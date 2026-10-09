Ellis Martin Report: Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) CEO David Elsley Discusses Phase III MAVERIC And What Comes Next For Cardiolrx

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Malibu, CA, Oct 8, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL ) (NASDAQ:CRDL ) (CT9:FRA ) President and CEO David Elsley joins Ellis Martin for an update on the company's cardiovascular drug development programs, with a focus on CardiolRx and the pivotal Phase III MAVERIC trial in recurrent pericarditis.The discussion examines the progress of MAVERIC, Cardiol's decision to expand enrollment to as many as 150 patients and the anticipated path toward topline Phase III results in 2027. Elsley also discusses what the company learned from its Phase II program and how those findings helped shape the pivotal study now underway.Recurrent pericarditis is an inflammatory heart condition characterized by recurring episodes of inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart. Patients can experience chest pain, shortness of breath and repeated recurrences over a period of years. Elsley discusses the limitations of existing treatment approaches and Cardiol's development of CardiolRx as an investigational oral, non-immunosuppressive therapy targeting inflammation associated with the disease.The conversation also turns to Cardiol's ARCHER program in myocarditis and the company's broader work targeting inflammation and fibrosis in cardiovascular disease. Elsley discusses the potential significance of the myocarditis program alongside MAVERIC and the opportunity Cardiol sees across its cardiovascular pipeline.Listen to the complete interview with David Elsley on The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio.About Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) (TSX:CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing therapies targeting inflammation and fibrosis associated with heart disease. The company's lead investigational drug candidate, CardiolRx, is being evaluated in the pivotal Phase III MAVERIC trial for recurrent pericarditis. Cardiol is also advancing its ARCHER program in myocarditis.

Cardiol Therapeutics trades on the Nasdaq and Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CRDL.

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