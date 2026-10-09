Mol Undersecretary Meets ILO, IOM Officials

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Her Excellency the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour (MoL) Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman al-Thani met separately Thursday with Regional Director for Arab States at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Dr Ruba Jaradat and Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Othman Fouad Belbeisi.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the Second Doha Dialogue on Labour Mobility, hosted by the United Republic of Tanzania in Dar es Salaam on Oct 5-6 under the theme "From Commitment to Action: Advancing Fair and Sustainable Labour Mobility between Africa and blade-->

The meetings discussed Qatar's co-operation with the ILO and IOM in labour-sector matters, ways to further strengthen these partnerships, and key issues addressed by the Second Doha Dialogue, particularly its role in advancing institutional co-operation and fair and sustainable labour mobility between Africa and GCC+.

Ministry of Labour International Labour Organisation International Organisation for Migration