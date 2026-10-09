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New Handheld Robotic Technology Powers Knee Surgery At Thomson Hospital
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>KOTA DAMANSARA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2026 – Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara (Thomson) has unveiled handheld, robotic-assisted technology in its operating theatres, bringing a new level of surgical precision to minimally invasive total knee replacement. This new service strengthens the hospital's orthopaedic capabilities and reflects its ongoing focus on elevating value-based care for its patients through technology.
Robotic-Assisted Precision Delivered Through Skilled Surgical Expertise
Thomson's orthopaedic surgeons are trained in robotic-assisted techniques, ensuring that this new capability is applied at an optimal level of skill, care and clinical judgement. The robotic system pairs precise digital planning with robotic-guided instrumentation, giving surgeons real-time, data-driven insight into each patient's individual knee anatomy. Surgeons build a plan around that anatomy, then execute it with robotic guidance through bone preparation and implant placement, supporting highly accurate positioning and alignment tailored to each patient's natural movement.
The handheld technology allows for small incisions and less disruption to surrounding tissue, which supports a more comfortable path to recovery.“As our population ages, demand for knee replacement surgery continues to grow. This technology enables us to extend Thomson's surgical expertise and holistic care to more patients, supporting recovery and return to daily life,” says Dr Savitha Dharan, Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara.
Value-Based Care for Better Patient Outcomes
Thomson has built its surgical services around minimally invasive techniques, from arthroscopic and laparoscopic procedures to thoracoscopic (VATS), endoscopic and microsurgical approaches across a wide range of specialties. It's expansion of services to include robotic-assisted technology reinforces its pursuit of value-based care, using advanced technology to deliver better outcomes for patients alongside greater efficiency and long-term value for both patients and its clinical team.
“Thomson's approach towards value-based care is built on a foundation of purpose and precision. Expanding into robotic technology is yet another stepping-stone for prioritising personalised, outcomes-driven care through minimally invasive surgical precision,” Dr Savitha adds.
Making Robotic Technology Accessible
Thomson recently launched its Robotic Knee Replacement package priced at RM32,999. It includes the surgery, expert's fees, hospital stay, tests, medications and inpatient rehabilitation services. For more information, visit or speak to Thomson's Total Knee Replacement Liaison at +6012 368 4960.
This package reflects Thomson's ongoing commitment towards making advanced medical technology more accessible, further cementing its standing as one of Malaysia's leading private hospitals for innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centred care.
Robotic-Assisted Precision Delivered Through Skilled Surgical Expertise
Thomson's orthopaedic surgeons are trained in robotic-assisted techniques, ensuring that this new capability is applied at an optimal level of skill, care and clinical judgement. The robotic system pairs precise digital planning with robotic-guided instrumentation, giving surgeons real-time, data-driven insight into each patient's individual knee anatomy. Surgeons build a plan around that anatomy, then execute it with robotic guidance through bone preparation and implant placement, supporting highly accurate positioning and alignment tailored to each patient's natural movement.
The handheld technology allows for small incisions and less disruption to surrounding tissue, which supports a more comfortable path to recovery.“As our population ages, demand for knee replacement surgery continues to grow. This technology enables us to extend Thomson's surgical expertise and holistic care to more patients, supporting recovery and return to daily life,” says Dr Savitha Dharan, Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara.
Value-Based Care for Better Patient Outcomes
Thomson has built its surgical services around minimally invasive techniques, from arthroscopic and laparoscopic procedures to thoracoscopic (VATS), endoscopic and microsurgical approaches across a wide range of specialties. It's expansion of services to include robotic-assisted technology reinforces its pursuit of value-based care, using advanced technology to deliver better outcomes for patients alongside greater efficiency and long-term value for both patients and its clinical team.
“Thomson's approach towards value-based care is built on a foundation of purpose and precision. Expanding into robotic technology is yet another stepping-stone for prioritising personalised, outcomes-driven care through minimally invasive surgical precision,” Dr Savitha adds.
Making Robotic Technology Accessible
Thomson recently launched its Robotic Knee Replacement package priced at RM32,999. It includes the surgery, expert's fees, hospital stay, tests, medications and inpatient rehabilitation services. For more information, visit or speak to Thomson's Total Knee Replacement Liaison at +6012 368 4960.
This package reflects Thomson's ongoing commitment towards making advanced medical technology more accessible, further cementing its standing as one of Malaysia's leading private hospitals for innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centred care.
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