphire intaglio in an editorial feature exploring carved gemstone jewelry. Accompanied by a Gübelin Gem Lab report, the center sapphire combines an engraved design with documented Sri Lankan origin and no indications of heating.

The company's Journal article, The Art of Sapphire Intaglio Rings, examines these jewels through their imagery, gemstone characteristics and settings. It brings attention to the details that make an engraved sapphire a subject for close observation as well as a wearable piece of jewelry.

The featured no-heat Ceylon sapphire intaglio ring has a blue center stone bearing an elaborate emblematic design with curling flourishes. Its faceted exterior gives the engraving a luminous frame, while rectangular sapphires along the shoulders carry the blue color into the platinum mount. The antique description relates to the carved center stone.

The Gübelin report identifies the center stone as natural sapphire from Sri Lanka, historically known as Ceylon, and records no indications of heating. Its origin and treatment conclusions concern the center sapphire examined.

An intaglio is a design engraved below a gemstone's surface. This differs from a cameo, in which the image stands in relief. The distinction helps explain why recessed lines and figures may become more apparent as the stone is viewed from different angles.

"An intaglio invites a closer look. Its appeal lies in the relationship between the carved image, the sapphire's color and the setting that presents it," said DSF Antique Jewelry.

The feature also presents other sapphire intaglio designs, including a lion-and-crown motif in gold and a carved crest in a Tiffany and Co. platinum ring. Comparing their subjects and settings shows how different jewels can share a carving technique while offering distinct visual identities.

For collectors, the article encourages attention to the carving's definition, the sapphire's appearance, the mounting and the condition of the complete ring. Laboratory documentation adds information about the gemstone, while attribution and the age of an engraving or setting require their own supporting evidence.

The Art of Sapphire Intaglio Rings and photographs of the featured ring are available on the DSF Antique Jewelry website.

About DSF Antique Jewelry

DSF Antique Jewelry was established in 2011 and began retail operations around 2013, building on more than 50 years of experience in the wholesale jewelry business. Based in New York and serving collectors worldwide, the company offers fine jewelry, signed designer and couture pieces, estate, vintage and antique jewelry, rare gemstones, luxury watches and rare objects.

DSF Antique Jewelry

DSF Antique Jewelry LLC.

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DSF Antique Jewelry Highlights No-Heat Ceylon Sapphire Intaglio Ring News Provided By DSF Antique Jewelry LLC October 08, 2026, 18:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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