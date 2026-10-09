Galiano Gold (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) Makes TSX Top Gainer List On Extension Of Key Mining Leases At The Asanko Gold Mine

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for Galiano Gold Inc. (TSX: GAU ) (NYSE American: GAU ).

The stock is trading at 2.9350 +0.1650 (+5.97%) on the TSX with a morning high of $2.975.

Galiano Gold announced that it has secured the extension of the Abirem and Miradani Mining Leases at the Asanko Gold Mine ("AGM") in Ghana. The Abirem Mining Lease has been extended for 15 years through 2041, while the Miradani Mining Lease has been extended for 17 years through 2043.

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The Abirem and Miradani Mining Leases host the Nkran, Adubiaso and Miradani North deposits, including the AGM's 5.8 million tonnes per annum processing facility, associated infrastructure and Nkran Cut 3, a key component of the AGM's long-term mine plan.

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