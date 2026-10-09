TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - September 2026



TORONTO, ON, Oct 9, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2026. TSX welcomed 28 new issuers in September 2026, compared with 14 in the previous month and 29 in September 2025. The new listings were 27 exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in September 2026 decreased 36% compared to the previous month, but were up 263% compared to September 2025. The total number of financings in September 2026 was 53, compared with 29 the previous month and 55 in September 2025. For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: . There were five new issuers on TSXV in September 2026, compared with three in the previous month and three in September 2025. The new listings were three mining companies, one financial services company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in September 2026 increased 69% compared to the previous month, and were up 60% compared to September 2026. There were 88 financings in September 2026, compared with 77 in the previous month and 119 in September 2025. TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2026 can be viewed at Toronto Stock Exchange September 2026 August 2026 September 2025 Issuers Listed 2296 2275 1,976 New Issuers Listed 28 14 29 IPOs 27 12 27 Graduates from TSXV 1 3 1 Issues Listed 2,953 2,930 2,630 IPO Financings Raised $139,734,076 $356,716,460 $59,050,000 Secondary Financings Raised $3,942,203,252 $5,571,740,370 $735,357,479 Supplemental Financings Raised $776,006,697 $3,468,750 $543,680,650 Total Financings Raised $4,857,944,025 $5,931,925,580 $1,338,088,129 Total Number of Financings 53 29 55 Market Cap Listed Issues $7,046,648,640,029 $7,253,321,243,857 $5,962,344,835,101 Year-to-date Statistics 2026 2025 % change New Issuers Listed 270 225 +20.0 IPOs 230 203 +13.3 Graduates from TSXV 19 7 +171.4 IPO Financings Raised $2,793,238,974 $1,532,755,260 +82.2 Secondary Financings Raised $19,499,634,913 $5,828,747,507 +234.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,463,146,557 $3,979,404,333 -63.2 Total Financings Raised $23,756,020,444 $11,340,907,100 +109.5 Total Number of Financings 442 423 +4.5 Market Cap Listed Issues $7,046,648,640,029 $5,962,344,835,101 +18.2 TSX Venture Exchange ** September 2026 August 2026 September 2025 Issuers Listed 1,704 1,706 1,795 New Issuers Listed 5 3 3 IPOs 0 1 1 Graduates to TSX 1 3 1 Issues Listed 1,760 1,760 1,860 IPO Financings Raised $0 $500,000 $500,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $237,591,376 $53,291,379 $123,899,190 Supplemental Financings Raised $767,167,449 $540,904,315 $505,554,235 Total Financings Raised $1,004,758,825 $594,695,694 $629,953,425 Total Number of Financings 88 77 119 Market Cap Listed Issues $132,590,780,228 $142,429,746,905 $131,725,663,502 Year-to-date Statistics 2026 2025 % Change New Issuers Listed 36 27 +33.3 IPOs 11 6 +83.3 Graduates to TSX 19 7 +171.4 IPO Financings Raised $24,159,272 $13,734,685 +75.9 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $2,146,093,763 $1,080,336,575 +98.7 Supplemental Financings Raised $7,000,449,034 $4,364,785,594 +60.4 Total Financings Raised $9,170,702,069 $5,458,856,854 +68.0 Total Number of Financings 1,032 950 +8.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $132,590,780,228 $131,725,663,502 +0.7

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised) (1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections. TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during September 2026: Toronto Stock Exchange Issuer Name Company Symbol BMO Strategic Autocallable Income US Large Cap ETF ZACU CI Munro International Growth Equity Fund CMIG Corton Rosenberg Global Macro Fund ROSY Corton Theta Alpha Fund TPUT Global X 1-10 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF GCIG Global X 3-10 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF TMTX Global X Artificial Intelligence Memory Index ETF DRAM Global X Asia Semiconductor Index ETF ACHP Global X Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF AGGX Global X Korea KOSPI 200 Index ETF KORX Global X S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF CNDC Manulife All-Equity ETF Portfolio MEQP Manulife All-Fixed Income ETF Portfolio MBND Manulife Corporate Bond Fund CORB Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF - USD IDUV.U Middlefield Alternative Global Fixed Income Fund MAGF Middlefield Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Fund MGFI NBI SmartData Enhanced Yield U.S. Equity Fund NSUY NBI SmartData International Equity Covered Call Fund NICC NBI SmartData U.S. Equity Covered Call Fund NUCC NBI Target 2032 Investment Grade Bond Fund NTGG NBI Ultra Short-Term Fixed Income Fund NUST Ninepoint Enhanced Aerospace and Defense HighShares ETF EDHI Ninepoint Enhanced U.S. Equity HighShares ETF USHI Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. SCZ TD Q International Dividend ETF TQID Vanguard Global Core-Plus Bond ETF VCOR Westcourt Hamilton Yield Portfolio ETF WHYP TSX Venture Exchange Issuer Name Company Symbol Alex Metals Corp. ALX Crown Capital Partners Inc. CRWN Green Canada Uranium Corp. GCUC NAIA Relief Inc. NAIA Stardust Metal Corp. ZIGY About TMX Group (TSX:X) TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, TMX Australia Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore, Vienna and Sydney. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup. For more information, please contact: Catherine Kee

Head of Media Relations

TMX Group

416-671-1704

[email protected]



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