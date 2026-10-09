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Garvee Welcomes Fall With A Curated Collection For Home Refresh And Holiday Living


2026-10-09 04:38:37
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>ONTARIO, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2026 – As fall settles in and the holiday season approaches, families are spending more time at home and looking for simple ways to refresh their living spaces. Garvee is welcoming the season with a curated selection of products for home décor, relaxation, entertaining, children's outdoor play and holiday preparation.

Seasonal Décor for a Warmer Home

Garvee 180 cm Artificial Ficus Tree: With natural-looking foliage and a decorative planter, the artificial ficus adds greenery to living rooms, bedrooms, entryways and home offices without requiring watering or regular maintenance.

Garvee Christmas Tree Collection: Featuring a variety of styles and sizes, Garvee's Christmas trees are designed for different spaces and decorating preferences, from classic full-size trees to slimmer options for smaller areas. Selected models also feature pre-installed lighting, making it easier to create a festive atmosphere.

Get 10% OFF for the Christmas Tress and Artificial Tree --GARVEEFALL01
Creating a Comfortable Space for Fall Gatherings

Garvee Rattan Hanging Chair: Its cocoon-inspired design and cushioned seating create a comfortable spot for reading, coffee or relaxation. Suitable for indoor and outdoor spaces, the foldable design also makes seasonal storage easier. --10% OFF code:GARVEEFALL02

Garvee Industrial Wine Cabinet: Combining storage and display, the cabinet provides space for wine, glassware and bar accessories, while its lighting and industrial-inspired design complement different home settings. --5% OFF code:GARVEEFALL03

Garvee Folding Bar Table: Designed for gatherings, parties, BBQs and other events, the table provides a flexible serving or social area and can be quickly folded away after use.

Outdoor Fun and Holiday Gifting

Garvee Land Rover Children's Electric Car: A two-seat design, parental remote control, safety features and interactive lighting and sound make it an engaging option for family outdoor play.

Garvee Children's Electric ATV: Designed for outdoor riding, the ATV offers forward and reverse driving, multiple speed settings and parental remote assistance.

Garvee Children's Electric Tractor: Combining ride-on play with imaginative outdoor activities, the tractor features parental remote control and a detachable trailer for carrying toys and other lightweight items.

Get 5% OFF for the Children's Electric ATV and Children's Electric Tractor --GARVEEFALL05

Get 5% OFF for Land Rover Children's Electric Car --GARVEEFALL06

Garvee invites families to refresh their spaces, prepare for the holidays and enjoy the season with practical products designed for everyday life.

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Media OutReach Newswire

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