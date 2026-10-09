Al-Jaber And Nasser Emerge Victorious At Hathab

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Mohammed Yousef al-Jaber and Nasser Hamad al-Thani won the Silver Tour and Amateur Tour respectively as the second round of the 10th edition of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour got underway yesterday at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's indoor arena.

Al-Jaber topped the 130cm Silver Tour in 32.69 seconds on Shotgun 7. Hamad Nasser al-Qadi finished second in 33.68 seconds on Happy Tina, while Abdulaziz Fahad al-Eid took third in 38.06 seconds on Real Star V/D Dompelhoeve.

Al Shaqab League Manager Khalid Sanad al-Nuaimi presented the awards to the Silver Tour winners.

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Al Shaqab League Manager Khalid Sanad al-Nuaimi presented the awards to the Silver Tour winners.

Al-Thani won the 100cm Amateur class in 29.38 seconds on Equinoxe de l'Aulne. Maryam Abdulkarim finished second in 30.02 seconds on Jumbo, while Al-Qaqa bin Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Hessa Ali al-Jaber shared third place after both clocking 31.85 seconds on Early Star d'Alfa and Parel de Guldenboom respectively. Manager of the Qatar Eventing Team Saad Waheed al-Kuwari presented the Amateur class awards.

Competitions continue today with the Future Riders class for riders aged 6–12 over 70cm obstacles, followed by the Open Class at 110cm. The day will conclude with the Gold Tour, featuring individual and team competitions, over 140cm obstacles.

The Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour, organised by the Qatar Equestrian Federation in partnership with Al Shaqab, runs until June 2027.

Hathab showjumping Qatar Equestrian Federation