Pacira Biosciences (Nasdaq: PCRX) Makes 52 Week High On Acquisition News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas, including biotech and medical tech stocks, issues a news and trading alert for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX ).

Pacira BioSciences makes the Nasdaq top gainers list today following acquisition news. The stock is trading at 36.28 +11.08 (+43.99%) on volume of over 18 Million shares as of this report, The average trading volume is just under 600,000 shares. The stock has a morning high of $36.33, a 52 week high.

Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS), a global healthcare company, and Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), a leader in innovative non-opioid pain therapies, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Viatris has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Pacira for $36.50 per share in cash, representing an aggregate equity value of $1.65 billion.

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Pacira brings two established, high-margin, patent-protected, in-market U.S. products - EXPAREL(R) (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) and ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension). Pacira generated approximately $746 million in total revenue and approximately $177 million in adjusted EBITDA during the last twelve months ended June 30, 2026. Viatris plans to leverage its intellectual property expertise and proven ability to extend product lifecycles and sustain meaningful sales after the entry of competition to maximize the long-term value of the Pacira portfolio and expects to expand the products' reach across select markets within its global infrastructure.

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