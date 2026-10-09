WTO Hikes 2026 Trade Growth Forecast On AI Boom

MENAFN - Jordan Times) GENEVA - The World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Thursday sharply raised its global trade growth forecast for 2026, with merchandise trade riding the AI boom and proving more resilient than expected amid the Middle East crisis.

Thanks to supply chain adaptations and the surge in artificial intelligence investments, the WTO now projects 3.9 per cent growth in the volume of merchandise trade this year, up from 1.9 per cent predicted in March.

The WTO is also forecasting 4.1 per cent trade growth next year, up from the 2.6 per cent predicted seven months ago.

Global GDP is expected to grow by 2.6 per cent this year and 2.9 per cent in 2027, it added.

"The numbers reflect trade resilience in action," said WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

"When disruptions strike, an integrated world economy and a rules-based trading system provide economies flexibility to keep essential products flowing to businesses and households that need them," she said.

"Nevertheless, some have felt the shock more than others, and not everyone can access emerging opportunities like AI."

The WTO said that while disruptions of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz had reduced energy supplies and raised prices of key energy products and fertilisers, most economies outside of the region remained resilient.

It also said supply chains had successfully adapted to disruptions in the energy, fertiliser and transport markets caused by the Iran war.

Meanwhile increased spending on semiconductors, data centres and digital infrastructure has raised demand for imported AI-enabling goods, providing a significant boost to global goods trade.

Trade in semiconductors, servers and other equipment essential to AI surged by 67 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2026.

That alone accounted for 47 per cent of global merchandise trade growth, accelerating an expansion trend that was already robust in 2024 and 2025, the WTO said.

Global spending on AI infrastructure is expected to rise at least 30 per cent this year, and current market forecasts indicate that investment spending in this sector will grow by another 10 to 20 per cent in 2027, the WTO added.

However, the Geneva-based organisation said trade resilience was not uniform, with services trade and some regions more exposed to the effects of the conflict.