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Schneider Electric Pioneers Energy Technology To Accelerate Smart Transformation And Sustainable Growth At Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2026
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2026 – Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, concluded Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2026 today under the theme“Powering Hong Kong's Next Era: Energy, AI and Growth.” Gathering over 800 policymakers, business executives, and market innovators, the summit explores how the rapid acceleration of artificial intelligence (AI) is driving unprecedented demand in energy, and how energy technology can bridge the gap to advance the city's smart transformation and sustainable growth.
“We are building a complete AI ecosystem: frontier research, world-class computing infrastructure, AI-enabled public services, responsible governance framework, and a talent base that reaches every part of society,” said Kevin Choi, JP, Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government.“Turning AI into real economic and social value needs industry, research institutions and the community working together. With our international connectivity and our close ties with the Mainland, Hong Kong is well placed to be your partner in this journey.”
“We are entering a defining era where energy and AI are becoming inseparable,” said Jonathan Chiu, President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong.“As demand for AI continues to surge, so too does the need for timely deployment of efficient, resilient and intelligent energy infrastructure. At Schneider Electric, we believe the future will be powered by energy intelligence, advancing the digital backbone essential to Hong Kong's next era of sustainable growth and innovation.”
Co-innovating Hong Kong's I&T Ecosystem
Featuring a distinguished line-up of expert speakers, the summit hosted a series of insightful panel discussions exploring how AI, innovation, and sustainability can strengthen Hong Kong's competitiveness.
The panel discussion, “Executive Insight: Powering the Future of AI Through an Integrated Ecosystem,” brought together Steven So, Chief Operating Officer of NTT Com Asia, Terry Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, and Theresa Yeung, Managing Principal, East Asia of Arup. Moderated by Simon Ng, Chief Executive Officer of Business Environment Council, the session explored the future of AI through the lens of long-term strategy, cross-sector collaboration, regulatory frameworks, and sustainability governance.
In another session, “The Sustainable Growth Imperative: Connecting Intelligence for Greater Impact,” featured Farrukh Shad, SVP, Head of Sustainability Business, APAC & MEA of Schneider Electric, Patrick Ho, Head of Sustainable Development of Swire Properties, and David Kim, Head of Sustainability of The Bank of East Asia, Limited. They shared insights on leveraging connected intelligence across operations, finance, and sustainability to drive measurable business outcomes, enhance operational resilience, and create long-term value.
The panel discussion, “Hong Kong's Growth Engine: Technology, Partnership and Action in the Built Environment,” gathered Johnny Cheuk, Hong Kong Executive Leader & Senior Vice President of AECOM, Donald Choi, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Urban Renewal Authority, Travis Kan, Director, Digital Energy, Power Products, Industrial Automation of Schneider Electric Hong Kong, and Calvin Lee Kwan, Head of Sustainability of Link Asset Management. Moderated by Grace Kwok, Director of Hong Kong Green Building Council, the session spotlighted the role of technology, collaboration, and action in unlocking the transformative potential of Hong Kong's built environment, particularly the Northern Metropolis.
Reaffirming Schneider Electric's commitment to fostering a robust and diverse I&T ecosystem, the summit was also supported by a range of industry associations.
Powering Growth with Energy Technologies
At the summit, Schneider Electric showcased how its latest energy technologies can help businesses enhance efficiency and strengthen resilience while supporting Hong Kong's journey toward carbon neutrality by 2050.
Buildings: Transforming into Strategic Business Assets
EcoStruxureTM Foresight Operation
EV C harging: Electrifying Private Vehicles, Commercial Fleets, Car Parks, and Depots
Schneider Electric's end-to-end smart EV charging portfolio
Data Centers: Engineering the Backbone of AI Factories
Schneider Electric's full AI factory portfolio
Power and Grids: Enabling the Energy Transition at Scale
The leading SF6-free medium voltage switchgear portfolio
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“We are building a complete AI ecosystem: frontier research, world-class computing infrastructure, AI-enabled public services, responsible governance framework, and a talent base that reaches every part of society,” said Kevin Choi, JP, Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government.“Turning AI into real economic and social value needs industry, research institutions and the community working together. With our international connectivity and our close ties with the Mainland, Hong Kong is well placed to be your partner in this journey.”
“We are entering a defining era where energy and AI are becoming inseparable,” said Jonathan Chiu, President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong.“As demand for AI continues to surge, so too does the need for timely deployment of efficient, resilient and intelligent energy infrastructure. At Schneider Electric, we believe the future will be powered by energy intelligence, advancing the digital backbone essential to Hong Kong's next era of sustainable growth and innovation.”
Co-innovating Hong Kong's I&T Ecosystem
Featuring a distinguished line-up of expert speakers, the summit hosted a series of insightful panel discussions exploring how AI, innovation, and sustainability can strengthen Hong Kong's competitiveness.
The panel discussion, “Executive Insight: Powering the Future of AI Through an Integrated Ecosystem,” brought together Steven So, Chief Operating Officer of NTT Com Asia, Terry Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, and Theresa Yeung, Managing Principal, East Asia of Arup. Moderated by Simon Ng, Chief Executive Officer of Business Environment Council, the session explored the future of AI through the lens of long-term strategy, cross-sector collaboration, regulatory frameworks, and sustainability governance.
In another session, “The Sustainable Growth Imperative: Connecting Intelligence for Greater Impact,” featured Farrukh Shad, SVP, Head of Sustainability Business, APAC & MEA of Schneider Electric, Patrick Ho, Head of Sustainable Development of Swire Properties, and David Kim, Head of Sustainability of The Bank of East Asia, Limited. They shared insights on leveraging connected intelligence across operations, finance, and sustainability to drive measurable business outcomes, enhance operational resilience, and create long-term value.
The panel discussion, “Hong Kong's Growth Engine: Technology, Partnership and Action in the Built Environment,” gathered Johnny Cheuk, Hong Kong Executive Leader & Senior Vice President of AECOM, Donald Choi, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Urban Renewal Authority, Travis Kan, Director, Digital Energy, Power Products, Industrial Automation of Schneider Electric Hong Kong, and Calvin Lee Kwan, Head of Sustainability of Link Asset Management. Moderated by Grace Kwok, Director of Hong Kong Green Building Council, the session spotlighted the role of technology, collaboration, and action in unlocking the transformative potential of Hong Kong's built environment, particularly the Northern Metropolis.
Reaffirming Schneider Electric's commitment to fostering a robust and diverse I&T ecosystem, the summit was also supported by a range of industry associations.
Powering Growth with Energy Technologies
At the summit, Schneider Electric showcased how its latest energy technologies can help businesses enhance efficiency and strengthen resilience while supporting Hong Kong's journey toward carbon neutrality by 2050.
Buildings: Transforming into Strategic Business Assets
EcoStruxureTM Foresight Operation
EV C harging: Electrifying Private Vehicles, Commercial Fleets, Car Parks, and Depots
Schneider Electric's end-to-end smart EV charging portfolio
Data Centers: Engineering the Backbone of AI Factories
Schneider Electric's full AI factory portfolio
Power and Grids: Enabling the Energy Transition at Scale
The leading SF6-free medium voltage switchgear portfolio
--br->
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