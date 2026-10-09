Doha Film Festival Announces Shortlist For 2026 International Feature Film Competition

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Film Festival (DFF) today announced the 15 films that will participate in the 2026 International Feature Film Competition, featuring bold and distinctive voices from across the Arab world, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

A total of 11 of those films were supported through Doha Film Institute's Grants programme, while seven were directed by women. The selection reflects the festival's commitment to supporting important voices in independent cinema, with particular emphasis on stories from underrepresented regions.

CEO of Doha Film Institute and Director of DFF Fatma Hassan Alremaihi said: "Cinema has the power to carry voices across borders and create connections where distance and difference might otherwise divide us. Doha Film Festival was created to give those voices a home, particularly filmmakers who challenge conventions to bring unheard stories to the screen and demonstrate the possibilities of independent cinema."

She added that the 15 films from across the world were united by the courage, imagination and urgency of their filmmakers, expressing pride that Doha was a part of that journey and is ensuring that these powerful works are seen, shared and remembered.

The International Feature Film Competition invites narrative and documentary features for their Middle East and North Africa premieres. A jury of five international film professionals will recognise the Best Narrative Award (USD 75,000), Best Documentary Award (USD 50,000), Best Artistic Achievement Award (USD 45,000), and Best Performance Award (USD 15,000).

International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) joins DFF 2026 with a three-member jury to award its prize to a film considered to have made the most significant achievement in the competition.

The festival will take place from Nov. 19-27, bringing together filmmakers, audiences and industry voices from the region and beyond to honour original storytelling and important voices in film.