Biotech Stock Bioaffinity Technologies (Nasdaq: BIAF) Soars On Japanese Patent Allowance

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas, including biotech and medical tech stocks, issues a news and trading alert for bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF; BIAFW), a biotechnology company focused on the need for noninvasive tests for the detection of early-stage lung cancer and other lung diseases.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top gainers list today on news, currently trading at 8.09 +1.93 (+31.48%) on volume of just under 30 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $9.38.

bioAffinity today announced that the Japan Patent Office has issued a Notice of Allowance indicating its intention to grant a patent to bioAffinity Technologies for the method of predicting the likelihood of lung cancer powered by the CyPath(R) Lung test for early-stage lung cancer.

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The Japanese patent application, titled "Detection of Early-Stage Lung Cancer in Sputum Using Automated Flow Cytometry and Machine Learning," will be an important addition to bioAffinity Technologies' patent portfolio, which includes 22 awarded U.S. and foreign patents and 36 pending patent applications related to its diagnostic platform and cancer treatment therapeutics. The Japanese patent will be the first awarded in that country for CyPath Lung driven by an AI-built algorithm and the fifth patent protecting the Company's early lung cancer test awarded in Asia, including China and Hong Kong.

The CyPath Lung test uses flow cytometry and artificial intelligence with at-home sample collection to assess indeterminate pulmonary nodules in patients at high risk for lung cancer. Physicians are adding CyPath Lung to the clinical pathway to help risk stratify patients, reduce patient anxiety, support surgical and treatment decisions, and reduce overall healthcare costs. Issuance of the patent is expected to result after payment of the applicable issuance fee.

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