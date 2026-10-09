Advanced Analytics Market Size By Offering And Delivery Mode - Global Forecast To 2031 AI, Cloud, And Decision Automation Drive 14.7% CAGR To USD 193.23 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost analytics ROI through decision automation, vertical-specific solutions, and consumption-based pricing, supported by strong data engineering and governance. Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Advanced Analytics Market by Offering, Delivery Mode - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The advanced analytics market is projected to expand from USD 97.17 billion in 2026 to USD 193.23 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by rising enterprise data volumes, broader adoption of AI and cloud platforms, and increasing demand for faster, more accurate decision-making across industries. Organizations are integrating advanced analytics into core business operations to improve efficiency, control costs, strengthen risk management, and increase operational agility. Analytics revenue is increasingly linked to AI workloads, while embedded capabilities within enterprise software are expanding access across business functions. Consulting and services demand also indicates that implementation, data engineering, governance, and operational execution remain central to successful analytics programs. Market expansion may be limited by poor data quality, legacy system integration complexity, fragmented technology environments, and shortages of skilled analytics professionals. Data privacy, model explainability, security, and regulatory compliance create additional barriers, particularly in highly regulated sectors. Vendors are responding with stronger governance, model management, and security capabilities. Intelligent Decision Automation to Record the Fastest Application Growth Intelligent decision automation is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period. Enterprises are progressing from static reporting toward platforms that recommend or execute actions across pricing, fraud prevention, IT operations, customer engagement, and supply chain management. AI-driven decision engines, rules orchestration, and closed-loop analytics help organizations reduce decision latency, manage operational complexity, and respond to changing conditions in real time. Growing demand for measurable business outcomes is positioning intelligent decision automation as an important opportunity for advanced analytics vendors. Machine Learning Driven Analytics to Lead Solution Offerings in 2026 The machine learning driven analytics segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2026. Adoption is supported by the growing use of predictive and prescriptive analytics across finance, operations, customer intelligence, and risk management. Investments in AutoML, model management, and AI-assisted analytics are reducing technical barriers while improving scalability and continuous learning. As enterprises prioritize forecasting accuracy, operational optimization, and data-driven performance, machine learning-driven analytics will remain a core component of advanced analytics deployments. North America Leads as Asia Pacific Posts the Fastest Growth North America represents the largest advanced analytics market due to early technology adoption, substantial enterprise IT investment, and the presence of major cloud and analytics providers. Organizations in BFSI, healthcare, retail, and technology have integrated analytics extensively across strategic and operational workflows. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate through 2031. Rapid digitalization, expanding cloud infrastructure, government-led technology programs, and increasing enterprise AI adoption are driving regional investment. Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa also offer opportunities as organizations modernize data platforms and pursue industry-specific analytics strategies. Research Coverage The advanced analytics market report is segmented by offering, delivery mode, application, vertical, and region. Offerings include solutions and services, with solution categories covering Rule-based & Statistical Analytics, Machine Learning Driven Analytics, Augmented & Decision-centric Analytics, and Agentic & Autonomous Analytics. Delivery modes include Standalone Analytics Software, Embedded & In-application Delivery, Cloud-native & Lakehouse-based Delivery, Edge & Distributed Analytics Delivery, and Agent-based & Autonomous Delivery Models. Applications include Customer & Revenue Intelligence, Financial Risk & Performance Management, Supply Chain & Operations Intelligence, Process & Quality Management, Human Capital Analytics, Product, Digital, & IT Operations Analytics, and Intelligent Decision Automation. Industry coverage includes BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Energy & Utilities, Media & entertainment, Government & Public Sector, Transportation & Mobility, and Technology & Software. Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Primary Research Breakdown Primary research included interviews with chief executive officers, innovation and technology directors, system integrators, managers, and executives from organizations participating in the advanced analytics market.

By Company: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: Directors - 25%, Managers - 35%, and Others - 40% By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 22%, Asia Pacific - 26%, Middle East & Africa - 5%, and Latin America - 7% Competitive Landscape The report assesses market shares, product innovation, growth strategies, service offerings, partnerships, investments, and go-to-market activity. Companies profiled include IBM, Microsoft, Google, Palantir, Oracle, SAS Institute, SAP, Adobe, AWS, Salesforce, Databricks, Snowflake, ServiceNow, Dataiku, DataRobot, H2O.ai, Qlik, Teradata, Alteryx, FICO, Celonis, TIBCO, ThoughtSpot, Accenture, Deloitte, Capgemini, Cognizant, and other established and emerging providers. Key Benefits of the Advanced Analytics Market Report

Revenue estimates for the overall market and its principal subsegments

Analysis of growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and emerging opportunities

Insights into prescriptive analytics, decision automation, vertical-specific monetization, and consumption-based pricing

Coverage of product development, research & development, and new product & service launches

Evaluation of attractive regional markets, untapped geographies, and investment activity Competitive assessment of leading vendors, market positioning, and growth strategies The findings support market leaders and new entrants in evaluating revenue opportunities, understanding competitive conditions, prioritizing product development, and planning effective go-to-market strategies across the global advanced analytics market. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 408 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $97.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $193.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary of Changes

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments

2.3 Disruptive Trends in Advanced Analytics Market

2.4 High-Growth Segments

2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities in Advanced Analytics Market

3.2 Advanced Analytics Market, by Region

3.3 Advanced Analytics Market: Top Three Solutions

3.4 North America: Advanced Analytics Market, by Delivery Mode and Application

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Alignment with AI Spending Cycles is Re-Prioritizing Analytics Investment

4.2.1.2 Platform-Centric Enterprise Architectures are Reshaping Analytics Procurement

4.2.1.3 Agentic and Autonomous Analytics Enabling Self-Directed Intelligence

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Advanced Analytics Fails Without Data Engineering Spend

4.2.2.2 Data Governance, Security, and Compliance Overhead

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Shift from Descriptive to Prescriptive & Decision Automation

4.2.3.2 Vertical-Specific Analytics Monetization

4.2.3.3 Consumption-Based Pricing Aligns Analytics Spend with Value

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Analytics Roi Difficult to Attribute at Enterprise Scale

4.2.4.2 Fragmentation of Analytics Stack

4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces

4.3.1 Unmet Needs in Advanced Analytics Market

4.3.2 White Space Opportunities

4.4 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.4.1 Interconnected Markets

4.4.2 Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.5 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.5 Intensity of Competition Rivalry

5.2 Macroeconomic Outlook

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2 Gdp Trends and Forecast

5.2.3 Trends in Global AI Industry

5.2.4 Trends in Global Big Data & Analytics Industry

5.3 Ecosystem Analysis

5.3.1 Solution Providers

5.3.1.1 Rule-Based & Statistical Analytics Providers

5.3.1.2 Machine Learning-Driven Analytics Providers

5.3.1.3 Augmented & Decision-Centric Analytics Providers

5.3.1.4 Agentic & Autonomous Analytics Providers

5.3.2 Service Providers

5.3.2.1 Professional Service Providers

5.3.2.2 Managed Service Providers

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Average Selling Price of Offerings, by Key Player, 2026

5.5.2 Average Selling Price of Solutions, by Application, 2026

5.6 Investment and Funding Scenario

5.7 Case Study Analysis

5.7.1 Zynex Driving 60% Analytics Cost Savings Through Savant Labs

5.7.2 Holcim Enabling Real-Time Predictive Maintenance Across Industrial Assets Using C3 AI

5.7.3 Transforming End-To-End Business Processes Through Process Intelligence

5.7.4 Roku Enhancing Financial Planning Agility with Scalable Scenario Modeling

5.7.5 Strengthening Fraud Detection with Agentic AI-Driven Decision Intelligence

5.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

5.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

6 Strategic Disruption: Patents, Digital, and AI Adoption

6.1 Key Technologies

6.1.1 Data Mining

6.1.2 Data Stream Processing

6.1.3 Decision Analytics

6.2 Complementary Technologies

6.2.1 Big Data Technologies

6.2.2 Cloud Computing

6.2.3 Business Intelligence

6.3 Adjacent Technologies

6.3.1 Machine Learning

6.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

6.3.3 Internet of Things (Iot)

6.4 Patent Analysis

6.4.1 Methodology

6.4.2 Patents Filed

6.4.3 Innovation and Patent Applications

6.5 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Advanced Analytics Market

6.5.1 Best Practices in Advanced Analytics Market

6.5.2 Case Studies of AI Implementation in Advanced Analytics Market

6.5.3 Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players

6.5.4 Clients' Readiness to Adopt Generative AI in Advanced Analytics Market

7 Regulatory Landscape

7.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance

7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

7.1.2 Regulations

7.1.2.1 North America

7.1.2.1.1 Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Sec)

7.1.2.1.2 Artificial Intelligence and Data Act-Aida (Canada)

7.1.2.1.3 Commodity Exchange Act (Cftc)

7.1.2.1.4 Pipeda (Canada)

7.1.2.2 Europe

7.1.2.2.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence Act (European Union)

7.1.2.2.2 General Data Protection Regulation (European Union)

7.1.2.2.3 Data Protection Act 2018 (UK)

7.1.2.2.4 Federal Data Protection Act (Germany)

7.1.2.2.5 Personal Data Protection Code-Legislative Decree 196/2003 (Italy)

7.1.2.3 Asia-Pacific

7.1.2.3.1 Pdpa (Singapore)

7.1.2.3.2 Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (India)

7.1.2.3.3 Act on Protection of Personal Information (Japan)

7.1.2.3.4 Basic Act on Artificial Intelligence (South Korea)

7.1.2.4 Middle East & Africa

7.1.2.4.1 Federal Decree-Law No. 45 of 2021 on Protection of Personal Data (UAE)

7.1.2.4.2 Personal Data Protection Law (KSA)

7.1.2.4.3 Protection of Personal Information Act (South Africa)

7.1.2.4.4 Personal Data Privacy Protection Law (Qatar)

7.1.2.4.5 Law on Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 (Turkey)

7.1.2.5 Latin America

7.1.2.5.1 General Data Protection Law - Lgpd (Brazil)

7.1.2.5.2 Federal Law on Protection of Personal Data Held by Private Parties (Mexico)

7.1.2.5.3 Personal Data Protection Law No. 25,326 (Argentina)

8 Customer Landscape & Buyer Behavior

8.1 Decision-Making Process

8.2 Key Stakeholders Involved in Buying Process and Their Evaluation Criteria

8.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

8.2.2 Buying Criteria

8.3 Adoption Barriers & Internal Challenges

8.4 Unmet Needs from Various Industry Verticals

9 Advanced Analytics Market, by Offering

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Drivers: Advanced Analytics Market, by Offering

9.2 Solutions

9.2.1 Rule-Based & Statistical Analytics

9.2.1.1 Enabling Foundational Insights Through Standardized Reporting and Statistical Analysis

9.2.1.2 Reporting & Dashboards Tools

9.2.1.3 Self-Service and Ad-Hoc Analytics

9.2.1.4 Descriptive & Diagnostic Analytics

9.2.2 Machine Learning-Driven Analytics

9.2.2.1 Tapping into Forward-Looking Insights with Improved Scalability Through Data-Driven Learning Models

9.2.2.2 Predictive Analytics

9.2.2.3 Prescriptive Analytics

9.2.3 Augmented & Decision-Centric Analytics

9.2.3.1 Accelerating Decision-Making Through AI-Assisted Insight Generation and Execution

9.2.3.2 Augmented Insight Discovery

9.2.3.3 Automl-Assisted Analytics

9.2.3.4 Analytics Automation and Orchestration

9.2.3.5 Embedded and In-Workflow Analytics

9.2.4 Agentic & Autonomous Analytics

9.2.4.1 Enabling Continuous, Self-Directed Decision-Making Through Autonomous Analytics Systems

9.2.4.2 Analytics Copilots & Assistants

9.2.4.3 Autonomous Analytics Agents

9.2.4.4 Multi-Agent Decision Execution

9.3 Services

9.3.1 Professional Services

9.3.1.1 Enabling Successful Analytics Adoption Through Expert-Led Strategy and Execution

9.3.1.2 Strategy & Consulting

9.3.1.3 Implementation & Integration

9.3.1.4 Advanced Modeling & AI Development

9.3.2 Managed Services

9.3.2.1 Sustaining Analytical Performance Through Continuous Management and Optimization

9.3.2.2 Managed Data & Intelligence Platforms

9.3.2.3 Model Operations & Optimization

9.3.2.4 Autonomous & AI-Driven Operations

10 Advanced Analytics Market, by Delivery Mode

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Drivers: Advanced Analytics Market, by Delivery Mode

10.2 Standalone Analytics Software

10.2.1 Enabling Controlled and Customizable Analytics Through Independent Platforms

10.3 Embedded & In-Application Delivery

10.3.1 Driving Analytics' Adoption by Delivering Insights Directly Within Business Workflows

10.4 Cloud-Native & Lakehouse-Based Delivery

10.4.1 Scaling Advanced Analytics Through Flexible and Cloud-First Architectures

10.5 Edge & Distributed Analytics Delivery

10.5.1 Enabling Real-Time Analytics Closer to Data Sources and Operations

10.6 Agent-Based & Autonomous Delivery Models

10.6.1 Automating Enterprise Decisions Through Self-Directed and Intelligent Analytics Systems

11 Advanced Analytics Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Drivers: Advanced Analytics Market, by Application

11.2 Customer & Revenue Intelligence

11.2.1 Offering Data-Driven Customer Understanding and Revenue Optimization Across Sectors

11.2.2 Customer Segmentation, Clv, and Churn

11.2.3 Marketing Attribution & Campaign Effectiveness

11.2.4 Pricing, Promotion, and Recommendation

11.3 Financial Risk & Performance Management

11.3.1 Strengthening Financial Stability Through Analytics-Driven Risk Control and Performance Optimization

11.3.2 Financial Planning, Forecasting, and Performance

11.3.3 Credit, Market, and Operational Risk

11.3.4 Fraud Management, Aml, and Compliance

11.4 Supply Chain & Operations Intelligence

11.4.1 Building Resilient and Adaptive Supply Chains Through Analytics-Driven Operational Visibility

11.4.2 Demand Planning & Forecasting

11.4.3 Supply Chain, Logistics, and Network Optimization

11.4.4 Asset Performance & Maintenance Planning

11.5 Process & Quality Management

11.5.1 Improving Operational Excellence Through Analytics-Led Process Visibility and Quality Control

11.5.2 Process Intelligence & Optimization

11.5.3 Quality Management & Defect Reduction

11.5.4 Yield & Throughput Optimization

11.6 Human Capital Analytics

11.6.1 Enabling Data-Driven Workforce Decisions to Improve Productivity and Organizational Resilience

11.6.2 Workforce Planning & Capacity Management

11.6.3 Employee Performance & Engagement

11.6.4 Talent Acquisition, Retention, and Attrition

11.7 Product, Digital, and It Operations Analytics

11.7.1 Enhancing Digital Reliability and Product Performance Through Analytics-Led Operational Intelligence

11.7.2 Product Usage & Performance

11.7.3 Digital Experience Monitoring

11.7.4 It & Platform Operations Analytics

11.8 Intelligent Decision Automation

11.8.1 Accelerating Business Outcomes Through Analytics-Driven and Automated Decision Execution

11.8.2 Automated Decision Management

11.8.3 Closed-Loop Business Process Control

11.8.4 Predictive Intervention & Exception Management

12 Advanced Analytics Market, by Vertical

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Drivers: Advanced Analytics Market, by Vertical

12.2 BFSI

12.2.1 Strengthening Financial Trust and Profitability Through Risk-Aware and Data-Driven Intelligence

12.3 Healthcare & Life Sciences

12.3.1 Improving Patient Outcomes and Operational Efficiency Through Analytics-Enabled Healthcare Intelligence

12.4 Retail & Ecommerce

12.4.1 Driving Revenue Growth and Personalization Through Customer-Centric Analytics

12.5 Manufacturing

12.5.1 Driving Operational Excellence and Resilience Through Analytics-Led Manufacturing Intelligence

12.6 Telecommunications

12.6.1 Enhancing Network Performance and Customer Experience Through Analytics-Driven Telecom Intelligence

12.7 Energy & Utilities

12.7.1 Improving Reliability and Sustainability Through Analytics-Enabled Energy Intelligence

12.8 Media & Entertainment

12.8.1 Maximizing Audience Engagement and Monetization Through Analytics-Driven Content Intelligence

12.9 Government & Public Sector

12.9.1 Enhancing Transparency and Service Delivery Through Analytics-Enabled Public Sector Intelligence

12.10 Transportation & Mobility

12.10.1 Improving Safety, Efficiency, and Sustainability Through Analytics-Led Mobility Intelligence

12.11 Technology & Software

12.11.1 Scaling Digital Innovation and Platform Performance Through Analytics-Native Software Intelligence

12.12 Other Verticals

13 Advanced Analytics Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 North America: Advanced Analytics Market Drivers

13.2.2 US

13.2.2.1 Scaling Governed, Cloud-Native Analytics Driven by AI Investment, Regulatory Focus, and Hyperscale Infrastructure Expansion

13.2.3 Canada

13.2.3.1 Advancing Trusted and Compliant Analytics Adoption Through Strong AI Research, Data Sovereignty Focus, and Public-Sector Leadership

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Europe: Advanced Analytics Market Drivers

13.3.2 UK

13.3.2.1 Accelerating Analytics Adoption Through Strong Digital Regulation, Cloud Maturity, and AI-First Enterprise Strategies

13.3.3 Germany

13.3.3.1 Driving Industrial and Manufacturing Analytics Through Industry 4.0 Leadership and Data Sovereignty Priorities

13.3.4 France

13.3.4.1 Expanding Analytics Adoption Through Strong Public-Sector Leadership and National AI Investment Programs

13.3.5 Italy

13.3.5.1 Accelerating Analytics Adoption Through Enterprise Digitalization, Cloud Modernization, and EU-Backed Investment Programs

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Advanced Analytics Market Drivers

13.4.2 China

13.4.2.1 Scaling Analytics Adoption Through State-Led Digital Infrastructure, AI Investment, and Platform-Driven Data Ecosystems

13.4.3 India

13.4.3.1 Accelerating Analytics Growth Through Digital Public Infrastructure, Cloud Adoption, and Enterprise Modernization

13.4.4 Japan

13.4.4.1 Advancing Analytics Maturity Through Enterprise Modernization, Productivity Focus, and Industrial Data Integration

13.4.5 Asean

13.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13.5 Middle East & Africa

13.5.1 Middle East & Africa: Advanced Analytics Market Drivers

13.5.2 Saudi Arabia

13.5.2.1 Scaling Advanced Analytics Through Vision 2030-Driven Digital Transformation and Data-Led Governance

13.5.3 UAE

13.5.3.1 Advancing Analytics Maturity Through Smart Government Leadership and AI-First National Strategies

13.5.4 Turkey

13.5.4.1 Advancing Analytics Adoption Through Financial-Sector Leadership and Enterprise Digital Transformation

13.5.5 South Africa

13.5.5.1 Anchoring Analytics Growth Through BFSI Dominance, Public-Sector Modernization, and Risk-Focused Use Cases

13.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

13.6 Latin America

13.6.1 Latin America: Advanced Analytics Market Drivers

13.6.2 Brazil

13.6.2.1 Driving Analytics Adoption Through Large-Scale Enterprise Digitalization and Financial-Sector Innovation

13.6.3 Mexico

13.6.3.1 Expanding Analytics Usage Through Manufacturing Integration and Cross-Border Digital Transformation

13.6.4 Rest of Latin America

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Key Player Strategies, 2021-2025

14.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2025

14.4 Market Share Analysis, 2025

14.4.1 Market Ranking Analysis, 2025

14.5 Brand Comparative Analysis

14.5.1 Brand Comparative Analysis (1/2)

14.5.1.1 Ibm (US)

14.5.1.2 Microsoft (US)

14.5.1.3 Sap (Germany)

14.5.1.4 Sas Institute (US)

14.5.1.5 Alteryx (US)

14.5.2 Brand Comparative Analysis for by Agentic & Autonomous Analytics (2/2)

14.5.2.1 Palantir (US)

14.5.2.2 C3 AI (US)

14.5.2.3 Celonis (Germany)

14.5.2.4 Sas Institute (US)

14.5.2.5 Savant Labs (US)

14.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players (Tier 1)

14.6.1 Stars

14.6.2 Emerging Leaders

14.6.3 Pervasive Players

14.6.4 Participants

14.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players (Tier 1), 2025

14.6.5.1 Company Footprint

14.6.5.2 Regional Footprint

14.6.5.3 Offering Footprint

14.6.5.4 Delivery Mode Footprint

14.6.5.5 Application Footprint

14.6.5.6 Vertical Footprint

14.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players (Tier 2 & 3)

14.7.1 Stars

14.7.2 Emerging Leaders

14.7.3 Pervasive Players

14.7.4 Participants

14.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players (Tier 2 & 3), 2025

14.7.5.1 Company Footprint

14.7.5.2 Regional Footprint

14.7.5.3 Offering Footprint

14.7.5.4 Delivery Mode Footprint

14.7.5.5 Application Footprint

14.7.5.6 Vertical Footprint

14.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players (Agentic & Autonomous Analytics)

14.8.1 Stars

14.8.2 Emerging Leaders

14.8.3 Company Footprint: Key Players (Agentic & Autonomous Analytics), 2025

14.8.3.1 Company Footprint

14.8.3.2 Regional Footprint

14.8.3.3 Offering Footprint

14.8.3.4 Delivery Mode Footprint

14.8.3.5 Application Footprint

14.8.3.6 Vertical Footprint

14.9 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

14.10 Competitive Scenario

14.10.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

14.10.2 Deals

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Key Players

15.2.1 Ibm

15.2.1.1 Business Overview

15.2.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.2.1.3 Recent Developments

15.2.1.3.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

15.2.1.3.2 Deals

15.2.1.4 Analyst's View

15.2.1.4.1 Key Strengths

15.2.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.2.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.2.2 Google

15.2.2.1 Business Overview

15.2.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.2.2.3 Recent Developments

15.2.2.3.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

15.2.2.3.2 Deals

15.2.2.4 Analyst's View

15.2.2.4.1 Key Strengths

15.2.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.2.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.2.3 Microsoft

15.2.3.1 Business Overview

15.2.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.2.3.3 Recent Developments

15.2.3.3.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

15.2.3.3.2 Deals

15.2.4 Moody's Analytics

15.2.4.1 Business Overview

15.2.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.2.4.3 Recent Developments

15.2.4.3.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

15.2.4.3.2 Deals

15.2.4.4 Analyst's View

15.2.4.4.1 Key Strengths

15.2.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.2.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.2.5 Salesforce

15.2.5.1 Business Overview

15.2.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.2.5.3 Recent Developments

15.2.5.3.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

15.2.5.3.2 Deals

15.2.6 Pegasystems

15.2.6.1 Business Overview

15.2.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.2.6.3 Recent Developments

15.2.6.3.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

15.2.6.3.2 Deals

15.2.7 Snowflake

15.2.7.1 Business Overview

15.2.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.2.7.3 Recent Developments

15.2.7.3.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

15.2.7.3.2 Deals

15.2.8 Oracle

15.2.8.1 Business Overview

15.2.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.2.8.3 Recent Developments

15.2.8.3.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

15.2.8.3.2 Deals

15.2.9 Servicenow

15.2.10 AWS

15.2.11 Sap

15.2.12 Nice

15.2.13 Workday

15.2.14 Adobe

15.2.15 Splunk (Cisco)

15.2.16 Infor (Koch Industries)

15.2.17 Teradata

15.3 Tier 2 & 3 Players

15.3.1 Fico

15.3.2 Anaplan

15.3.3 H2O.AI

15.3.4 Databricks

15.3.5 Altair

15.3.6 Tibco

15.3.7 Fractal Analytics

15.3.8 Mu Sigma

15.3.9 Epic Systems

15.3.10 Strategy

15.3.11 Qlik

15.3.12 Thoughtspot

15.3.13 Domo

15.3.14 Sisense

15.3.15 Yellowfin (Idera)

15.3.16 Zoho

15.3.17 Gooddata

15.3.18 Alteryx

15.3.19 Domino Data Lab

15.3.20 Knime

15.4 Agentic & Autonomous Analytics Players

15.4.1 Savant Labs

15.4.1.1 Business Overview

15.4.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.4.1.3 Recent Developments

15.4.1.3.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

15.4.1.3.2 Deals

15.4.1.4 Analyst's View

15.4.1.4.1 Key Strengths

15.4.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.4.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.4.2 Palantir

15.4.2.1 Business Overview

15.4.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.4.2.3 Recent Developments

15.4.2.3.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

15.4.2.3.2 Deals

15.4.2.4 Analyst's View

15.4.2.4.1 Key Strengths

15.4.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.4.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.4.3 C3.AI

15.4.3.1 Business Overview

15.4.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

15.4.3.3 Recent Developments

15.4.3.3.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

15.4.3.3.2 Deals

15.4.3.3.3 Other Developments

15.4.3.4 Analyst's View

15.4.3.4.1 Key Strengths

15.4.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

15.4.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

15.4.4 Sas Institute

15.4.5 Celonis

15.4.6 Datarobot

15.4.7 Dataiku

15.5 Other Players

15.5.1 Accenture

15.5.2 Deloitte

15.5.3 Capgemini

15.5.4 Cognizant

16 Research Methodology

16.1 Research Data

16.1.1 Secondary Data

16.1.2 Primary Data

16.1.2.1 Breakup of Primary Profiles

16.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

16.2 Data Triangulation

16.3 Market Size Estimation

16.3.1 Top-Down Approach

16.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

16.4 Market Forecast

16.5 Research Assumptions

16.6 Study Limitations

17 Appendix

17.1 Discussion Guide

17.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

17.3 Customization Options

List of Tables [471]

List of Figures [66]

Companies Featured



Ibm

Google

Microsoft

Moody's Analytics

Salesforce

Pegasystems

Snowflake

Oracle

Servicenow

AWS

Sap

Nice

Workday

Adobe

Splunk (Cisco)

Infor (Koch Industries)

Teradata

Fico

Anaplan

H2O.AI

Databricks

Altair

Tibco

Fractal Analytics

Mu Sigma

Epic Systems

Strategy

Qlik

Thoughtspot

Domo

Sisense

Yellowfin (Idera)

Zoho

Gooddata

Alteryx

Domino Data Lab

Knime

Savant Labs

Palantir

C3.AI

Sas Institute

Celonis

Datarobot

Dataiku

Accenture

Deloitte

Capgemini Cognizant

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