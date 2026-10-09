TMX Group Limited Announces Release Date For Q3 2026 Financial Results And Analyst Conference Call



TORONTO, ON, Oct 8, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 in the evening of Thursday, October 29, 2026. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held on Friday, October 30, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET. WHAT: TMX Group Limited Q3 2026 financial results analyst conference call WHO: John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group

David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer, TMX Group

Amanda Tang, Director, Investor Relations, TMX Group WHEN: Friday, October 30, 2026, 8:00 a.m. ET HOW: Participants may access the conference call via the webcast link.

The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section. About TMX Group (TSX: X) TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, TMX Australia Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore, Vienna and Sydney. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup. For more information, please contact: Catherine Kee

Head of Media Relations

TMX Group

416-671-1704

[email protected] Amanda Tang

Director, Investor Relations

TMX Group

416-895-5848

[email protected]



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