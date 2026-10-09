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Rhenus Cambodia Signals Growth With A New And Expanded Head Office
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Samuel Tan, Managing Director of Myanmar & Cambodia, Rhenus Air & Ocean, says,“The opening of our new office marks an exciting chapter for Rhenus Logistics in Cambodia. Over the past few years, we have built a strong team, expanded our customer base, and strengthened our position in the market. This investment reflects our confidence in Cambodia's growth potential and our commitment to supporting customers with reliable and innovative logistics solutions tailored to their evolving supply chain needs.”
A Stronger Focus on Supporting Key Growth Industries
The plans to extend Rhenus' presence and visibility in Cambodia comes at a time when Cambodia is actively strengthening trade policy, market access and business competitiveness, as it prepares for graduation from the UN's Least Developed Country (LDC) category.
Rhenus Cambodia's head office will focus on supporting local and FDI businesses in customized solutions across FMCG, Industrial Raw Materials, Equipment & Electronics, Automotive Components, Renewable Energy Equipment, Life Sciences (Medical Equipment and Pharmaceutical) and the GFT (Garments/ Footwear and Travel Goods) sector. The new office will offer customer-centric solutions tapping on an array of options and services, including air and ocean freight, cross-border transportation, customs brokerage, and project logistics.
The relocation reflects Rhenus Cambodia's continued investment in both business growth and employee wellbeing. Employees will have access to complimentary health and wellbeing initiatives, including yoga sessions, running clubs and shared sports facilities.
Alongside these investments, Rhenus Cambodia continues to build its local talent pipeline through internship opportunities for students with a logistics background, providing practical industry exposure and opportunities to develop future talent within the logistics sector.
Samuel adds,“Moving into a new office is not just about a new workplace. It is about creating the right environment for our people, enhancing collaboration, and building the foundation for our next phase of growth. We look forward to continuing our journey with our customers, partners, and employees as Cambodia further integrates into regional and global supply chains.”
Rhenus entered the Cambodian market in 2017 and has also achieved ISO 9001 for quality management, ISO 14001 for environmental management, and ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety.
Rhenus Head Office in Cambodia:
Address: GIA Tower, Unit G2506-09, Sopheak Mongkul Street, Diamond Island, 12 301 Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Contact:...
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Located in the commercial hub of Phnom Penh, the new office will offer improved accessibility and support to key industries including FMCG, M anufacturing, I ndustrial, and C lean E nergy
The new office signals growth for the local team, with business expansion and talent development plans in the pipeline
Samuel Tan, Managing Director of Myanmar & Cambodia, Rhenus Air & Ocean, says,“The opening of our new office marks an exciting chapter for Rhenus Logistics in Cambodia. Over the past few years, we have built a strong team, expanded our customer base, and strengthened our position in the market. This investment reflects our confidence in Cambodia's growth potential and our commitment to supporting customers with reliable and innovative logistics solutions tailored to their evolving supply chain needs.”
A Stronger Focus on Supporting Key Growth Industries
The plans to extend Rhenus' presence and visibility in Cambodia comes at a time when Cambodia is actively strengthening trade policy, market access and business competitiveness, as it prepares for graduation from the UN's Least Developed Country (LDC) category.
Rhenus Cambodia's head office will focus on supporting local and FDI businesses in customized solutions across FMCG, Industrial Raw Materials, Equipment & Electronics, Automotive Components, Renewable Energy Equipment, Life Sciences (Medical Equipment and Pharmaceutical) and the GFT (Garments/ Footwear and Travel Goods) sector. The new office will offer customer-centric solutions tapping on an array of options and services, including air and ocean freight, cross-border transportation, customs brokerage, and project logistics.
The relocation reflects Rhenus Cambodia's continued investment in both business growth and employee wellbeing. Employees will have access to complimentary health and wellbeing initiatives, including yoga sessions, running clubs and shared sports facilities.
Alongside these investments, Rhenus Cambodia continues to build its local talent pipeline through internship opportunities for students with a logistics background, providing practical industry exposure and opportunities to develop future talent within the logistics sector.
Samuel adds,“Moving into a new office is not just about a new workplace. It is about creating the right environment for our people, enhancing collaboration, and building the foundation for our next phase of growth. We look forward to continuing our journey with our customers, partners, and employees as Cambodia further integrates into regional and global supply chains.”
Rhenus entered the Cambodian market in 2017 and has also achieved ISO 9001 for quality management, ISO 14001 for environmental management, and ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety.
Rhenus Head Office in Cambodia:
Address: GIA Tower, Unit G2506-09, Sopheak Mongkul Street, Diamond Island, 12 301 Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Contact:...
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