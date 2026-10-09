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Garvee Welcomes Fall With A Curated Collection For Home Refresh And Holiday Living
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Get 10% OFF for the Christmas Tress and Artificial Tree --GARVEEFALL01
Garvee Rattan Hanging Chair: Its cocoon-inspired design and cushioned seating create a comfortable spot for reading, coffee or relaxation. Suitable for indoor and outdoor spaces, the foldable design also makes seasonal storage easier. --10% OFF code:GARVEEFALL02
Garvee Industrial Wine Cabinet: Combining storage and display, the cabinet provides space for wine, glassware and bar accessories, while its lighting and industrial-inspired design complement different home settings. --5% OFF code:GARVEEFALL03
Garvee Folding Bar Table: Designed for gatherings, parties, BBQs and other events, the table provides a flexible serving or social area and can be quickly folded away after use.
Outdoor Fun and Holiday Gifting
Garvee Land Rover Children's Electric Car: A two-seat design, parental remote control, safety features and interactive lighting and sound make it an engaging option for family outdoor play.
Garvee Children's Electric ATV: Designed for outdoor riding, the ATV offers forward and reverse driving, multiple speed settings and parental remote assistance.
Garvee Children's Electric Tractor: Combining ride-on play with imaginative outdoor activities, the tractor features parental remote control and a detachable trailer for carrying toys and other lightweight items.
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Get 5% OFF for the
Children's Electric ATV and
Children's Electric Tractor --GARVEEFALL05
Get 5% OFF for Land Rover Children's Electric Car --GARVEEFALL06
Garvee invites families to refresh their spaces, prepare for the holidays and enjoy the season with practical products designed for everyday life.
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