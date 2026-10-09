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Josie Ho Shines In Desert Diamonds At Hong Kong Premiere Of The Mage
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>De Beers Group and Chow Tai Fook celebrate Josie Ho as a true reflection of Desert diamonds - individual, resilient and naturally distinctiveHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2026 – On 6 October, Hong Kong actress, producer and musician Josie Ho stepped onto the red carpet for the Hong Kong premiere of The Mage 《拾荒法師》 adorned in jewellery from Chow Tai Fook's Desert Rose Collection, created in collaboration with De Beers Group as the latest expression of the Desert diamonds campaign.
Held at MOViE MOViE Cityplaza in Tai Koo Shing, the premiere brought together cinema, style and natural diamonds for a celebration of individuality and creative expression. Josie was joined by her husband and long-time creative partner Conroy Chan, as well as The Mage co-star Iman Taheri, with all three accessorised in diamond jewellery from Chow Tai Fook.
A Natural Expression of Individuality
Known for forging her own path across film, music and production, Josie has spent more than three decades embracing roles and creative projects that resist easy categorisation. Her independent spirit finds a natural connection with the philosophy behind Desert diamonds - a celebration of natural diamonds in a spectrum of warm, earthy hues, each shaped by nature and possessing its own individual character.
The collaboration also places a spotlight on Desert Rose, the collection showcased by De Beers Group at Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong in September 2026. Inspired by the intricate formations of desert roses and the remarkable plants that flourish in arid landscapes, the collection transforms the beauty, vitality and resilience of desert life into contemporary jewellery. From delicate floral forms to warm-toned natural diamonds, each piece explores the relationship between strength and beauty - qualities reflected in Josie's own unconventional creative journey.
“Josie has always had the courage to define herself on her own terms. Across film, music and her creative life, she has chosen her own path and built an identity that is unmistakably hers. That is what makes her such a natural expression of the spirit of Desert diamonds. No two natural diamonds are exactly alike; each has its own character, shaped by its own journey. We see that same individuality and resilience in Josie. The Desert Rose pieces feel particularly fitting for her - distinctive, expressive and designed to be worn as a reflection of who you are, rather than simply as an adornment.” - Lynn Serfaty, General Manager, Natural Diamonds, De Beers Group.
Resilience, Revealed Through Nature
The Desert Rose Collection is the latest chapter of De Beers Group's Desert diamonds campaign in China, which draws inspiration from the diverse colours and landscapes of the desert. Just as no two natural diamonds are exactly alike, the campaign celebrates beauty that comes from individuality rather than uniformity.
As Annie Wong, Chief Operating Officer of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, said at the collection's launch, Desert Rose “celebrates the resilience and individuality of today's women.” Through Josie, that idea takes on an artist who has consistently pursued her own creative identity across acting, music and independent filmmaking. The collaboration continues the longstanding relationship between De Beers Group and Chow Tai Fook, a De Beers Sightholder since 1973, bringing together their shared appreciation for natural diamonds, craftsmanship and enduring design.
The Desert Rose Collection is available at selected Chow Tai Fook stores across 25 cities in China.
For more information on natural diamonds, please follow and visit the official channels below:
De Beers Group official website
Natural Diamonds Instagram @ADiamondisForeverhk
Website:
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Held at MOViE MOViE Cityplaza in Tai Koo Shing, the premiere brought together cinema, style and natural diamonds for a celebration of individuality and creative expression. Josie was joined by her husband and long-time creative partner Conroy Chan, as well as The Mage co-star Iman Taheri, with all three accessorised in diamond jewellery from Chow Tai Fook.
A Natural Expression of Individuality
Known for forging her own path across film, music and production, Josie has spent more than three decades embracing roles and creative projects that resist easy categorisation. Her independent spirit finds a natural connection with the philosophy behind Desert diamonds - a celebration of natural diamonds in a spectrum of warm, earthy hues, each shaped by nature and possessing its own individual character.
The collaboration also places a spotlight on Desert Rose, the collection showcased by De Beers Group at Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong in September 2026. Inspired by the intricate formations of desert roses and the remarkable plants that flourish in arid landscapes, the collection transforms the beauty, vitality and resilience of desert life into contemporary jewellery. From delicate floral forms to warm-toned natural diamonds, each piece explores the relationship between strength and beauty - qualities reflected in Josie's own unconventional creative journey.
“Josie has always had the courage to define herself on her own terms. Across film, music and her creative life, she has chosen her own path and built an identity that is unmistakably hers. That is what makes her such a natural expression of the spirit of Desert diamonds. No two natural diamonds are exactly alike; each has its own character, shaped by its own journey. We see that same individuality and resilience in Josie. The Desert Rose pieces feel particularly fitting for her - distinctive, expressive and designed to be worn as a reflection of who you are, rather than simply as an adornment.” - Lynn Serfaty, General Manager, Natural Diamonds, De Beers Group.
Resilience, Revealed Through Nature
The Desert Rose Collection is the latest chapter of De Beers Group's Desert diamonds campaign in China, which draws inspiration from the diverse colours and landscapes of the desert. Just as no two natural diamonds are exactly alike, the campaign celebrates beauty that comes from individuality rather than uniformity.
As Annie Wong, Chief Operating Officer of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, said at the collection's launch, Desert Rose “celebrates the resilience and individuality of today's women.” Through Josie, that idea takes on an artist who has consistently pursued her own creative identity across acting, music and independent filmmaking. The collaboration continues the longstanding relationship between De Beers Group and Chow Tai Fook, a De Beers Sightholder since 1973, bringing together their shared appreciation for natural diamonds, craftsmanship and enduring design.
The Desert Rose Collection is available at selected Chow Tai Fook stores across 25 cities in China.
For more information on natural diamonds, please follow and visit the official channels below:
De Beers Group official website
Natural Diamonds Instagram @ADiamondisForeverhk
Website:
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