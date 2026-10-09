Mol Undersecretary Meets ILO, IOM Officials
The meetings were held on the sidelines of the Second Doha Dialogue on Labour Mobility, hosted by the United Republic of Tanzania in Dar es Salaam on Oct 5-6 under the theme "From Commitment to Action: Advancing Fair and Sustainable Labour Mobility between Africa and blade-->
The meetings discussed Qatar's co-operation with the ILO and IOM in labour-sector matters, ways to further strengthen these partnerships, and key issues addressed by the Second Doha Dialogue, particularly its role in advancing institutional co-operation and fair and sustainable labour mobility between Africa and GCC+.Ministry of Labour International Labour Organisation International Organisation for Migration
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