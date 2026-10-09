Video Surveillance As A Service (Vsaas) Market By Type, Offering, Feature, And AI Visual Analytics - Global Forecast To 2032 AI And Cloud Adoption Drive 15.4% CAGR To $12.01B
Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "VSaaS Market by Type, Feature, AI Visual Analysis, Offering - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global VSaaS market is projected to grow from USD 5.88 billion in 2026 to USD 12.01 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by the increasing adoption of cloud-based security solutions across commercial, residential, industrial, infrastructure, military & defense, and public facilities.
Demand for scalable, subscription-based video surveillance platforms continues to rise as organizations prioritize remote monitoring, operational efficiency, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and lower total cost of ownership. Centralized video management, secure cloud storage, real-time monitoring, and remote accessibility are strengthening the role of VSaaS within modern physical security ecosystems.
Vendors are integrating artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), edge computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies into cloud surveillance platforms. These investments support intelligent video analytics, automated threat detection, facial recognition, license plate recognition, object detection & recognition, and predictive security insights. Smart city programs, public safety modernization, digital transformation, cloud infrastructure expansion, and growing demand for faster incident response are also accelerating global adoption.
Intrusion Detection to Hold the Second-Largest Share of AI Visual Analysis
The intrusion detection segment is expected to capture the second-largest share of the VSaaS market throughout the forecast period. Adoption is increasing across government, commercial, transportation, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure environments. AI-powered intrusion detection supports real-time identification of unauthorized access, perimeter breaches, and suspicious activity while improving incident response and reducing false alarms.
Investment in edge analytics, cloud computing, AI-enabled surveillance, perimeter protection, restricted area monitoring, and critical asset security is expected to strengthen demand for automated intrusion detection capabilities.
Hosted VSaaS to Capture a Significant Market Share
Hosted VSaaS is projected to secure a significant share of the global market due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and cloud-native architecture. Demand is particularly strong across commercial buildings, banking, retail, healthcare, education, government, and transportation, where centralized video management, secure storage, remote access, and multi-site surveillance are operational priorities.
Hosted platforms reduce dependence on on-premises infrastructure, simplify maintenance, support subscription-based deployment, and enable AI-powered video analytics. These advantages are encouraging organizations to transition from traditional surveillance systems to remotely managed cloud platforms.
Asia Pacific Identified as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing VSaaS market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, smart city development, expanding 5G networks, public safety initiatives, and investment in cloud infrastructure are creating substantial opportunities across China, India, Japan, and South Korea.
Regional adoption is also being driven by AI-powered surveillance deployments in commercial, government, transportation, healthcare, retail, and industrial applications. Supportive smart infrastructure programs, rising security awareness, and a strong technology ecosystem are expected to sustain growth across Asia Pacific.
Competitive Landscape
Major companies profiled in the VSaaS market report include Verkada Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), Securitas AB (Sweden), Mobotix AG (Germany), Alarm.com (US), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Brivo (US), Genetec Inc. (Canada), and Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd. (South Korea).
Market participants are strengthening their positions through cloud innovation, AI-powered video analytics, edge computing, cybersecurity, interoperability, and unified security management. Product strategies increasingly emphasize real-time monitoring, cloud storage, facial recognition, license plate recognition, object detection & recognition, and integration with access control, IoT devices, and enterprise security ecosystems. Strategic partnerships and continued investment in intelligent security platforms are expected to intensify competition.
Research Coverage
The report analyzes the VSaaS market by type, feature, AI visual analysis, vertical, and region. Service types include hosted, managed and hybrid services, while feature categories cover AI-enabled VSaaS and non-AI VSaaS. AI visual analysis segments include object detection & recognition, intrusion detection, facial recognition, and anomaly detection.
Vertical coverage encompasses commercial, residential, industrial, infrastructure, military & defense, and public facilities. Regional analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. The study also evaluates company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, market shares, service offerings, and growth strategies.
Primary Research Breakdown
- By Company Type: Tier 1 - 38%, Tier 2 - 28%, and Tier 3 - 34% By Designation: C-level Executives - 40%, Directors - 30%, and Others - 30% By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 35%, Asia Pacific - 20%, and RoW - 10%
RoW includes the Middle East, Africa, and South America. Other designations include product, sales, and marketing managers. Tier 3 companies generate revenue of less than USD 100 million, Tier 2 companies generate between USD 100 million and USD 1 billion, and Tier 1 companies generate more than USD 1 billion.
Key Report Benefits
- Assessment of market drivers, including AI-powered video analytics, smart surveillance adoption, smart city development, and public safety initiatives Analysis of restraints involving video data storage regulations, cross-border transfers, bandwidth requirements, and network dependency Evaluation of opportunities in emerging economies, smart transportation, and intelligent traffic management systems Examination of challenges related to AI accuracy, false alarm reduction, cybersecurity, and skilled workforce shortages Insights into product development, research & development activities, technology innovation, and product launches Competitive assessment of leading VSaaS providers, market strategies, service portfolios, investments, and regional expansion opportunities
The report supports established companies, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders with market revenue estimates, segment-level analysis, competitive intelligence, and insights for go-to-market strategies. It also provides a structured assessment of the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities shaping the global VSaaS market through 2032.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 MARKET SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION AND REGIONAL SCOPE
1.3.2 INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS
1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED
1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED
1.5 LIMITATIONS
1.6 STAKEHOLDERS
1.7 SUMMARY OF CHANGES
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY INSIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN VSAAS MARKET
2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS
2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PLAYERS IN VSAAS MARKET
3.2 VSAAS MARKET, BY TYPE
3.3 VSAAS MARKET, BY FEATURE
3.4 VSAAS MARKET, BY AI VISUAL ANALYSIS
3.5 VSAAS MARKET, BY VERTICAL
3.6 VSAAS MARKET, BY REGION
3.7 VSAAS MARKET, BY COUNTRY/REGION
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 DRIVERS
4.2.1.1 Growing adoption of AI-powered video analytics and smart surveillance solutions
4.2.1.2 Rising smart city and public safety initiatives
4.2.1.3 Expansion of multi-site enterprise operations
4.2.1.4 Increasing adoption of AI-powered edge surveillance
4.2.2 RESTRAINTS
4.2.2.1 Increasing regulatory scrutiny on video data storage and cross-border transfers
4.2.2.2 High bandwidth and network dependency requirements
4.2.2.3 Cybersecurity risks associated with connected surveillance systems
4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES
4.2.3.1 Increasing adoption of AI-powered predictive security analytics
4.2.3.2 Expansion of smart transportation and intelligent traffic management systems
4.2.3.3 Growing demand for VSaaS in emerging economies
4.2.4 CHALLENGES
4.2.4.1 Balancing AI accuracy and false alarm reduction
4.2.4.2 Addressing skilled workforce shortages in advanced surveillance management
4.3 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.4 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
5.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.2 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK
5.2.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2.2 GDP TRENDS AND FORECAST
5.2.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL COMMERCIAL VERTICAL
5.2.4 TRENDS IN GLOBAL RESIDENTIAL VERTICAL
5.3 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.4 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
5.5 PRICING ANALYSIS
5.5.1 INDICATIVE PRICING OF VSAAS SOLUTIONS OFFERED BY TIER/RETENTION
5.5.2 INDICATIVE PRICING OF VSAAS SOLUTIONS OFFERED BY KEY PLAYERS
5.5.3 INDICATIVE PRICING OF VSAAS SOLUTIONS, BY REGION
5.6 TRADE ANALYSIS
5.6.1 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 852580)
5.6.2 EXPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 852580)
5.7 KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2026-2027
5.8 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER BUSINESS
5.9 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO
5.10 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS
5.10.1 VERKADA ENABLES SMART CAMPUS SECURITY ACROSS WAUKESHA SCHOOL DISTRICT
5.10.2 EAGLE EYE NETWORKS IMPROVES MULTI-SITE OPERATIONS FOR SPORT CLIPS
5.10.3 GENETEC STRATOCAST DELIVERS CLOUD VIDEO SURVEILLANCE FOR DISTRIBUTED ENTERPRISES
5.10.4 EAGLE EYE NETWORKS ENHANCES SECURITY OPERATIONS FOR MOBILE POLICE DEPARTMENT
5.10.5 GOOGLE ENHANCES GLOBAL FACILITY SECURITY WITH CAMCLOUD'S CLOUD-BASED VIDEO SURVEILLANCE PLATFORM
5.11 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFF - VSAAS MARKET
5.11.1 INTRODUCTION
5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES
5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS
5.11.3.1 US
5.11.3.2 Europe
5.11.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.11.4 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES
6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, AND INNOVATIONS
6.1 KEY TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.1 CLOUD COMPUTING
6.1.2 VIDEO ANALYTICS
6.1.3 EDGE COMPUTING
6.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
6.2.1 ACCESS CONTROL SYSTEMS
6.2.2 INTRUSION DETECTION SYSTEMS
6.2.3 VIDEO MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS
6.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES
6.3.1 INTERNET OF THINGS
6.3.2 SMART CAMERAS
6.3.3 FACIAL RECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY
6.4 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP
6.5 PATENT ANALYSIS
6.6 IMPACT OF AI ON VSAAS MARKET
6.6.1 TOP USE CASES AND MARKET POTENTIAL
6.6.2 BEST PRACTICES FOLLOWED BY OEMS IN VSAAS MARKET
6.6.3 CASE STUDIES RELATED TO AI IMPLEMENTATION IN VSAAS MARKET
6.6.4 INTERCONNECTED ECOSYSTEM AND IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS
6.6.5 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT AI-INTEGRATED VSAAS
7 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE
7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
7.1.2 STANDARDS
8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE AND BUYER BEHAVIOR
8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
8.2 KEY STAKEHOLDERS AND BUYING CRITERIA
8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS
8.2.2 BUYING CRITERIA
8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS AND INTERNAL CHALLENGES
8.4 UNMET NEEDS OF VARIOUS INDUSTRIES
9 VSAAS MARKET, BY USE CASE
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 GUN DETECTION
9.3 INDUSTRIAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING
9.4 SMOKE AND FIRE DETECTION
9.5 FALSE ALARM FILTERING
9.6 VEHICLE IDENTIFICATION AND NUMBER PLATE MONITORING
9.7 PARKING MONITORING
10 VSAAS MARKET, BY OFFERING
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.2 HARDWARE
10.2.1 IP CAMERAS
10.2.2 EDGE DEVICES
10.2.3 GATEWAYS
10.2.4 NETWORK VIDEO RECORDERS (CLOUD-CONNECTED)
10.3 SOFTWARE
10.3.1 VIDEO MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE
10.3.2 AI VIDEO ANALYTICS SOFTWARE
10.3.3 INCIDENT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE
10.3.4 MOBILE MONITORING APPLICATIONS
10.4 SERVICES
10.4.1 VIDEO STORAGE SERVICES
10.4.2 MONITORING SERVICES
10.4.3 MANAGED SECURITY SERVICES
10.4.4 MAINTENANCE & SUPPORT
10.4.5 CONSULTING SERVICES
10.4.6 INTEGRATION SERVICES
11 VSAAS MARKET, BY ANALYTICS TYPE
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.2 MOTION DETECTION
11.3 OBJECT DETECTION
11.4 FACIAL RECOGNITION
11.5 LICENSE PLATE RECOGNITION (LPR/ANPR)
11.6 PEOPLE COUNTING
11.7 BEHAVIOR ANALYSIS
11.8 INTRUSION DETECTION
11.9 CROWD ANALYTICS
11.10 VEHICLE ANALYTICS
11.11 HEAT MAPPING ANALYTICS
12 VSAAS MARKET, BY TYPE
12.1 INTRODUCTION
12.2 HOSTED
12.2.1 CLOUD-BASED CENTRALIZED VIDEO MANAGEMENT ACROSS MULTI-SITE OPERATIONS TO ACCELERATE SEGMENT GROWTH
12.3 MANAGED
12.3.1 OUTSOURCED SURVEILLANCE MANAGEMENT SERVICES TO ENHANCE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY AND DRIVE SEGMENT GROWTH
12.4 HYBRID
12.4.1 INTEGRATION OF CLOUD AND ON-PREMISES SURVEILLANCE INFRASTRUCTURE TO DRIVE SEGMENT GROWTH
13 VSAAS MARKET, BY FEATURE
13.1 INTRODUCTION
13.2 AI-ENABLED VSAAS
13.2.1 REAL-TIME AI-DRIVEN EVENT DETECTION AND OPERATIONAL INTELLIGENCE TO ACCELERATE SEGMENT GROWTH
13.3 NON-AI VSAAS
13.3.1 COST-EFFECTIVE CLOUD SURVEILLANCE SOLUTIONS FOR BASIC SECURITY REQUIREMENTS TO DRIVE SEGMENT GROWTH
14 VSAAS MARKET, BY AI VISUAL ANALYSIS
14.1 INTRODUCTION
14.2 OBJECT DETECTION AND RECOGNITION
14.2.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR REAL-TIME OBJECT CLASSIFICATION AND AUTOMATED INCIDENT RESPONSE TO DRIVE GROWTH
14.3 INTRUSION DETECTION
14.3.1 AI-POWERED PERIMETER MONITORING AND REAL-TIME THREAT IDENTIFICATION TO ACCELERATE GROWTH
14.4 FACIAL RECOGNITION
14.4.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR CONTACTLESS ACCESS CONTROL AND ENHANCED PUBLIC SAFETY TO PROPEL MARKET
14.5 ANOMALY DETECTION
14.5.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR PROACTIVE RISK IDENTIFICATION AND BEHAVIORAL ANALYTICS TO DRIVE MARKET
15 VSAAS MARKET, BY VERTICAL
15.1 INTRODUCTION
15.2 COMMERCIAL
15.2.1 RETAIL STORES & MALLS
15.2.1.1 Increasing adoption of AI-driven loss prevention and customer behavior analytics to drive market
15.2.2 ENTERPRISES & DATA CENTERS
15.2.2.1 Increasing investments in AI-powered physical security and access management solutions to support market growth
15.2.3 BANKING & FINANCE BUILDINGS
15.2.3.1 Centralized video surveillance capabilities enhance security across banking networks
15.2.4 HOSPITALITY CENTERS
15.2.4.1 Growing adoption of AI-enabled guest safety and operational monitoring solutions to drive segmental growth
15.2.5 WAREHOUSES
15.2.5.1 Adoption of video analytics solutions to track movement of goods and detect inventory anomalies to fuel segmental growth
15.3 INFRASTRUCTURE
15.3.1 TRANSPORTATION & CITY SURVEILLANCE
15.3.1.1 Rising adoption of AI-based traffic monitoring systems to accelerate segmental growth
15.3.2 PUBLIC PLACES
15.3.2.1 Expanding smart city surveillance networks to enhance public safety and drive segmental growth
15.3.3 UTILITIES
15.3.3.1 Increasing adoption of intelligent asset monitoring and grid security solutions to propel market
15.4 MILITARY & DEFENSE
15.4.1 PRISON & CORRECTION FACILITIES
15.4.1.1 Use of intelligent video analytics solutions to detect suspicious behavior and inmate violence to fuel segmental growth
15.4.2 LAW ENFORCEMENT
15.4.2.1 Increasing deployment of AI-powered real-time crime detection and investigation solutions to drive market
15.4.3 BORDER SURVEILLANCE
15.4.3.1 Increasing investments in intelligent border monitoring and threat detection systems to propel market
15.4.4 COASTAL SURVEILLANCE
15.4.4.1 Rising emphasis on maritime domain awareness and border security to drive segmental growth
15.5 RESIDENTIAL
15.5.1 GROWING ADOPTION OF CLOUD-CONNECTED HOME SECURITY ECOSYSTEMS TO PROPEL MARKET
15.6 PUBLIC FACILITIES
15.6.1 HEALTHCARE BUILDINGS
15.6.1.1 Increasing adoption of AI-enabled patient observation and care monitoring solutions to drive market
15.6.2 EDUCATIONAL BUILDINGS
15.6.2.1 Increasing investments in campus-wide threat detection and emergency response systems to support segmental growth
15.6.3 GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS
15.6.3.1 Modernization of government security infrastructure to strengthen asset protection and drive segmental growth
15.6.4 RELIGIOUS BUILDINGS
15.6.4.1 Increasing deployment of AI-enabled security solutions to protect worshippers and religious assets to propel market
15.7 INDUSTRIAL
15.7.1 MANUFACTURING FACILITIES
15.7.1.1 Increasing adoption of AI-powered visual inspection and operational monitoring solutions to drive segmental growth
15.7.2 CONSTRUCTION SITES
15.7.2.1 Real-time hazard detection and worker safety analytics to drive VSaaS adoption
16 VSAAS MARKET, BY REGION
16.1 INTRODUCTION
16.2 NORTH AMERICA
16.2.1 US
16.2.1.1 Increasing government funding for AI-powered public safety infrastructure to drive market
16.2.2 CANADA
16.2.2.1 Increasing government investments in critical infrastructure security to accelerate VSaaS adoption
16.2.3 MEXICO
16.2.3.1 Expansion of C5 surveillance networks across urban centers to accelerate VSaaS adoption
16.3 EUROPE
16.3.1 UK
16.3.1.1 Government investments in AI-powered public safety technologies to accelerate VSaaS adoption
16.3.2 GERMANY
16.3.2.1 Increasing investments in critical infrastructure protection to accelerate surveillance adoption
16.3.3 FRANCE
16.3.3.1 Surging demand for advanced surveillance technologies to foster market growth
16.3.4 ITALY
16.3.4.1 Expansion of smart city security and urban monitoring programs to drive adoption
16.3.5 REST OF EUROPE
16.4 ASIA PACIFIC
16.4.1 CHINA
16.4.1.1 Accelerated smart city and AI-driven public security initiatives to drive market
16.4.2 JAPAN
16.4.2.1 Rising emphasis on crime prevention and disaster management to drive market
16.4.3 SOUTH KOREA
16.4.3.1 Growing adoption of AI video surveillance in smart city projects to fuel market
16.4.4 INDIA
16.4.4.1 Government investments in transportation modernization and smart mobility infrastructure to drive market
16.4.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
16.5 ROW
16.5.1 SOUTH AMERICA
16.5.1.1 Government-led safe city initiatives and urban security modernization to accelerate market growth
16.5.2 MIDDLE EAST
16.5.2.1 GCC Countries
16.5.2.1.1 Government-led smart city investments and AI-enabled public safety initiatives to drive adoption
16.5.2.2 Rest of Middle East
16.5.3 AFRICA
16.5.3.1 Rise in terrorism and civil unrest to contribute to market growth
17 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
17.1 OVERVIEW
17.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN, 2023-2026
17.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS OF TOP FIVE PLAYERS, 2021-2025
17.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
17.5 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS
17.6 BRAND COMPARISON
17.7 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
17.7.1 STARS
17.7.2 EMERGING LEADERS
17.7.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
17.7.4 PARTICIPANTS
17.7.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
17.7.5.1 Company footprint
17.7.5.2 Region footprint
17.7.5.3 Type footprint
17.7.5.4 AI visual analysis footprint
17.7.5.5 Feature footprint
17.7.5.6 Vertical footprint
17.8 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
17.8.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES
17.8.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES
17.8.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES
17.8.4 STARTING BLOCKS
17.8.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
17.8.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs
17.8.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs
17.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
17.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES
17.9.2 DEALS
18 COMPANY PROFILES
18.1 KEY PLAYERS
18.1.1 VERKADA INC.
18.1.1.1 Business overview
18.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.1.3 Recent developments
18.1.1.3.1 Product launches
18.1.1.4 The Analyst's View
18.1.1.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win
18.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats
18.1.2 CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
18.1.2.1 Business overview
18.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.2.3 Recent developments
18.1.2.3.1 Products launches
18.1.2.4 The Analyst's View
18.1.2.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win
18.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats
18.1.3 MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
18.1.3.1 Business overview
18.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.3.3 Recent developments
18.1.3.3.1 Product launches
18.1.3.3.2 Deals
18.1.3.4 The Analyst's View
18.1.3.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win
18.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats
18.1.4 SECURITAS AB
18.1.4.1 Business overview
18.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.4.3 Recent developments
18.1.4.3.1 Product launches
18.1.4.4 The Analyst's View
18.1.4.4.1 Key strengths/Right to win
18.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices
18.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats
18.1.5 MOBOTIX AG
18.1.5.1 Business overview
18.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.5.3 The Analyst's View
18.1.5.3.1 Key strengths/Right to win
18.1.5.3.2 Strategic choices
18.1.5.3.3 Weaknesses/Competitive threats
18.1.6 ALARM.COM
18.1.6.1 Business overview
18.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.6.3 Recent developments
18.1.6.3.1 Product launches
18.1.6.3.2 Deals
18.1.7 AXIS COMMUNICATIONS AB
18.1.7.1 Business overview
18.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.7.3 Recent developments
18.1.7.3.1 Product launches
18.1.7.3.2 Deals
18.1.8 BRIVO SYSTEMS LLC
18.1.8.1 Business overview
18.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.8.3 Recent developments
18.1.8.3.1 Product launches
18.1.8.3.2 Deals
18.1.9 GENETEC INC.
18.1.9.1 Business overview
18.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.9.3 Recent developments
18.1.9.3.1 Product launches
18.1.10 HANWHA VISION CO., LTD.
18.1.10.1 Business overview
18.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
18.1.10.3 Recent developments
18.1.10.3.1 Product launches
18.1.10.3.2 Deals
18.1.11 MILESTONE SYSTEMS A/S
18.1.11.1 Business overview
18.1.11.2 Products/solutions/services offered
18.1.11.3 Recent developments
18.1.11.3.1 Product launches
18.2 OTHER PLAYERS
18.2.1 RHOMBUS SYSTEMS, INC.
18.2.2 3XLOGIC
18.2.3 CAMCLOUD INC.
18.2.4 CAMERAFTP
18.2.5 CLOUDASTRUCTURE INC.
18.2.6 CORAM AI
18.2.7 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
18.2.8 IVIDEON
18.2.9 JOHNSON CONTROLS
18.2.10 MARCH NETWORKS
18.2.11 MIRASYS
18.2.12 SALIENT SYSTEMS
18.2.13 SPOT AI, INC.
18.2.14 TETHERX
18.2.15 TIMETEC CLOUD
18.2.16 VIDEOLOFT
19 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
19.1 RESEARCH DATA
19.1.1 SECONDARY AND PRIMARY RESEARCH
19.1.2 SECONDARY DATA
19.1.2.1 List of major secondary sources
19.1.2.2 Key data from secondary sources
19.1.3 PRIMARY DATA
19.1.3.1 Breakdown of primaries
19.1.3.2 Key data from primary sources
19.1.3.3 Key primary participants
19.1.3.4 Key industry insights
19.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
19.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH
19.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH
19.2.3 MARKET SIZE CALCULATION FOR BASE YEAR
19.3 MARKET FORECAST APPROACH
19.3.1 SUPPLY SIDE
19.3.2 DEMAND SIDE
19.4 DATA TRIANGULATION
19.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS
19.6 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS
19.7 RISK ASSESSMENT
20 APPENDIX
20.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE
20.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL
20.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
20.4 RELATED REPORTS
20.5 AUTHOR DETAILS
LIST OF TABLES [274]
LIST OF FIGURES [64]
Companies Featured
- VERKADA INC. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. SECURITAS AB MOBOTIX AG ALARM.COM AXIS COMMUNICATIONS AB BRIVO SYSTEMS LLC GENETEC INC. HANWHA VISION CO., LTD. MILESTONE SYSTEMS A/S RHOMBUS SYSTEMS, INC. 3XLOGIC CAMCLOUD INC. CAMERAFTP CLOUDASTRUCTURE INC. CORAM AI HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. IVIDEON JOHNSON CONTROLS MARCH NETWORKS MIRASYS SALIENT SYSTEMS SPOT AI, INC. TETHERX TIMETEC CLOUD VIDEOLOFT
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