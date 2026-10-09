Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets French President's Envoy To Lebanon
The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen it, as well as the latest developments in Lebanon and a number of issues of mutual interest.
HE the Minister of State reaffirmed Qatar's steadfast support for the Lebanese people and their aspirations for development and prosperity. He stressed that Lebanon's stability is essential to regional stability and underscored the importance of respecting Lebanon's full sovereignty over its territory.Qatar Lebanon Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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