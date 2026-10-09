Al Shaqab League Season 4 To Begin On October 16

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The fourth season of the Al Shaqab League will begin on October 16 at the Longines Indoor Arena, with the national competition providing riders with a structured pathway to develop their skills and progress towards higher levels, including international competitions.

The new season will feature five rounds, starting with Al Shaqab League 1 on October 16-17, followed by Round 2 on November 13-14, Round 3 on December 11-12, Round 4 on April 30-May 1, 2027, and the final round on May 14-15, 2027.

The competition will cater to riders across different age groups and experience levels. The programme begins with Introductory 1 at 40cm for riders up to 12 years old, Introductory 2 at 60cm for riders up to 18, and Introductory 3 at 80cm for riders up to 21.

The progression continues with the Amateur 100-110cm class, Future Champions 110-120cm for riders up to 16, Junior Champions 120-130cm for riders up to 18, and Youth Champions 130-140cm for riders up to 25.

The highest level will be the Al Shaqab Champions 135-145cm class, which is open to eligible competitors.

Season 4 will also see a change to the team competition, with the Al Shaqab Champions category replacing the Amateur category used last season.

Each team will comprise riders from four categories: Al Shaqab Champion, Youth Champion, Junior Champion and Future Champion. The Al Shaqab Champion will serve as Chef d'Équipe. A total of 12 teams are currently set to compete.

The team format is designed to encourage collaboration between riders at different stages of development and allow younger riders to compete alongside more experienced athletes.

Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation, said the league is part of its long-term commitment to developing riders, building future champions and strengthening the foundations of equestrian sport in Qatar.

The league provides riders with regular competition opportunities to gain experience, improve their performance and progress towards higher levels of the sport.

Al Shaqab League showjumping