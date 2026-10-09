Video Surveillance As A Service (Vsaas) Market By Type, Offering, Feature, And AI Visual Analytics - Global Forecast To 2032 AI And Cloud Adoption Drive 15.4% CAGR To $12.01B

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost surveillance ROI with scalable, subscription-based VSaaS that lowers infrastructure and maintenance costs while enabling AI analytics, remote monitoring and faster response.

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "VSaaS Market by Type, Feature, AI Visual Analysis, Offering - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global VSaaS market is projected to grow from USD 5.88 billion in 2026 to USD 12.01 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by the increasing adoption of cloud-based security solutions across commercial, residential, industrial, infrastructure, military & defense, and public facilities.

Demand for scalable, subscription-based video surveillance platforms continues to rise as organizations prioritize remote monitoring, operational efficiency, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and lower total cost of ownership. Centralized video management, secure cloud storage, real-time monitoring, and remote accessibility are strengthening the role of VSaaS within modern physical security ecosystems.

Vendors are integrating artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), edge computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies into cloud surveillance platforms. These investments support intelligent video analytics, automated threat detection, facial recognition, license plate recognition, object detection & recognition, and predictive security insights. Smart city programs, public safety modernization, digital transformation, cloud infrastructure expansion, and growing demand for faster incident response are also accelerating global adoption.

Intrusion Detection to Hold the Second-Largest Share of AI Visual Analysis

The intrusion detection segment is expected to capture the second-largest share of the VSaaS market throughout the forecast period. Adoption is increasing across government, commercial, transportation, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure environments. AI-powered intrusion detection supports real-time identification of unauthorized access, perimeter breaches, and suspicious activity while improving incident response and reducing false alarms.

Investment in edge analytics, cloud computing, AI-enabled surveillance, perimeter protection, restricted area monitoring, and critical asset security is expected to strengthen demand for automated intrusion detection capabilities.

Hosted VSaaS to Capture a Significant Market Share

Hosted VSaaS is projected to secure a significant share of the global market due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and cloud-native architecture. Demand is particularly strong across commercial buildings, banking, retail, healthcare, education, government, and transportation, where centralized video management, secure storage, remote access, and multi-site surveillance are operational priorities.

Hosted platforms reduce dependence on on-premises infrastructure, simplify maintenance, support subscription-based deployment, and enable AI-powered video analytics. These advantages are encouraging organizations to transition from traditional surveillance systems to remotely managed cloud platforms.

Asia Pacific Identified as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing VSaaS market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, smart city development, expanding 5G networks, public safety initiatives, and investment in cloud infrastructure are creating substantial opportunities across China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Regional adoption is also being driven by AI-powered surveillance deployments in commercial, government, transportation, healthcare, retail, and industrial applications. Supportive smart infrastructure programs, rising security awareness, and a strong technology ecosystem are expected to sustain growth across Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies profiled in the VSaaS market report include Verkada Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), Securitas AB (Sweden), Mobotix AG (Germany), Alarm.com (US), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Brivo (US), Genetec Inc. (Canada), and Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

Market participants are strengthening their positions through cloud innovation, AI-powered video analytics, edge computing, cybersecurity, interoperability, and unified security management. Product strategies increasingly emphasize real-time monitoring, cloud storage, facial recognition, license plate recognition, object detection & recognition, and integration with access control, IoT devices, and enterprise security ecosystems. Strategic partnerships and continued investment in intelligent security platforms are expected to intensify competition.

Research Coverage

The report analyzes the VSaaS market by type, feature, AI visual analysis, vertical, and region. Service types include hosted, managed and hybrid services, while feature categories cover AI-enabled VSaaS and non-AI VSaaS. AI visual analysis segments include object detection & recognition, intrusion detection, facial recognition, and anomaly detection.

Vertical coverage encompasses commercial, residential, industrial, infrastructure, military & defense, and public facilities. Regional analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. The study also evaluates company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, market shares, service offerings, and growth strategies.

Primary Research Breakdown



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 38%, Tier 2 - 28%, and Tier 3 - 34%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 40%, Directors - 30%, and Others - 30% By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 35%, Asia Pacific - 20%, and RoW - 10%

RoW includes the Middle East, Africa, and South America. Other designations include product, sales, and marketing managers. Tier 3 companies generate revenue of less than USD 100 million, Tier 2 companies generate between USD 100 million and USD 1 billion, and Tier 1 companies generate more than USD 1 billion.

Key Report Benefits



Assessment of market drivers, including AI-powered video analytics, smart surveillance adoption, smart city development, and public safety initiatives

Analysis of restraints involving video data storage regulations, cross-border transfers, bandwidth requirements, and network dependency

Evaluation of opportunities in emerging economies, smart transportation, and intelligent traffic management systems

Examination of challenges related to AI accuracy, false alarm reduction, cybersecurity, and skilled workforce shortages

Insights into product development, research & development activities, technology innovation, and product launches Competitive assessment of leading VSaaS providers, market strategies, service portfolios, investments, and regional expansion opportunities

The report supports established companies, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders with market revenue estimates, segment-level analysis, competitive intelligence, and insights for go-to-market strategies. It also provides a structured assessment of the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities shaping the global VSaaS market through 2032.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 MARKET SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION AND REGIONAL SCOPE

1.3.2 INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED

1.5 LIMITATIONS

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS

1.7 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY INSIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN VSAAS MARKET

2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS

2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PLAYERS IN VSAAS MARKET

3.2 VSAAS MARKET, BY TYPE

3.3 VSAAS MARKET, BY FEATURE

3.4 VSAAS MARKET, BY AI VISUAL ANALYSIS

3.5 VSAAS MARKET, BY VERTICAL

3.6 VSAAS MARKET, BY REGION

3.7 VSAAS MARKET, BY COUNTRY/REGION

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 DRIVERS

4.2.1.1 Growing adoption of AI-powered video analytics and smart surveillance solutions

4.2.1.2 Rising smart city and public safety initiatives

4.2.1.3 Expansion of multi-site enterprise operations

4.2.1.4 Increasing adoption of AI-powered edge surveillance

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.2.1 Increasing regulatory scrutiny on video data storage and cross-border transfers

4.2.2.2 High bandwidth and network dependency requirements

4.2.2.3 Cybersecurity risks associated with connected surveillance systems

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.2.3.1 Increasing adoption of AI-powered predictive security analytics

4.2.3.2 Expansion of smart transportation and intelligent traffic management systems

4.2.3.3 Growing demand for VSaaS in emerging economies

4.2.4 CHALLENGES

4.2.4.1 Balancing AI accuracy and false alarm reduction

4.2.4.2 Addressing skilled workforce shortages in advanced surveillance management

4.3 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.4 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.2 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

5.2.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2.2 GDP TRENDS AND FORECAST

5.2.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL COMMERCIAL VERTICAL

5.2.4 TRENDS IN GLOBAL RESIDENTIAL VERTICAL

5.3 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.4 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.5 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.5.1 INDICATIVE PRICING OF VSAAS SOLUTIONS OFFERED BY TIER/RETENTION

5.5.2 INDICATIVE PRICING OF VSAAS SOLUTIONS OFFERED BY KEY PLAYERS

5.5.3 INDICATIVE PRICING OF VSAAS SOLUTIONS, BY REGION

5.6 TRADE ANALYSIS

5.6.1 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 852580)

5.6.2 EXPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 852580)

5.7 KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2026-2027

5.8 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER BUSINESS

5.9 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO

5.10 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS

5.10.1 VERKADA ENABLES SMART CAMPUS SECURITY ACROSS WAUKESHA SCHOOL DISTRICT

5.10.2 EAGLE EYE NETWORKS IMPROVES MULTI-SITE OPERATIONS FOR SPORT CLIPS

5.10.3 GENETEC STRATOCAST DELIVERS CLOUD VIDEO SURVEILLANCE FOR DISTRIBUTED ENTERPRISES

5.10.4 EAGLE EYE NETWORKS ENHANCES SECURITY OPERATIONS FOR MOBILE POLICE DEPARTMENT

5.10.5 GOOGLE ENHANCES GLOBAL FACILITY SECURITY WITH CAMCLOUD'S CLOUD-BASED VIDEO SURVEILLANCE PLATFORM

5.11 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFF - VSAAS MARKET

5.11.1 INTRODUCTION

5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES

5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.11.3.1 US

5.11.3.2 Europe

5.11.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.11.4 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES

6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, AND INNOVATIONS

6.1 KEY TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.1 CLOUD COMPUTING

6.1.2 VIDEO ANALYTICS

6.1.3 EDGE COMPUTING

6.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

6.2.1 ACCESS CONTROL SYSTEMS

6.2.2 INTRUSION DETECTION SYSTEMS

6.2.3 VIDEO MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

6.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES

6.3.1 INTERNET OF THINGS

6.3.2 SMART CAMERAS

6.3.3 FACIAL RECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY

6.4 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP

6.5 PATENT ANALYSIS

6.6 IMPACT OF AI ON VSAAS MARKET

6.6.1 TOP USE CASES AND MARKET POTENTIAL

6.6.2 BEST PRACTICES FOLLOWED BY OEMS IN VSAAS MARKET

6.6.3 CASE STUDIES RELATED TO AI IMPLEMENTATION IN VSAAS MARKET

6.6.4 INTERCONNECTED ECOSYSTEM AND IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS

6.6.5 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT AI-INTEGRATED VSAAS

7 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE

7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

7.1.2 STANDARDS

8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE AND BUYER BEHAVIOR

8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

8.2 KEY STAKEHOLDERS AND BUYING CRITERIA

8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS

8.2.2 BUYING CRITERIA

8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS AND INTERNAL CHALLENGES

8.4 UNMET NEEDS OF VARIOUS INDUSTRIES

9 VSAAS MARKET, BY USE CASE

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 GUN DETECTION

9.3 INDUSTRIAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING

9.4 SMOKE AND FIRE DETECTION

9.5 FALSE ALARM FILTERING

9.6 VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION AND NUMBER PLATE MONITORING

9.7 PARKING MONITORING

10 VSAAS MARKET, BY OFFERING

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 HARDWARE

10.2.1 IP CAMERAS

10.2.2 EDGE DEVICES

10.2.3 GATEWAYS

10.2.4 NETWORK VIDEO RECORDERS (CLOUD-CONNECTED)

10.3 SOFTWARE

10.3.1 VIDEO MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

10.3.2 AI VIDEO ANALYTICS SOFTWARE

10.3.3 INCIDENT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE

10.3.4 MOBILE MONITORING APPLICATIONS

10.4 SERVICES

10.4.1 VIDEO STORAGE SERVICES

10.4.2 MONITORING SERVICES

10.4.3 MANAGED SECURITY SERVICES

10.4.4 MAINTENANCE & SUPPORT

10.4.5 CONSULTING SERVICES

10.4.6 INTEGRATION SERVICES

11 VSAAS MARKET, BY ANALYTICS TYPE

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.2 MOTION DETECTION

11.3 OBJECT DETECTION

11.4 FACIAL RECOGNITION

11.5 LICENSE PLATE RECOGNITION (LPR/ANPR)

11.6 PEOPLE COUNTING

11.7 BEHAVIOR ANALYSIS

11.8 INTRUSION DETECTION

11.9 CROWD ANALYTICS

11.10 VEHICLE ANALYTICS

11.11 HEAT MAPPING ANALYTICS

12 VSAAS MARKET, BY TYPE

12.1 INTRODUCTION

12.2 HOSTED

12.2.1 CLOUD-BASED CENTRALIZED VIDEO MANAGEMENT ACROSS MULTI-SITE OPERATIONS TO ACCELERATE SEGMENT GROWTH

12.3 MANAGED

12.3.1 OUTSOURCED SURVEILLANCE MANAGEMENT SERVICES TO ENHANCE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY AND DRIVE SEGMENT GROWTH

12.4 HYBRID

12.4.1 INTEGRATION OF CLOUD AND ON-PREMISES SURVEILLANCE INFRASTRUCTURE TO DRIVE SEGMENT GROWTH

13 VSAAS MARKET, BY FEATURE

13.1 INTRODUCTION

13.2 AI-ENABLED VSAAS

13.2.1 REAL-TIME AI-DRIVEN EVENT DETECTION AND OPERATIONAL INTELLIGENCE TO ACCELERATE SEGMENT GROWTH

13.3 NON-AI VSAAS

13.3.1 COST-EFFECTIVE CLOUD SURVEILLANCE SOLUTIONS FOR BASIC SECURITY REQUIREMENTS TO DRIVE SEGMENT GROWTH

14 VSAAS MARKET, BY AI VISUAL ANALYSIS

14.1 INTRODUCTION

14.2 OBJECT DETECTION AND RECOGNITION

14.2.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR REAL-TIME OBJECT CLASSIFICATION AND AUTOMATED INCIDENT RESPONSE TO DRIVE GROWTH

14.3 INTRUSION DETECTION

14.3.1 AI-POWERED PERIMETER MONITORING AND REAL-TIME THREAT IDENTIFICATION TO ACCELERATE GROWTH

14.4 FACIAL RECOGNITION

14.4.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR CONTACTLESS ACCESS CONTROL AND ENHANCED PUBLIC SAFETY TO PROPEL MARKET

14.5 ANOMALY DETECTION

14.5.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR PROACTIVE RISK IDENTIFICATION AND BEHAVIORAL ANALYTICS TO DRIVE MARKET

15 VSAAS MARKET, BY VERTICAL

15.1 INTRODUCTION

15.2 COMMERCIAL

15.2.1 RETAIL STORES & MALLS

15.2.1.1 Increasing adoption of AI-driven loss prevention and customer behavior analytics to drive market

15.2.2 ENTERPRISES & DATA CENTERS

15.2.2.1 Increasing investments in AI-powered physical security and access management solutions to support market growth

15.2.3 BANKING & FINANCE BUILDINGS

15.2.3.1 Centralized video surveillance capabilities enhance security across banking networks

15.2.4 HOSPITALITY CENTERS

15.2.4.1 Growing adoption of AI-enabled guest safety and operational monitoring solutions to drive segmental growth

15.2.5 WAREHOUSES

15.2.5.1 Adoption of video analytics solutions to track movement of goods and detect inventory anomalies to fuel segmental growth

15.3 INFRASTRUCTURE

15.3.1 TRANSPORTATION & CITY SURVEILLANCE

15.3.1.1 Rising adoption of AI-based traffic monitoring systems to accelerate segmental growth

15.3.2 PUBLIC PLACES

15.3.2.1 Expanding smart city surveillance networks to enhance public safety and drive segmental growth

15.3.3 UTILITIES

15.3.3.1 Increasing adoption of intelligent asset monitoring and grid security solutions to propel market

15.4 MILITARY & DEFENSE

15.4.1 PRISON & CORRECTION FACILITIES

15.4.1.1 Use of intelligent video analytics solutions to detect suspicious behavior and inmate violence to fuel segmental growth

15.4.2 LAW ENFORCEMENT

15.4.2.1 Increasing deployment of AI-powered real-time crime detection and investigation solutions to drive market

15.4.3 BORDER SURVEILLANCE

15.4.3.1 Increasing investments in intelligent border monitoring and threat detection systems to propel market

15.4.4 COASTAL SURVEILLANCE

15.4.4.1 Rising emphasis on maritime domain awareness and border security to drive segmental growth

15.5 RESIDENTIAL

15.5.1 GROWING ADOPTION OF CLOUD-CONNECTED HOME SECURITY ECOSYSTEMS TO PROPEL MARKET

15.6 PUBLIC FACILITIES

15.6.1 HEALTHCARE BUILDINGS

15.6.1.1 Increasing adoption of AI-enabled patient observation and care monitoring solutions to drive market

15.6.2 EDUCATIONAL BUILDINGS

15.6.2.1 Increasing investments in campus-wide threat detection and emergency response systems to support segmental growth

15.6.3 GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS

15.6.3.1 Modernization of government security infrastructure to strengthen asset protection and drive segmental growth

15.6.4 RELIGIOUS BUILDINGS

15.6.4.1 Increasing deployment of AI-enabled security solutions to protect worshippers and religious assets to propel market

15.7 INDUSTRIAL

15.7.1 MANUFACTURING FACILITIES

15.7.1.1 Increasing adoption of AI-powered visual inspection and operational monitoring solutions to drive segmental growth

15.7.2 CONSTRUCTION SITES

15.7.2.1 Real-time hazard detection and worker safety analytics to drive VSaaS adoption

16 VSAAS MARKET, BY REGION

16.1 INTRODUCTION

16.2 NORTH AMERICA

16.2.1 US

16.2.1.1 Increasing government funding for AI-powered public safety infrastructure to drive market

16.2.2 CANADA

16.2.2.1 Increasing government investments in critical infrastructure security to accelerate VSaaS adoption

16.2.3 MEXICO

16.2.3.1 Expansion of C5 surveillance networks across urban centers to accelerate VSaaS adoption

16.3 EUROPE

16.3.1 UK

16.3.1.1 Government investments in AI-powered public safety technologies to accelerate VSaaS adoption

16.3.2 GERMANY

16.3.2.1 Increasing investments in critical infrastructure protection to accelerate surveillance adoption

16.3.3 FRANCE

16.3.3.1 Surging demand for advanced surveillance technologies to foster market growth

16.3.4 ITALY

16.3.4.1 Expansion of smart city security and urban monitoring programs to drive adoption

16.3.5 REST OF EUROPE

16.4 ASIA PACIFIC

16.4.1 CHINA

16.4.1.1 Accelerated smart city and AI-driven public security initiatives to drive market

16.4.2 JAPAN

16.4.2.1 Rising emphasis on crime prevention and disaster management to drive market

16.4.3 SOUTH KOREA

16.4.3.1 Growing adoption of AI video surveillance in smart city projects to fuel market

16.4.4 INDIA

16.4.4.1 Government investments in transportation modernization and smart mobility infrastructure to drive market

16.4.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

16.5 ROW

16.5.1 SOUTH AMERICA

16.5.1.1 Government-led safe city initiatives and urban security modernization to accelerate market growth

16.5.2 MIDDLE EAST

16.5.2.1 GCC Countries

16.5.2.1.1 Government-led smart city investments and AI-enabled public safety initiatives to drive adoption

16.5.2.2 Rest of Middle East

16.5.3 AFRICA

16.5.3.1 Rise in terrorism and civil unrest to contribute to market growth

17 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

17.1 OVERVIEW

17.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN, 2023-2026

17.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS OF TOP FIVE PLAYERS, 2021-2025

17.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

17.5 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS

17.6 BRAND COMPARISON

17.7 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

17.7.1 STARS

17.7.2 EMERGING LEADERS

17.7.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

17.7.4 PARTICIPANTS

17.7.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

17.7.5.1 Company footprint

17.7.5.2 Region footprint

17.7.5.3 Type footprint

17.7.5.4 AI visual analysis footprint

17.7.5.5 Feature footprint

17.7.5.6 Vertical footprint

17.8 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

17.8.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES

17.8.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES

17.8.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES

17.8.4 STARTING BLOCKS

17.8.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

17.8.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs

17.8.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs

17.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

17.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES

17.9.2 DEALS

18 COMPANY PROFILES

18.1 KEY PLAYERS

18.1.1 VERKADA INC.

18.1.1.1 Business overview

18.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.1.3 Recent developments

18.1.1.3.1 Product launches

18.1.1.4 The Analyst's View

18.1.1.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win

18.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices

18.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats

18.1.2 CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

18.1.2.1 Business overview

18.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.2.3 Recent developments

18.1.2.3.1 Products launches

18.1.2.4 The Analyst's View

18.1.2.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win

18.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices

18.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats

18.1.3 MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.

18.1.3.1 Business overview

18.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.3.3 Recent developments

18.1.3.3.1 Product launches

18.1.3.3.2 Deals

18.1.3.4 The Analyst's View

18.1.3.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win

18.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices

18.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats

18.1.4 SECURITAS AB

18.1.4.1 Business overview

18.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.4.3 Recent developments

18.1.4.3.1 Product launches

18.1.4.4 The Analyst's View

18.1.4.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win

18.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices

18.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats

18.1.5 MOBOTIX AG

18.1.5.1 Business overview

18.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.5.3 The Analyst's View

18.1.5.3.1 Key strengths/Right to win

18.1.5.3.2 Strategic choices

18.1.5.3.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats

18.1.6 ALARM.COM

18.1.6.1 Business overview

18.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.6.3 Recent developments

18.1.6.3.1 Product launches

18.1.6.3.2 Deals

18.1.7 AXIS COMMUNICATIONS AB

18.1.7.1 Business overview

18.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.7.3 Recent developments

18.1.7.3.1 Product launches

18.1.7.3.2 Deals

18.1.8 BRIVO SYSTEMS LLC

18.1.8.1 Business overview

18.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.8.3 Recent developments

18.1.8.3.1 Product launches

18.1.8.3.2 Deals

18.1.9 GENETEC INC.

18.1.9.1 Business overview

18.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.9.3 Recent developments

18.1.9.3.1 Product launches

18.1.10 HANWHA VISION CO., LTD.

18.1.10.1 Business overview

18.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

18.1.10.3 Recent developments

18.1.10.3.1 Product launches

18.1.10.3.2 Deals

18.1.11 MILESTONE SYSTEMS A/S

18.1.11.1 Business overview

18.1.11.2 Products/solutions/services offered

18.1.11.3 Recent developments

18.1.11.3.1 Product launches

18.2 OTHER PLAYERS

18.2.1 RHOMBUS SYSTEMS, INC.

18.2.2 3XLOGIC

18.2.3 CAMCLOUD INC.

18.2.4 CAMERAFTP

18.2.5 CLOUDASTRUCTURE INC.

18.2.6 CORAM AI

18.2.7 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

18.2.8 IVIDEON

18.2.9 JOHNSON CONTROLS

18.2.10 MARCH NETWORKS

18.2.11 MIRASYS

18.2.12 SALIENT SYSTEMS

18.2.13 SPOT AI, INC.

18.2.14 TETHERX

18.2.15 TIMETEC CLOUD

18.2.16 VIDEOLOFT

19 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

19.1 RESEARCH DATA

19.1.1 SECONDARY AND PRIMARY RESEARCH

19.1.2 SECONDARY DATA

19.1.2.1 List of major secondary sources

19.1.2.2 Key data from secondary sources

19.1.3 PRIMARY DATA

19.1.3.1 Breakdown of primaries

19.1.3.2 Key data from primary sources

19.1.3.3 Key primary participants

19.1.3.4 Key industry insights

19.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

19.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

19.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

19.2.3 MARKET SIZE CALCULATION FOR BASE YEAR

19.3 MARKET FORECAST APPROACH

19.3.1 SUPPLY SIDE

19.3.2 DEMAND SIDE

19.4 DATA TRIANGULATION

19.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS

19.6 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS

19.7 RISK ASSESSMENT

20 APPENDIX

20.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE

20.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL

20.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

20.4 RELATED REPORTS

20.5 AUTHOR DETAILS

LIST OF TABLES [274]

LIST OF FIGURES [64]

Companies Featured



VERKADA INC.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.

SECURITAS AB

MOBOTIX AG

ALARM.COM

AXIS COMMUNICATIONS AB

BRIVO SYSTEMS LLC

GENETEC INC.

HANWHA VISION CO., LTD.

MILESTONE SYSTEMS A/S

RHOMBUS SYSTEMS, INC.

3XLOGIC

CAMCLOUD INC.

CAMERAFTP

CLOUDASTRUCTURE INC.

CORAM AI

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

IVIDEON

JOHNSON CONTROLS

MARCH NETWORKS

MIRASYS

SALIENT SYSTEMS

SPOT AI, INC.

TETHERX

TIMETEC CLOUD VIDEOLOFT

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900