Eco Expo Asia Opens At Asiaworld-Expo In Late October



Hong Kong, Oct 8, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Eco Expo Asia 2026, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, co-organised by the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), will be held from 26 to 29 October at AsiaWorld-Expo. HKTDC Associate Executive Director Silas Chu said: "Last month, the Hong Kong SAR Government unveiled the Policy Address and first Five-Year Plan, setting out a vision for building a green and liveable city. Across the region and beyond, China, the European Union and many ASEAN economies are actively pursuing carbon-neutrality or net-zero emission targets, and driving decarbonisation through regulations and industrial policies. Green transformation has shifted from policy aspiration to market rule. As global demand for ESG and green solutions continues to grow, Eco Expo Asia will bring together green technologies, innovative solutions, and global business opportunities to help enterprises capitalise on the new prospects emerging from this transition." He added, "This year's Eco Expo Asia brings together over 340 exhibitors from 16 countries and regions, including first-time participants from Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, highlighting the Expo's growing international reach. Some 200 key officials and representatives of semi-official organisations from the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Belt and Road countries, and ASEAN, will attend and tour the Expo, further promoting cross-regional cooperation and exchange." Speaking at the press conference, the Deputy Director of the Environmental Protection Department of the HKSAR Government, Dr Vanessa A u, expressed: "The 21st edition of Eco Expo Asia, held under the theme 'Connecting the World for a Sustainable Future', dovetails with the HKSAR Government's First Five-Year Plan, and implements the Policy Address precisely aligning with the National 15th Five-Year Plan. It underscores our commitment to advancing Hong Kong's green transformation, fostering green innovation, seizing the opportunities presented by the low-carbon economy, creating economic benefits and enhancing citizen well-being. Key highlights of this year's expo include the HKSAR Government booth, the Environmental Campaign Committee Pavilion, the Hong Kong Pavilion and the newly established comprehensive experience zone for green technology. This year during the expo, the Environment and Ecology Bureau and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's Republic of China will, for the first time, co-host the Belt and Road Green Innovation Conference in Hong Kong. In addition, the Environmental Protection Department, in association with the Belt and Road Initiative International Green Development Coalition and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, will jointly organise the second edition of the 'Green Silk Road' International Training Programme. This expo brings together stakeholders from all sectors, uniting our efforts to advance global carbon neutrality and sustainable development." Businesses show continued strong confidence in Hong Kong as an ESG business hub The HKTDC has also released the "HKTDC ESG Index 2026". The latest ESG Index stood at 67.3, up from 64.2 last year and well above the neutral threshold of 50, reflecting the continued strengthening of corporate confidence in Hong Kong's role as an ESG hub. The survey also showed that 93% of respondents have integrated ESG into their overall business decision-making processes, while the share of businesses sourcing or selling ESG-related products and services rose from 29% in 2025 to 46% in 2026. Silas said, "The rise in the ESG index reflects the continued strengthening of global businesses' confidence in Hong Kong's role as an ESG business hub. Results further demonstrate that ESG is increasingly being built into business decisions on investment, sourcing, and supply chain management, fuelling steady growth in demand for ESG products, services and solutions. ESG has evolved beyond a compliance requirement into a source of competitive advantage for companies." With strong demand for ESG solutions, Hong Kong is well-positioned to unlock commercial opportunities across banking and finance, professional services, and innovation and technology. In terms of technological innovation, surveyed businesses identified the most impactful Hong Kong digital and ESG platforms for boosting performance as sustainable supply chain platforms (45%), AI analytics (37%), and cloud data reporting (30%). On supply chain management, respondents most valued Hong Kong's ESG certification services (50%), followed by transparency and traceability tools (41%), and ESG audit and risk analysis solutions (36%). P avilion line-up expands with ASEAN and Qinghai Pavilion debut s Eco Expo Asia brings together green innovations and technologies from around the world, offering the industry a platform to exchange ideas and explore new business opportunities. This year, the number of participating pavilions has risen to 18, covering a wider spread of regions. On the Chinese Mainland front, Qinghai Province makes its first appearance with a pavilion of its own, joined by the nine Chinese Mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area, Macao, Guangxi, Hunan, Shanghai, and Nanjing in Jiangsu Province. Among the international group pavilions, the headline addition is a new ASEAN Pavilion, featuring 13 green technology companies from eight member countries, including Singapore, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. An ASEAN networking reception on the opening day will further strengthen business ties with the region. In addition, Korea Institute of Fusion Energy (KFE ), bringing two companies, will showcase their marine environmental technologies and waste gas treatment equipment. T he US S tate of Illinois returns after several years, while Canada, Italy, and the Netherlands maintain their regular presence. Regarding Hong Kong exhibitors, the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation once again leads 11 start-ups to the Expo to showcase local green innovation achievements. The Hong Kong Pavilion, supported by the Environmental Protection Department and coordinated by the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, is back with 19 local exhibitors presenting a diverse range of eco-friendly products, technologies and solutions. Rounding off the home-grown line-up, the HKSAR Government booth, featuring 11 bureaux and departments including the Environment and Ecology Bureau, and the Environmental Campaign Committee Pavilion, will highlight the city's latest work in environmental protection and green development. As a member of the HKSAR Government's GoGlobal Task Force, the HKTDC will set up a GoGlobal Connect Z one, helping Chinese Mainland environmental enterprises tap international markets through Hong Kong's professional services. A seminar on going global rounds out the programme, sharing practical experiences in expanding overseas. Four thematic areas spotlight green innovation Aligned with global trends and policy directions, this year's Expo centres on four areas: Green Energy in Motion, Frontier Green Tech, Building for a Greener City and From Waste to Worth, showcasing the latest innovative green technologies, products, and solutions. Under " Green Energy in Motion ", the Expo features green energy solutions spanning the maritime, land transport and aviation sectors. Echoing the call in the Policy Address and Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan to build a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) industry chain, EcoCeres Ltd. (Booth: 3-F30), a global leading SAF producer, makes its Expo debut with its advanced renewable SAF made from waste materials, alongside Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO). The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Pavilion (Booth: 3-E02) will also focus on energy, with start-ups presenting innovations such as EV chargers and modular EV conversion technology. Under the " Frontier Green Tech " theme, around 30 start-ups and university spin-offs will show how research achievements have been transformed into practical environmental applications. Among them, first-time exhibitor Stellerus Technology Limited (Booth: 6-D27) will display the Multi-Spectral Imaging Carbon Observatory (MUSICO), the world's first lightweight, high-resolution, high-precision synergistic greenhouse gases observatory, which has already been deployed on China's Tiangong space station. MUSICO monitors greenhouse gas emissions, supporting enterprises in formulating emission-reduction measures and supplying precise data to green finance institutions. In keeping with the "building a green and liveable city" policy direction under Hong Kong's Five-Year Plan, the " Building for a Greener City " theme gathers a host of innovations now in real-world use. Green Vigor Limited (Booth: 3-E02) will exhibit a modular hydropower system that converts wasted hydraulic resources from water tanks and cooling systems in buildings into electricity, a solution already in use in local shopping malls, commercial buildings and schools. AEC GreenTech Innovations Limited (Booth: 3-C20) brings a robot designed for plastering and paint spraying, which works at least five times faster than manual labour while halving material use, delivering environmental benefits. The technology has been adopted in local construction projects. The fourth area, " From Waste to Worth ", assembles a number of leading Chinese Mainland enterprises in the waste management sector, including Chongqing Sanfeng Environment Group (Booth: 3-E30), named among Top 50 Environmental Enterprises in China and the Top 10 Influential Enterprises in China's Solid Waste Industry, as well as listed environmental companies Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group (Booth: 3-B30) and Beijing Enterprises Environment Group (Booth: 3-D30), showcasing their waste management and resource circular solutions. Hong Kong-based Green AI Technology Limited (Booth: 3-E26) will launch REV, its new generation of the unmanned recycling station at the Expo, demonstrating how AI and automation can be applied to recycling. Over 30 key events to gather experts from government, industry, academia and research More than 30 forums and seminars will be held during the Expo, bringing together over 80 government officials, industry leaders and business representatives from the Chinese Mainland, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, and other Belt and Road countries to share insights on green opportunities, success stories and forward-looking strategies. The annual flagship event, Eco Asia Conference, will also feature a series of seminars centred on four key themes, with industry and academic experts presenting the latest developments. On 26 October, Professor Su Hui, Chair Professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at HKUST, who spearheaded the development of MUSICO, will join Professor Kenneth Leung, Director of the State Key Laboratory of Marine Environmental Health at CityUHK, to discuss technologies for monitoring extreme weather and explore Hong Kong's role as a regional green innovation hub. On 27 October, representatives from the Construction Industry Council and China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Ltd will examine green building development from the perspectives of policy, certification and practice. On 28 October, Avinash Persaud, Special Advisor on Climate Change to the President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and a member of the High-Level Expert Group on Climate Finance for the COP26, 27 and 28 Presidencies, will take to the stage. Drawing on his extensive experience spanning international finance, public policy, and climate finance, he will analyse emerging global trends in the field. Public Day invites everyone to embrace green lifestyles The final day of the Expo (29 October) will be Public Day, with free admission for the public, aiming to raise awareness of environmental protection and sustainability and to encourage the adoption of green lifestyles. A series of seminars on climate, environmental protection and food waste upcycling will be held that day. Speakers include representatives from the Hong Kong Observatory, Hong Kong meteorologist and former Assistant Director of the Hong Kong Observatory Leung Wing Mo, and guests from Ways Out HK, a local social enterprise that turns food waste into jewellery. Visitors can also take part in interactive workshops, including a r ecycled p aper m aking w orkshop, g reen c leaners m aking w orkshop and g reen m ini g ames, enabling participants to learn hands-on how to put resource recycling and green living into practice. Alongside Eco Expo Asia, the HKTDC is holding four major tech fairs this month: the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia, from 13 to 16 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai; the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, running concurrently with Eco Expo Asia at AsiaWorld-Expo; and the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), to be held from 27 to 30 October. Together, the five fairs will create synergies, fostering cross-sector exchange and business collaboration. Free shuttle bus services will connect the fair venues, major hotels and transport interchanges. For details, please visit: . Website:

Eco Expo Asia –

HKTDC ESG Index 2026 – Photo Download: Media enquiries: For enquiries, please contact: HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department: Christy Lee Tel: (852) 2584 4369 Email: [email protected] Dawn Yuen Tel: (852) 2584 4575 Email: [email protected] Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: [email protected] HKTDC Mediaroom: About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: . Follow us on @hktdc and LinkedIn

