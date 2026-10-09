MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Fullerton and SGX Group open second Value-Up Singapore Equities Challenge to the public with new Open Category

SINGAPORE, Oct 9, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Fullerton Fund Management (“ Fullerton”) and SGX Group, in partnership with Moomoo Singapore as Supporting Partner, launched the second edition of the Fullerton / SGX Value-Up Singapore Equities Challenge(1) (“The Challenge”) to the public for the first time, inviting Singaporeans and Permanent Residents aged 18 and above to test their investing skills on Singapore-listed small and mid-cap companies over eight weeks, with cash prizes for the top performers.

The inaugural Challenge in 2025 was open to students only. This year's edition adds an Open Category for the public while retaining the Student Category. Participants in both categories will research and manage virtual portfolios of eligible Singapore-listed securities, with a focus on Singapore's small- and mid-cap (“SMID”) segment. The trading simulation does not involve real capital.

The Challenge comes as interest in Singapore's SMID segment grows. As of 30 June 2026, institutional net buying in SMID stocks had tripled year on year to S$606 million, while daily trading value rose 155% to S$310 million, its highest level since FY2014(2). The Challenge gives participants a structured and practical way to learn more about companies beyond the Straits Times Index.

Open Category

Open to Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents aged 18 and above, the Open Category will run from 7 December 2026 to 29 January 2027 over an eight-week online trading period. Participants compete individually, constructing and managing portfolios from an eligible list of Singapore-listed securities. They will be ranked in real time on a leaderboard based on total portfolio return, with cash prizes of S$3,000, S$2,000 and S$1,000 for the top three participants.

Student Category

The Student Category returns for its second year and is open to Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents aged 18 and above who are enrolled full-time in polytechnics or universities. Participants compete in teams of four in the same eight-week simulation, using eligible Singapore-listed securities focused primarily on the SMID segment.

The top six teams from the qualifying round will advance to an in-person stock-pitch final, where they will present their research and investment thesis to a judging panel. The top three teams will receive cash prizes of S$10,000, S$5,000 and S$3,000. The category is designed to connect classroom learning with practical exposure to investing, industry practitioners and potential 8-month internship opportunities, through the Fullerton Singapore Value-Up Internship Programme.

Building disciplined investment habits

The Challenge is designed to encourage disciplined portfolio construction rather than concentrated bets. Participants must establish positions within the first five trading days. From 14 December 2026, portfolios must maintain at least 80% exposure to eligible securities at the end of each trading day, with cash holdings capped at 20%. When initiating or adding to a position, exposure to any individual eligible security must not exceed 10% of the portfolio's total value. Each portfolio may hold no more than 30 eligible securities; leverage, margin and derivatives are not permitted.

Through the Challenge, participants will be able to:

Gain first-hand experience in researching and evaluating Singapore-listed companies. Develop practical habits around portfolio construction, risk management and investment decision-making. Build a stronger understanding of opportunities available within Singapore's equities market beyond the benchmark index.

Ken Goh, Chief Investment Officer, Fullerton Fund Management, said: “Over the past year, we have seen growing interest in Singapore equities, reflecting broader recognition of the depth and diversity of our domestic market. The objective of the Fullerton/SGX Value-Up Singapore Equities Challenge is to motivate participants to identify and capture rising shareholder value, by encouraging young investors and members of the public to research companies, assess their potential and construct portfolios with greater discipline. The Challenge also supports our broader commitment to talent development. Participants from the inaugural Challenge have since joined Fullerton as interns, demonstrating how practical exposure can help inspire and nurture the next generation of investment professionals. Through this Challenge, we hope to contribute to a more informed and engaged Singapore equities market, with a broader base of investors participating in its long-term development.”

Ng Yao Loong, Head of Global Financial Markets, SGX Group, said:“In every market, there is a difference between what is well known and what is well understood. The Fullerton/SGX Value-Up Singapore Equities Challenge encourages participants to close that gap by researching the SMID segment, testing their assumptions and forming their own investment perspectives. By opening the Challenge to the public, we hope more people will discover the breadth of the Singapore stock market and deepen their understanding of the businesses behind it.”

Jeyson Ng, CEO, Moomoo Singapore said:“We are pleased to support Fullerton and SGX, both of whom are Moomoo's long-term strategic partners in the Singapore ecosystem, in making investing education more accessible to students and the wider public. Through practical learning resources on Singapore equities, company research and portfolio construction within the Moomoo app, we hope to help participants build the confidence and foundational skills to better understand the market. The Challenge also provides a meaningful platform for us to engage aspiring talent and nurture the next generation of finance and technology professionals.”

Registration for both categories is open until 30 November 2026. A participant may register for either the Student Category or the Open Category (provided that it meets the relevant eligibility requirements), but not both. Interested parties may sign up at

(1) Jointly developed by SGX Group and AlphaInvest

(2) SGX Group Research

About Fullerton Fund Management

Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd (“Fullerton”) is an active investment specialist, focused on optimising investment outcomes and enhancing investor experience.

We help clients, including government entities, sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, insurance companies, private wealth and retail, from the region and beyond, to achieve their investment objectives through our suite of solutions. Our expertise encompasses equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives and treasury management, across public and private markets.

As an active manager, we place strong emphasis on performance, risk management and investment insights. Incorporated in 2003, Fullerton is headquartered in Singapore, and has associated offices in Shanghai, Brunei and Jakarta. Fullerton is part of a multi-asset management group, Seviora, a holding company established by Temasek. Income Insurance, one of Singapore's leading insurers, is a minority shareholder of Fullerton.

For more information, please visit

About SGX Group (Singapore Exchange)

SGX Group is one of the world's most trusted international marketplaces, known for its stability and openness. Anchored in Singapore, we enable price discovery, capital formation and risk management across asset classes, supported by resilient infrastructure and robust clearing. We convene issuers, investors and intermediaries to create and grow markets that stand the test of time. Find out more at .

About Moomoo Singapore

Moomoo Singapore is a holistic wealth-tech platform building an intelligent investing ecosystem across its digital platform, physical experience stores and investor education community. Through the moomoo app, it provides everyday investors and professional clients with access to global markets, diverse investment products, advanced trading tools and AI-powered insights.

Since launching in March 2021, Moomoo Singapore has evolved beyond an investing platform into a popular financial literacy resource and full-spectrum wealth platform, supporting investors from their first trade to managing sophisticated portfolios. It surpassed two million users in Singapore in June 2026, spanning retail investors to private wealth and institutional clients.

Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU). The firm is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and holds a Capital Markets Services Licence (CMS101000) and Major Payment Institution Licence (PS20200617). It also has exempt financial adviser status and is authorised to provide Digital Payment Token services. Moomoo Trustee (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. is a licensed trust company, while Moomoo Singapore is a DP Clearing Member, SGX-ST Trading Member, and SGX-DT Trading and Clearing Member of Singapore Exchange.

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Rishika Tiwariemail: [email protected]