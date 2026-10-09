Pioneer Minerals Limited (ASX:PMM) Secures Option To Acquire High Grade Gold-Copper-Silver Project In San Juan, Argentina

Pioneer Minerals (ASX:PMM) is a diversified mineral exploration company focused on advancing a portfolio of prospective mineral projects across the United States and Canada. The Company's portfolio provides exposure to tungsten, gold, antimony, uranium and lithium, with a focus on identifying and advancing high-potential mineral systems in established mining jurisdictions.

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