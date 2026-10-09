Taaleem Profit Drops 22% On Higher Financing And Depreciation Costs

Taaleem Holdings, one of the UAE's leading private education providers, reported record operating revenue of Dh1.31 billion for the financial year ended August 31, 2026, up 15.6 per cent from the previous year, supported by rising student enrolment and the expansion of its premium school network.

However, the Dubai Financial Market-listed company reported a 22 per cent decline in net profit after tax to Dh127.2 million, reflecting higher financing costs and depreciation linked to its expansion programme, alongside lower finance and other income.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 5.2 per cent to Dh334.3 million, although the margin narrowed to 25.5 per cent from 28 per cent a year earlier.

Premium school enrolment rises 11.1%

Taaleem said enrolment across its premium schools increased 11.1 per cent year-on-year to 18,572 students, compared with 16,712 in the previous financial year.

The group's premium school capacity expanded 10.5 per cent to 23,848 seats, supported by the addition of Dubai British School Mira and Dubai British School Islands.

The two campuses contributed to an increase of 1,860 students across the premium school network, lifting capacity utilisation to 77.9 per cent.

Average gross tuition fees also rose 3.7 per cent to Dh61,070.

Harrow Dubai opens with 400 students

Taaleem expanded into the super-premium education segment with the opening of Harrow International School Dubai on August 31, 2026.

The school entered its first academic year with approximately 400 registered students, exceeding its initial business plan of around 370.

The opening brought Taaleem's premium and super-premium school portfolio to 15 campuses.

Khalid Al Tayer, Chairman of Taaleem, said the company had delivered significant milestones despite a challenging operating environment.

“Operating revenue exceeded AED 1.3 billion for the first time,” Al Tayer said, highlighting continued demand for high-quality education in the UAE.

Expansion costs weigh on profitability

Despite higher revenue, Taaleem's annual profit declined as the company continued investing in new schools and expanding its education portfolio.

The group also recorded a Dh4.3 million share of net loss from Kids First Group after acquisition accounting adjustments, as temporary disruptions affected early-years education operations.

Taaleem said strong performance from the nursery group's summer camp programme helped mitigate the financial impact.

New schools planned in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Alan Williamson, Chief Executive Officer of Taaleem, said the company was entering a new phase as recently developed school capacity became operational.

He said premium and super-premium enrolment had reached approximately 20,000 students at the start of the 2026/27 academic year, including Harrow Dubai.

Taaleem plans to open Harrow Abu Dhabi in the 2027/28 academic year, followed by Dubai British School Ghaf Woods in 2028/29.

The group will focus on increasing enrolment at recently opened campuses, improving operational efficiency and supporting sustainable earnings growth as its expansion programme progresses.

Dubai expected to add nearly 18,000 affordable seats in schools over next 2 years UAE schools 2026-2027: Here's what's new on campus this year Ras Al Khaimah opens 3 private schools to meet growing demand for education