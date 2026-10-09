GMG Announces 48% Increase In Energy Density, Doubling Of Cycle Life And 94% Energy Efficiency For 6 Minute Fast Charge
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BRISBANE, AUS, Oct 8, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) (" GMG " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide the latest progress update on the next generation graphene battery technology being developed by GMG under a Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto, one of the world's largest metals and mining groups, and with the support of the Battery Innovation Center of Indiana ( "BIC" ) in the United States of America.
GMG is pleased to share the following cycling data of GMG's fast charging G®CELLS (1.5 Ah cells with 6 minute charging) as seen in Figure 1, with energy density and energy efficiency graphs shown in Figure 2. This data was collected by the BIC on cells that were made by the BIC with materials that were developed, manufactured and supplied by GMG in its Brisbane Battery Development Centre.
Figure 1 shows that G®CELLS have cycled with no performance reduction after 1000 cycles, as at October 7th 2026, which is a doubling of cycle life since the previous GMG battery performance announcement1, despite being charged and discharged in 6 minutes (at 7C). Figure 1 also shows the performance of a well-known Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) battery which, when charged and discharged at the same time of 6 minutes (at 10C) degraded to 80% of original capacity (which is typically the declared end of life of a cell) within 82 cycles. Another G®CELL was also charged and discharged in 6 minutes (at 10C) and registered only a 10% reduction after 393 cycles. The G®CELLS effectively last 10 times longer whilst being charged and discharged in the same time.
Figure 1: GMG G® CELLS and LTO Cycling Data
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Figure 2 shows a 48% increase of the energy density of 58 Wh/kg whilst being charged in 6 minutes (at 10C) over previous reported energy density of 39 Wh/kg in GMG's previous battery performance announcement1.
The G®CELLS also show a 94% energy efficiency which is high especially at such a high charge and discharge rate - when compared to the 64% energy efficiency of the tested LTO.
Figure 2: GMG G® CELLS and LTO Energy Density and Energy Efficiency Data
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Bob Galyen, GMG Director and former Chief Technology Officer of CATL, commented: "The cycling stability we are seeing from these G®CELLS is genuinely exceptional. Reaching 1,000 cycles with no performance reduction, while every cycle is charged and discharged in six minutes, stands in stark contrast to the LTO benchmark cell. LTO is regarded as one of the most robust fast-charging chemistries on the market today, yet it degraded to 80% of its original capacity within 82 cycles under the same six-minute charge and discharge time. Just as important is the 94% energy efficiency at these high rates, compared with 64% for the LTO cell. Energy that isn't lost as heat is what makes fast charging practical at the system level. Having built and scaled battery manufacturing for the world's largest lithium-ion producer, I know how rare it is to see fast-charge durability, high efficiency and rising energy density together this early in a cell's development. There is further work ahead on extending cycle life at 10C and scaling the cell size, but the fundamentals being demonstrated here are the right ones to be solving first."
Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of GMG, commented: "This data set from BIC is an important proof point for our graphene battery program. Since our last update we have doubled cycle life to 1,000 cycles with no performance reduction and lifted energy density by 48% to 58 Wh/kg at a 10C charge rate. We have also achieved 94% energy efficiency, all while charging and discharging in six minutes. Fast charging is one of the biggest barriers to broader electric vehicle and energy storage adoption. These results show G®CELLS lasting around ten times longer than a comparable LTO cell charged and discharged in the same time. Our focus now is on continuing to improve energy density and 10C cycle life, and on scaling to larger cell formats. I want to thank the team at BIC and our partners at Rio Tinto for their continued collaboration as we progress this technology along the roadmap."
Jack Perkowski, Chairman of GMG, commented: "Battery development of this kind requires patient capital, disciplined engineering and world-class partners, and this update reflects progress on all three fronts. Since our last update, cycle life has doubled and energy density has risen by 48%. This data was generated by BIC, an organisation with over 10 years of experience and more than 500 battery development projects behind it, on cells built with GMG's graphene materials. That gives the Board real confidence in the direction of this program. Combined with the ongoing support of Rio Tinto, I believe GMG is building the right foundations to advance this technology toward commercial relevance. The Board will continue to support management as they work through the optimisation and scale-up steps ahead."
Please see the following webpage for further details about the graphene batteries: . The G®CELLS are in pouch format - as seen in Figure 3. The launch video link for G®CELLS is shown in Figure 4.
Figure 3: G Cell Pouch Cell Battery
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Figure 4: G®CELLS Launch Video
Launch video:
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Launch video:
About BIC:
About GMG
The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines. GMG has also developed a graphene water based coolant additive focused on increasing heat transfer and reducing bacterial growth in cooling water circuits.
In the energy storage segment, GMG is working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of GMG Graphene Batteries. GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries.
GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability
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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include, without limitation:
Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation:
Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation:
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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