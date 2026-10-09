AI In Video Surveillance Market By Offering, Deployment, Function, Technology, And Vertical - Global Forecast To 2032 Edge AI And Smart Cities Propel Market To $10.88 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI video surveillance boosts ROI by reducing false alarms and operating costs while enabling real-time analytics, predictive threat detection, cloud scalability, and smarter decisions. Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI in Video Surveillance Market by Offering, Function, Technology - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global AI in video surveillance market is projected to grow from USD 4.04 billion in 2026 to USD 10.88 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by rising demand for proactive, automated, and intelligent security solutions across commercial, government, industrial, transportation, retail, and critical infrastructure environments. Organizations are increasing investments in AI-powered surveillance systems to support real-time monitoring, facial recognition, object detection, behavior analysis, anomaly detection, and predictive threat identification. These capabilities improve decision-making, reduce false alarms, limit manual intervention, and strengthen operational efficiency. Advances in deep learning, computer vision, edge computing, cloud integration, and scalable analytics platforms are also accelerating global adoption. Smart city programs, urban safety initiatives, expanding security requirements, and regulatory compliance are expected to reinforce long-term market development. AI-enabled video analytics can also generate actionable operational insights from video data, helping organizations improve security outcomes while optimizing storage, infrastructure, and monitoring costs. Software Segment Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share By offering, the software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the AI in video surveillance market during the forecast period. Demand is rising for video management systems, facial recognition platforms, object detection tools, and behavior analytics solutions that provide centralized control and intelligent analysis. The transition toward cloud-based platforms and subscription models is improving scalability and cost efficiency, while continued innovation in deep learning and computer vision is enhancing accuracy and automation. Training Function to Record the Highest CAGR By function, the training segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2032. Increasingly sophisticated surveillance environments require AI models to be continuously trained and refined using large datasets. Investment in training infrastructure is expanding as organizations seek to improve detection accuracy, reduce false positives, and adapt systems to emerging threats and changing operational conditions. Edge computing and cloud-based training platforms are further supporting faster model development and deployment. Asia Pacific Positioned as the Fastest-growing Regional Market Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the AI in video surveillance market from 2026 to 2032. Rapid urbanization, densely populated cities, security concerns, and major investments in smart city infrastructure are creating substantial demand. Governments and enterprises are deploying advanced surveillance technologies for public safety, traffic management, retail operations, transportation networks, manufacturing facilities, and critical infrastructure. The region also benefits from established technology providers, manufacturing capabilities, digital transformation programs, and supportive government initiatives. Competitive Landscape Leading companies operating in the AI in video surveillance market include Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Milestone Systems A/S (Denmark), SenseTime (Hong Kong), Irisity (Sweden), NEC Corporation (Japan), Genetec Inc. (Canada), MOBOTIX AG (Germany), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), VIVOTEK Inc. (Taiwan), and i-PRO Co., Ltd. (Japan). Market participants are enhancing object detection, facial recognition, behavior analysis, and real-time threat identification while developing scalable, interoperable architectures. Competitive priorities include integration with cloud platforms, edge computing, IoT ecosystems, existing security infrastructure, and enterprise IT systems. Companies are also investing in cybersecurity, system reliability, predictive analytics, optimized data storage, edge-enabled devices, and application-specific solutions for smart cities, healthcare, retail, transportation, and critical infrastructure. Research Coverage The report analyzes the AI in video surveillance market by offering, deployment, function, technology, vertical, and region. Market segmentation includes:

Offering: AI cameras and software

Deployment: edge-based and cloud-based

Function: training and inference

Technology: computer vision (ML/DL), machine learning (non-vision AI), natural language processing, and generative AI

Vertical: residential, commercial, military & defense, government & public facility, industrial, and critical infrastructure Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Primary Research Breakdown The study incorporates in-depth interviews with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and product, sales, and marketing managers from key market participants.

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 38%, Tier 2 - 28%, and Tier 3 - 34%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 40%, Directors - 30%, and Others - 30% By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 35%, Asia Pacific - 20%, and RoW - 10% RoW includes the Middle East, Africa, and South America. Market Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

Drivers: growing demand for intelligent security, advances in deep learning and computer vision, rising crime concerns, and expanding smart city surveillance infrastructure

Opportunities: integration with IoT ecosystems, wider adoption of smart home technologies, increased use across retail and transportation, advances in AI cameras, and growing adoption of generative AI in emerging economies

Restraints: data privacy concerns, security risks, and high implementation and lifecycle costs Challenges: fragmented data protection regulations, false negatives, cybersecurity threats, and system vulnerabilities Key Benefits of the Report The report provides revenue estimates for the overall market and its subsegments, along with analysis of demand patterns, technology trends, competitive positioning, and regional opportunities. It supports market participants, investors, and new entrants in evaluating product development, research and development activities, new launches, untapped geographies, strategic investments, and go-to-market strategies. The study also includes company profiles, recent developments, market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading AI in video surveillance providers. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 330 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $10.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation and Regional Scope

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.3.3 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary of Changes

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments

2.3 Disruptive Trends in AI in Video Surveillance Market

2.4 High-Growth Segments

2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in AI in Video Surveillance Market

3.2 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Offering

3.3 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Deployment

3.4 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Function

3.5 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Technology

3.6 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Vertical

3.7 AI in Video Surveillance Market in North America, by Vertical and Country

3.8 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Country

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Advanced Security Solutions

4.2.1.2 Advancements in Deep Learning and Computer Vision Technologies

4.2.1.3 Rising Crime Rate

4.2.1.4 Deployment of Sophisticated Surveillance Systems in Smart Cities

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Privacy and Security Issues in AI-Powered Systems

4.2.2.2 High Costs Associated With Implementing and Maintaining AI-Powered Video Surveillance Systems

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Integration of AI With Iot

4.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Smart Home Technologies

4.2.3.3 Deployment of AI in Retail and Transportation Sectors

4.2.3.4 Integration of AI Cameras With ML Algorithms

4.2.3.5 Adoption of Gen AI Technologies in Developing Countries

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Complex and Varied Data Protection Laws Across Different Regions

4.2.4.2 Occurrence of False Negatives

4.2.4.3 Vulnerability to Cyberattacks

4.3 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.4 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.2 Macroeconomic Outlook

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.2.3 Trends in Residential Vertical

5.2.4 Trends in Commercial Vertical

5.2.5 Trends in Military & Defense Vertical

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Indicative Pricing of AI Camera Offerings, by Key Player, 2025

5.5.2 Average Selling Price Trend, by Region, 2021-2025

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.6.1 Import Scenario (Hs Code 852580)

5.6.2 Export Scenario (Hs Code 852580)

5.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027

5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.9 Investment and Funding Scenario

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.10.1 Improving Public Park Safety Using Automated Video Monitoring Systems

5.10.2 Mobotix AG Cameras Support Crime Prevention for Westchester County Rtc

5.10.3 Briefcam Analytics Supports Security Operations At Hospital Campus

5.10.4 Miniso Enhances Loss Prevention Using Hikvision Digital Technology Systems

5.10.5 Dahua Technology Implements Hybrid Surveillance for Ecoislamic Bank in Kyrgyzstan

5.10.6 Long Beach Housing Authority Implements Avigilon Video Management System

5.11 Impact of 2025 US Tariff - AI in Video Surveillance Market

5.11.1 Introduction

5.11.2 Key Tariff Rates

5.11.3 Price Impact Analysis

5.11.4 Impact on Countries/Regions

5.11.4.1 US

5.11.4.2 Europe

5.11.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, and Innovations

6.1 Technology Analysis

6.1.1 Key Technologies

6.1.1.1 Machine Learning

6.1.1.2 Computer Vision

6.1.2 Complementary Technologies

6.1.2.1 Internet of Things (Iot)

6.1.2.2 5G Connectivity

6.1.3 Adjacent Technologies

6.1.3.1 Smart City Infrastructure

6.1.3.2 Smart Home Automation

6.2 Technology/Product Roadmap

6.3 Patent Analysis

6.4 Impact of AI/Gen AI on AI in Video Surveillance Market

6.4.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential

6.4.1.1 AI-Enabled Real-Time Threat Detection and Public Safety

6.4.1.2 Intelligent Traffic Monitoring and Management

6.4.1.3 Retail Analytics and Customer Behavior Insights

6.4.1.4 Industrial Safety and Operational Monitoring

6.4.2 Best Practices Followed by Manufacturers/Oems in AI in Video Surveillance Market

6.4.3 Case Studies Related to AI Implementation in AI in Video Surveillance Market

6.4.4 Interconnected Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players

6.4.5 Clients' Readiness to Adopt AI-Integrated Video Surveillance

6.5 Success Stories and Real-World Applications

7 Regulatory Landscape

7.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance

7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

7.1.2 Standards

7.1.3 Regulations

8 Customer Landscape & Buyer Behavior

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Decision-Making Process

8.3 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

8.3.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

8.3.2 Buying Criteria

8.4 Adoption Barriers & Internal Challenges

8.5 Unmet Needs of Various End-Use Industries

8.6 Market Profitability

8.6.1 Revenue Potential

8.6.2 Cost Dynamics

8.6.3 Margin Opportunities, by Vertical

9 Applications of AI in Video Surveillance

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Security & Public Safety

9.3 Traffic Monitoring & Management

9.4 Intelligent Transportation Systems

9.5 Retail Management

9.6 Urban Planning & Smart Cities

10 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Offering

10.1 Introduction

10.2 AI Cameras

10.2.1 by Camera Type

10.2.1.1 Fixed Cameras

10.2.1.1.1 Growing Emphasis on Perimeter Security and Asset Protection to Accelerate Market Growth

10.2.1.2 Ptz Cameras

10.2.1.2.1 Growing Demand for Intelligent, Adaptable Surveillance Solutions to Drive Adoption

10.2.1.3 Dome Cameras

10.2.1.3.1 Evolving Versatile Tools That Combine Security With Business Intelligence to Propel Market Growth

10.2.1.4 Bullet Cameras

10.2.1.4.1 Increasing Adoption of AI-Powered Bullet Cameras for Advanced Perimeter and Infrastructure Security to Drive Market

10.2.1.5 Panoramic/Fisheye/Body-Worn Cameras

10.2.1.5.1 Increasing Demand for Accountability and Transparency to Drive Adoption

10.3 Software

10.3.1 AI-Driven Video Management Systems

10.3.1.1 Centralized Control of Multiple Cameras Provides Efficient Management of Operations

10.3.2 AI-Driven Video Analytics

10.3.2.1 Growing Demand for Real-Time Intelligence to Drive Adoption

10.3.2.2 by Use Case

10.3.2.2.1 Object Detection & Classification

10.3.2.2.2 Facial Recognition

10.3.2.2.3 Behavior & Anomaly Detection

10.3.2.2.4 Crowd Analytics & Density Estimation

10.3.2.2.5 License Plate Recognition (Lpr/Anpr)

10.3.2.2.6 Intrusion Detection & Perimeter Security

10.3.2.2.7 Weapon & Threat Detection

10.3.2.2.8 Retail & Customer Behavior Analytics

11 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Deployment

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Edge-Based

11.2.1 Increasing Demand for Highly Customizable, AI-Integrated Surveillance Solutions to Accelerate Segmental Growth

11.3 Cloud-Based

11.3.1 Rising Preference for Remote Accessibility and Real-Time Monitoring to Boost Segmental Growth

12 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Function

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Training

12.2.1 Increasing Complexity of Surveillance Tasks to Contribute to Segmental Growth

12.3 Inference

12.3.1 Rising Demand for Real-Time Threat Detection to Augment Segmental Growth

13 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Technology

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Computer Vision

13.2.1 Need for Advanced Processing Capabilities to Boost Segmental Growth

13.2.2 Deep Learning

13.2.3 Convolutional Neural Networks

13.3 Machine Learning

13.3.1 Ability to Intelligently Analyze and Interpret Video Data to Bolster Segmental Growth

13.4 Natural Language Processing

13.4.1 Ability to Enhance Video Surveillance Systems to Expedite Segmental Growth

13.5 Generative AI

13.5.1 Strong Focus on Enhancing Training, Simulation, and Predictive Capabilities to Accelerate Segmental Growth

13.5.2 Rule-Based Models

13.5.3 Statistical Models

14 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Vertical

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Residential

14.2.1 Rising Adoption of Smart City Initiatives to Boost Segmental Growth

14.3 Commercial

14.3.1 Retail Stores & Malls

14.3.1.1 Requirement for Comprehensive Surveillance Across Large Areas Using Advanced Tools to Fuel Segmental Growth

14.3.2 Banking & Financial Buildings

14.3.2.1 Emphasis on Safeguarding Data and Infrastructure to Contribute to Segmental Growth

14.3.3 Hospitality Centers

14.3.3.1 Increased Demand for Enhanced Guest Security Solutions to Stimulate Segmental Growth

14.4 Military & Defense

14.4.1 Border Surveillance

14.4.1.1 Rising Focus on Preventing Smuggling and Other Illegal Activities to Drive Segmental Growth

14.4.2 Coastal Surveillance

14.4.2.1 Growing Intrusion and Maritime Threats to Boost Segmental Growth

14.5 Government & Public Facilities

14.5.1 Law Enforcement Buildings

14.5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of AI and ML in Video Surveillance Systems to Accelerate Segmental Growth

14.5.2 Transportation Facilities

14.5.2.1 Rising Integration of AI With Real-Time Traffic Monitoring Solutions to Foster Segmental Growth

14.5.3 Smart City Surveillance

14.5.3.1 Growing Emphasis on Enhancing Public Safety and Law Enforcement to Foster Market Growth

14.5.4 Healthcare Facilities

14.5.4.1 Increasing Installation of Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems for Threat Detection to Augment Segmental Growth

14.5.5 Educational Facilities

14.5.5.1 Growing Investments in AI Systems to Enhance Security to Fuel Segmental Growth

14.5.6 Religious Facilities

14.5.6.1 Rising Need to Safeguard Artifacts and Prevent Firearm Threats to Contribute to Segmental Growth

14.6 Industrial

14.6.1 Manufacturing

14.6.1.1 Rising Integration of Advanced Technologies to Optimize Workflows and Ensure Safety Compliance to Drive Market

14.6.2 Energy & Utilities

14.6.2.1 Escalating Use of Motion Detection, Automated Alerts, and High-Resolution Cameras to Accelerate Segmental Growth

14.6.3 Construction Sites

14.6.3.1 Increasing Focus on Meeting Safety Regulations to Drive Market

14.7 Critical Infrastructure

14.7.1 Data Centers

14.7.1.1 Growing Adoption of Surveillance Cameras to Safeguard Critical Assets to Fuel Segmental Growth

14.7.2 Telecommunications

14.7.2.1 Rising Need for Enhanced Security and Operational Efficiency to Augment Segmental Growth

15 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Region

15.1 Introduction

15.2 North America

15.2.1 Macroeconomic Outlook for North America

15.2.2 US

15.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Smart Surveillance Systems to Foster Market Growth

15.2.3 Canada

15.2.3.1 Increasing Break-and-Enter Cases to Boost Market Growth

15.2.4 Mexico

15.2.4.1 Growing Affordability of AI Cctv Technology to Fuel Market Growth

15.3 Europe

15.3.1 Macroeconomic Outlook for Europe

15.3.2 UK

15.3.2.1 Rising Public-Private Collaborations to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

15.3.3 Germany

15.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Efficient and Effective Surveillance Solutions to Stimulate Market Growth

15.3.4 France

15.3.4.1 Growing Emphasis on Smart Urban Development to Fuel Market Growth

15.3.5 Italy

15.3.5.1 Rising Integration of Advanced AI-Driven Analytics Into Surveillance Systems to Drive Market

15.3.6 Spain

15.3.6.1 Increasing Deployment of 5G-Enabled Facial Recognition Surveillance Systems to Boost Market Growth

15.3.7 Rest of Europe

15.4 Asia-Pacific

15.4.1 Macroeconomic Outlook for Asia-Pacific

15.4.2 China

15.4.2.1 Surging Need for Real-Time Threat Detection to Foster Market Growth

15.4.3 Japan

15.4.3.1 Expanding Commercial Establishments to Accelerate Demand

15.4.4 South Korea

15.4.4.1 Strong Government-Led Smart City Programs and Nationwide Digital Transformation Initiatives to Propel Market

15.4.5 India

15.4.5.1 Rising Emphasis on Developing Smart Cities to Fuel Market Growth

15.4.6 Southeast Asia

15.4.6.1 Rapid Urbanization and Increasing Investments in Smart City Projects to Drive Market

15.4.7 Australia

15.4.7.1 Strong Regulatory Frameworks to Support Market Growth

15.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15.5 RoW

15.5.1 Macroeconomic Outlook for RoW

15.5.2 Middle East

15.5.2.1 Bahrain

15.5.2.1.1 Digital Transformation Initiatives to Propel Market

15.5.2.2 Kuwait

15.5.2.2.1 Increasing Focus on National Security and Infrastructure Resilience to Propel Market

15.5.2.3 Oman

15.5.2.3.1 Government Initiatives to Drive Market

15.5.2.4 Qatar

15.5.2.4.1 Rising Government Investments in AI-Enabled Smart City and Digital Infrastructure Projects to Accelerate Market Growth

15.5.2.5 Saudi Arabia

15.5.2.5.1 Rising Investments in Digital Transformation and Security Infrastructure to Drive Adoption

15.5.2.6 UAE

15.5.2.6.1 Smart City Initiatives to Support Market Growth

15.5.2.7 Rest of Middle East

15.5.3 Africa

15.5.3.1 South Africa

15.5.3.1.1 Focus on Smart City Development and Digital Transformation Systems to Drive Market

15.5.3.2 Rest of Africa

15.5.4 South America

15.5.4.1 Brazil

15.5.4.1.1 Government Initiatives on Enhancing Public Safety Through Intelligent Monitoring Systems to Propel Growth

15.5.4.2 Argentina

15.5.4.2.1 Need to Improve Public Safety and Urban Management to Propel Market

15.5.4.3 Rest of South America

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2026

16.3 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

16.4 Market Share Analysis, 2025

16.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics, 2025

16.6 Brand Comparison

16.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025

16.7.1 Stars

16.7.2 Emerging Leaders

16.7.3 Pervasive Players

16.7.4 Participants

16.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025

16.7.5.1 Company Footprint

16.7.5.2 Region Footprint

16.7.5.3 Offering Footprint

16.7.5.4 Deployment Footprint

16.7.5.5 Function Footprint

16.7.5.6 Vertical Footprint

16.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025

16.8.1 Progressive Companies

16.8.2 Responsive Companies

16.8.3 Dynamic Companies

16.8.4 Starting Blocks

16.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2025

16.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

16.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

16.9 Competitive Scenario

16.9.1 Product Launches

16.9.2 Deals

17 Company Profiles

17.1 Key Players

17.1.1 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

17.1.1.1 Business Overview

17.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.1.3 Recent Developments

17.1.1.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.1.3.2 Deals

17.1.1.4 The Analyst's View

17.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

17.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

17.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

17.1.2 Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

17.1.2.1 Business Overview

17.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.2.3 Recent Developments

17.1.2.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.2.4 The Analyst's View

17.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

17.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

17.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

17.1.3 Axis Communications Ab

17.1.3.1 Business Overview

17.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.3.3 Recent Developments

17.1.3.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.3.3.2 Deals

17.1.3.3.3 Other Developments

17.1.3.4 The Analyst's View

17.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

17.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

17.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

17.1.4 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (Avigilon Corporation)

17.1.4.1 Business Overview

17.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.4.3 Recent Developments

17.1.4.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.4.3.2 Deals

17.1.4.4 The Analyst's View

17.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

17.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

17.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

17.1.5 Hanwha Vision Co. Ltd.

17.1.5.1 Business Overview

17.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.5.3 Recent Developments

17.1.5.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.5.3.2 Deals

17.1.5.4 The Analyst's View

17.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win

17.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices

17.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats

17.1.6 Milestone Systems A/S

17.1.6.1 Business Overview

17.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.6.3 Recent Developments

17.1.6.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.6.3.2 Deals

17.1.7 Sensetime

17.1.7.1 Business Overview

17.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.7.3 Recent Developments

17.1.7.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.7.3.2 Deals

17.1.8 Irisity

17.1.8.1 Business Overview

17.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.8.3 Recent Developments

17.1.8.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.8.3.2 Deals

17.1.9 Nec Corporation

17.1.9.1 Business Overview

17.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.9.3 Recent Developments

17.1.9.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.9.3.2 Deals

17.1.10 Genetec Inc.

17.1.10.1 Business Overview

17.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.10.3 Recent Developments

17.1.10.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.10.3.2 Deals

17.1.11 Mobotix AG

17.1.11.1 Business Overview

17.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.11.3 Recent Developments

17.1.11.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.11.3.2 Deals

17.1.12 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

17.1.12.1 Business Overview

17.1.12.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.12.3 Recent Developments

17.1.12.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.12.3.2 Other Developments

17.1.13 Honeywell International Inc.

17.1.13.1 Business Overview

17.1.13.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.13.3 Recent Developments

17.1.13.3.1 Deals

17.1.14 Vivotek Inc.

17.1.14.1 Business Overview

17.1.14.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.14.3 Recent Developments

17.1.14.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.14.3.2 Deals

17.1.15 I-Pro Co. Ltd.

17.1.15.1 Business Overview

17.1.15.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

17.1.15.3 Recent Developments

17.1.15.3.1 Product Launches

17.1.15.3.2 Deals

17.2 Other Players

17.2.1 Verkaincinc.

17.2.2 Morphean SA

17.2.3 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

17.2.4 Axxonsoft

17.2.5 Camcloud

17.2.6 Ivideon

17.2.7 Hakimo, Inc.

17.2.8 Promiseq GmbH

17.2.9 Rhombus Systems

17.2.10 Umbo Computer Vision Inc.

18 Research Methodology

18.1 Research Data

18.1.1 Secondary Data

18.1.1.1 List of Key Secondary Sources

18.1.1.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

18.1.2 Primary Data

18.1.2.1 List of Primary Interview Participants

18.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

18.1.2.3 Key Data From Primary Sources

18.1.2.4 Key Industry Insights

18.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research

18.2 Market Size Estimation

18.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

18.2.1.1 Approach to Arrive At Market Size Using Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

18.2.2 Top-Down Approach

18.2.2.1 Approach to Arrive At Market Size Using Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

18.2.3 Demand-Side Analysis

18.2.4 Supply-Side Analysis

18.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

18.4 Research Assumptions

18.5 Risk Assessment

18.6 Research Limitations

19 Appendix

19.1 Discussion Guide

19.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

19.3 Customization Options

19.4 Related Reports

19.5 Author Details

List of Tables [282]

List of Figures [69]

Companies Featured



Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Axis Communications Ab

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (Avigilon Corporation)

Hanwha Vision Co. Ltd.

Milestone Systems A/S

Sensetime

Irisity

Nec Corporation

Genetec Inc.

Mobotix AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Honeywell International Inc.

Vivotek Inc.

I-Pro Co. Ltd.

Verkaincinc.

Morphean SA

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

Axxonsoft

Camcloud

Ivideon

Hakimo, Inc.

Promiseq GmbH

Rhombus Systems Umbo Computer Vision Inc.

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