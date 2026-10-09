Qatar Reaffirms Commitment To Social Development, Women's Empowerment, Child Rights At UN Third Committee

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar highlighted its efforts to advance social development, strengthen women's empowerment and protect children's rights at the United Nations on Wednesday, reaffirming its commitment to translating these priorities into national policies and international initiatives.

The remarks were delivered by Third Secretary at the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Amina Abdullah Salat during meetings of the Third Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, where she addressed agenda items on social development, the advancement of women, and the promotion and protection of the rights of children.

On social development, she underscored Qatar's longstanding commitment to advancing the global social development agenda, highlighting the country's record of hosting major UN conferences, including the Second World Summit for Social Development, held in Doha in November 2025. The Summit brought together world leaders three decades after the first World Summit for Social Development was convened in Copenhagen.

She underscored the significance of the Doha Political Declaration as a key outcome that provides renewed impetus to advancing issues under consideration by the Third Committee, including social development, quality education and decent work for all. She noted that the Secretary-General's report under the agenda item recognizes the Doha Political Declaration, together with the Copenhagen Declaration, as providing an enhanced framework for accelerating progress on social development and advancing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

She noted that Qatar has made significant progress across the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030, adding that the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 sets the framework for the next phase of the country's development and its efforts to advance the objectives and aspirations of the National Vision.

She also highlighted the National Strategy of the Ministry of Social Development and Family 2025-2030, under the theme "From Care to Empowerment," as an integrated framework for advancing social policies and programs. The strategy seeks to strengthen family support, empower women, enhance the inclusion and participation of persons with disabilities, and support older persons.

On the advancement of women, Salat said women's empowerment remains a key national priority for Qatar, reflecting its firm commitment to promoting and protecting women's human rights and recognizing their pivotal role as both contributors to and beneficiaries of the country's development process.

She underscored that enhancing women's participation across all spheres of life is a cornerstone of Qatar National Vision 2030, which places strong emphasis on women's empowerment and capacity-building.

She added that Qatar's Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 places particular emphasis on raising awareness of and recognizing women's contributions across society.

She noted that Qatar's efforts to advance women's status and empowerment extend beyond the national level, with the country spearheading initiatives aimed at advancing women's rights internationally. In this regard, she highlighted Qatar's leading role in the international efforts that culminated in the adoption of UN General Assembly Resolution 75/274, which proclaimed March 10 as the International Day of Women Judges. The resolution was adopted in April 2021.

On the promotion and protection of children's rights, Salat said Qatar had taken significant steps to safeguard and advance children's rights, in line with its commitment to investing in human development and nurturing future generations equipped to learn, grow and participate meaningfully in society.

She noted that Qatar had adopted a range of legislative and executive measures across various fields and sectors to strengthen the protection of children's rights and fulfill its commitments under the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

She noted that Qatar is among the leading donors to the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, with total contributions reaching $2.3 million between 2018 and 2026. Qatar also provides multi-year support to UNICEF, with total contributions amounting to approximately $28 million between 2019 and 2026.

Salat stressed that Qatar's sustained support reflects its firm conviction in the pivotal role of such partnerships in strengthening collective action to promote and protect the rights and well-being of every child.

She reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to advancing social development, empowering women and protecting children's rights, and expressed its readiness to further constructive cooperation with the international community in pursuit of shared objectives in these areas.