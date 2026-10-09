AI In Video Surveillance Market By Offering, Deployment, Function, Technology, And Vertical - Global Forecast To 2032 Edge AI And Smart Cities Propel Market To $10.88 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|330
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$4.04 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$10.88 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation and Regional Scope
1.3.2 Years Considered
1.3.3 Inclusions and Exclusions
1.4 Currency Considered
1.5 Units Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
1.7 Summary of Changes
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights
2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments
2.3 Disruptive Trends in AI in Video Surveillance Market
2.4 High-Growth Segments
2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast
3 Premium Insights
3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in AI in Video Surveillance Market
3.2 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Offering
3.3 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Deployment
3.4 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Function
3.5 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Technology
3.6 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Vertical
3.7 AI in Video Surveillance Market in North America, by Vertical and Country
3.8 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Country
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Advanced Security Solutions
4.2.1.2 Advancements in Deep Learning and Computer Vision Technologies
4.2.1.3 Rising Crime Rate
4.2.1.4 Deployment of Sophisticated Surveillance Systems in Smart Cities
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Privacy and Security Issues in AI-Powered Systems
4.2.2.2 High Costs Associated With Implementing and Maintaining AI-Powered Video Surveillance Systems
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Integration of AI With Iot
4.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Smart Home Technologies
4.2.3.3 Deployment of AI in Retail and Transportation Sectors
4.2.3.4 Integration of AI Cameras With ML Algorithms
4.2.3.5 Adoption of Gen AI Technologies in Developing Countries
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Complex and Varied Data Protection Laws Across Different Regions
4.2.4.2 Occurrence of False Negatives
4.2.4.3 Vulnerability to Cyberattacks
4.3 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities
4.4 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players
5 Industry Trends
5.1 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.1.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.2 Macroeconomic Outlook
5.2.1 Introduction
5.2.2 GDP Trends and Forecast
5.2.3 Trends in Residential Vertical
5.2.4 Trends in Commercial Vertical
5.2.5 Trends in Military & Defense Vertical
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem Analysis
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.5.1 Indicative Pricing of AI Camera Offerings, by Key Player, 2025
5.5.2 Average Selling Price Trend, by Region, 2021-2025
5.6 Trade Analysis
5.6.1 Import Scenario (Hs Code 852580)
5.6.2 Export Scenario (Hs Code 852580)
5.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027
5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
5.9 Investment and Funding Scenario
5.10 Case Study Analysis
5.10.1 Improving Public Park Safety Using Automated Video Monitoring Systems
5.10.2 Mobotix AG Cameras Support Crime Prevention for Westchester County Rtc
5.10.3 Briefcam Analytics Supports Security Operations At Hospital Campus
5.10.4 Miniso Enhances Loss Prevention Using Hikvision Digital Technology Systems
5.10.5 Dahua Technology Implements Hybrid Surveillance for Ecoislamic Bank in Kyrgyzstan
5.10.6 Long Beach Housing Authority Implements Avigilon Video Management System
5.11 Impact of 2025 US Tariff - AI in Video Surveillance Market
5.11.1 Introduction
5.11.2 Key Tariff Rates
5.11.3 Price Impact Analysis
5.11.4 Impact on Countries/Regions
5.11.4.1 US
5.11.4.2 Europe
5.11.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, and Innovations
6.1 Technology Analysis
6.1.1 Key Technologies
6.1.1.1 Machine Learning
6.1.1.2 Computer Vision
6.1.2 Complementary Technologies
6.1.2.1 Internet of Things (Iot)
6.1.2.2 5G Connectivity
6.1.3 Adjacent Technologies
6.1.3.1 Smart City Infrastructure
6.1.3.2 Smart Home Automation
6.2 Technology/Product Roadmap
6.3 Patent Analysis
6.4 Impact of AI/Gen AI on AI in Video Surveillance Market
6.4.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential
6.4.1.1 AI-Enabled Real-Time Threat Detection and Public Safety
6.4.1.2 Intelligent Traffic Monitoring and Management
6.4.1.3 Retail Analytics and Customer Behavior Insights
6.4.1.4 Industrial Safety and Operational Monitoring
6.4.2 Best Practices Followed by Manufacturers/Oems in AI in Video Surveillance Market
6.4.3 Case Studies Related to AI Implementation in AI in Video Surveillance Market
6.4.4 Interconnected Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players
6.4.5 Clients' Readiness to Adopt AI-Integrated Video Surveillance
6.5 Success Stories and Real-World Applications
7 Regulatory Landscape
7.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance
7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
7.1.2 Standards
7.1.3 Regulations
8 Customer Landscape & Buyer Behavior
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Decision-Making Process
8.3 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
8.3.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
8.3.2 Buying Criteria
8.4 Adoption Barriers & Internal Challenges
8.5 Unmet Needs of Various End-Use Industries
8.6 Market Profitability
8.6.1 Revenue Potential
8.6.2 Cost Dynamics
8.6.3 Margin Opportunities, by Vertical
9 Applications of AI in Video Surveillance
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Security & Public Safety
9.3 Traffic Monitoring & Management
9.4 Intelligent Transportation Systems
9.5 Retail Management
9.6 Urban Planning & Smart Cities
10 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Offering
10.1 Introduction
10.2 AI Cameras
10.2.1 by Camera Type
10.2.1.1 Fixed Cameras
10.2.1.1.1 Growing Emphasis on Perimeter Security and Asset Protection to Accelerate Market Growth
10.2.1.2 Ptz Cameras
10.2.1.2.1 Growing Demand for Intelligent, Adaptable Surveillance Solutions to Drive Adoption
10.2.1.3 Dome Cameras
10.2.1.3.1 Evolving Versatile Tools That Combine Security With Business Intelligence to Propel Market Growth
10.2.1.4 Bullet Cameras
10.2.1.4.1 Increasing Adoption of AI-Powered Bullet Cameras for Advanced Perimeter and Infrastructure Security to Drive Market
10.2.1.5 Panoramic/Fisheye/Body-Worn Cameras
10.2.1.5.1 Increasing Demand for Accountability and Transparency to Drive Adoption
10.3 Software
10.3.1 AI-Driven Video Management Systems
10.3.1.1 Centralized Control of Multiple Cameras Provides Efficient Management of Operations
10.3.2 AI-Driven Video Analytics
10.3.2.1 Growing Demand for Real-Time Intelligence to Drive Adoption
10.3.2.2 by Use Case
10.3.2.2.1 Object Detection & Classification
10.3.2.2.2 Facial Recognition
10.3.2.2.3 Behavior & Anomaly Detection
10.3.2.2.4 Crowd Analytics & Density Estimation
10.3.2.2.5 License Plate Recognition (Lpr/Anpr)
10.3.2.2.6 Intrusion Detection & Perimeter Security
10.3.2.2.7 Weapon & Threat Detection
10.3.2.2.8 Retail & Customer Behavior Analytics
11 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Deployment
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Edge-Based
11.2.1 Increasing Demand for Highly Customizable, AI-Integrated Surveillance Solutions to Accelerate Segmental Growth
11.3 Cloud-Based
11.3.1 Rising Preference for Remote Accessibility and Real-Time Monitoring to Boost Segmental Growth
12 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Function
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Training
12.2.1 Increasing Complexity of Surveillance Tasks to Contribute to Segmental Growth
12.3 Inference
12.3.1 Rising Demand for Real-Time Threat Detection to Augment Segmental Growth
13 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Technology
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Computer Vision
13.2.1 Need for Advanced Processing Capabilities to Boost Segmental Growth
13.2.2 Deep Learning
13.2.3 Convolutional Neural Networks
13.3 Machine Learning
13.3.1 Ability to Intelligently Analyze and Interpret Video Data to Bolster Segmental Growth
13.4 Natural Language Processing
13.4.1 Ability to Enhance Video Surveillance Systems to Expedite Segmental Growth
13.5 Generative AI
13.5.1 Strong Focus on Enhancing Training, Simulation, and Predictive Capabilities to Accelerate Segmental Growth
13.5.2 Rule-Based Models
13.5.3 Statistical Models
14 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Vertical
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Residential
14.2.1 Rising Adoption of Smart City Initiatives to Boost Segmental Growth
14.3 Commercial
14.3.1 Retail Stores & Malls
14.3.1.1 Requirement for Comprehensive Surveillance Across Large Areas Using Advanced Tools to Fuel Segmental Growth
14.3.2 Banking & Financial Buildings
14.3.2.1 Emphasis on Safeguarding Data and Infrastructure to Contribute to Segmental Growth
14.3.3 Hospitality Centers
14.3.3.1 Increased Demand for Enhanced Guest Security Solutions to Stimulate Segmental Growth
14.4 Military & Defense
14.4.1 Border Surveillance
14.4.1.1 Rising Focus on Preventing Smuggling and Other Illegal Activities to Drive Segmental Growth
14.4.2 Coastal Surveillance
14.4.2.1 Growing Intrusion and Maritime Threats to Boost Segmental Growth
14.5 Government & Public Facilities
14.5.1 Law Enforcement Buildings
14.5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of AI and ML in Video Surveillance Systems to Accelerate Segmental Growth
14.5.2 Transportation Facilities
14.5.2.1 Rising Integration of AI With Real-Time Traffic Monitoring Solutions to Foster Segmental Growth
14.5.3 Smart City Surveillance
14.5.3.1 Growing Emphasis on Enhancing Public Safety and Law Enforcement to Foster Market Growth
14.5.4 Healthcare Facilities
14.5.4.1 Increasing Installation of Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems for Threat Detection to Augment Segmental Growth
14.5.5 Educational Facilities
14.5.5.1 Growing Investments in AI Systems to Enhance Security to Fuel Segmental Growth
14.5.6 Religious Facilities
14.5.6.1 Rising Need to Safeguard Artifacts and Prevent Firearm Threats to Contribute to Segmental Growth
14.6 Industrial
14.6.1 Manufacturing
14.6.1.1 Rising Integration of Advanced Technologies to Optimize Workflows and Ensure Safety Compliance to Drive Market
14.6.2 Energy & Utilities
14.6.2.1 Escalating Use of Motion Detection, Automated Alerts, and High-Resolution Cameras to Accelerate Segmental Growth
14.6.3 Construction Sites
14.6.3.1 Increasing Focus on Meeting Safety Regulations to Drive Market
14.7 Critical Infrastructure
14.7.1 Data Centers
14.7.1.1 Growing Adoption of Surveillance Cameras to Safeguard Critical Assets to Fuel Segmental Growth
14.7.2 Telecommunications
14.7.2.1 Rising Need for Enhanced Security and Operational Efficiency to Augment Segmental Growth
15 AI in Video Surveillance Market, by Region
15.1 Introduction
15.2 North America
15.2.1 Macroeconomic Outlook for North America
15.2.2 US
15.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Smart Surveillance Systems to Foster Market Growth
15.2.3 Canada
15.2.3.1 Increasing Break-and-Enter Cases to Boost Market Growth
15.2.4 Mexico
15.2.4.1 Growing Affordability of AI Cctv Technology to Fuel Market Growth
15.3 Europe
15.3.1 Macroeconomic Outlook for Europe
15.3.2 UK
15.3.2.1 Rising Public-Private Collaborations to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
15.3.3 Germany
15.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Efficient and Effective Surveillance Solutions to Stimulate Market Growth
15.3.4 France
15.3.4.1 Growing Emphasis on Smart Urban Development to Fuel Market Growth
15.3.5 Italy
15.3.5.1 Rising Integration of Advanced AI-Driven Analytics Into Surveillance Systems to Drive Market
15.3.6 Spain
15.3.6.1 Increasing Deployment of 5G-Enabled Facial Recognition Surveillance Systems to Boost Market Growth
15.3.7 Rest of Europe
15.4 Asia-Pacific
15.4.1 Macroeconomic Outlook for Asia-Pacific
15.4.2 China
15.4.2.1 Surging Need for Real-Time Threat Detection to Foster Market Growth
15.4.3 Japan
15.4.3.1 Expanding Commercial Establishments to Accelerate Demand
15.4.4 South Korea
15.4.4.1 Strong Government-Led Smart City Programs and Nationwide Digital Transformation Initiatives to Propel Market
15.4.5 India
15.4.5.1 Rising Emphasis on Developing Smart Cities to Fuel Market Growth
15.4.6 Southeast Asia
15.4.6.1 Rapid Urbanization and Increasing Investments in Smart City Projects to Drive Market
15.4.7 Australia
15.4.7.1 Strong Regulatory Frameworks to Support Market Growth
15.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific
15.5 RoW
15.5.1 Macroeconomic Outlook for RoW
15.5.2 Middle East
15.5.2.1 Bahrain
15.5.2.1.1 Digital Transformation Initiatives to Propel Market
15.5.2.2 Kuwait
15.5.2.2.1 Increasing Focus on National Security and Infrastructure Resilience to Propel Market
15.5.2.3 Oman
15.5.2.3.1 Government Initiatives to Drive Market
15.5.2.4 Qatar
15.5.2.4.1 Rising Government Investments in AI-Enabled Smart City and Digital Infrastructure Projects to Accelerate Market Growth
15.5.2.5 Saudi Arabia
15.5.2.5.1 Rising Investments in Digital Transformation and Security Infrastructure to Drive Adoption
15.5.2.6 UAE
15.5.2.6.1 Smart City Initiatives to Support Market Growth
15.5.2.7 Rest of Middle East
15.5.3 Africa
15.5.3.1 South Africa
15.5.3.1.1 Focus on Smart City Development and Digital Transformation Systems to Drive Market
15.5.3.2 Rest of Africa
15.5.4 South America
15.5.4.1 Brazil
15.5.4.1.1 Government Initiatives on Enhancing Public Safety Through Intelligent Monitoring Systems to Propel Growth
15.5.4.2 Argentina
15.5.4.2.1 Need to Improve Public Safety and Urban Management to Propel Market
15.5.4.3 Rest of South America
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Overview
16.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2026
16.3 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024
16.4 Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics, 2025
16.6 Brand Comparison
16.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025
16.7.1 Stars
16.7.2 Emerging Leaders
16.7.3 Pervasive Players
16.7.4 Participants
16.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025
16.7.5.1 Company Footprint
16.7.5.2 Region Footprint
16.7.5.3 Offering Footprint
16.7.5.4 Deployment Footprint
16.7.5.5 Function Footprint
16.7.5.6 Vertical Footprint
16.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025
16.8.1 Progressive Companies
16.8.2 Responsive Companies
16.8.3 Dynamic Companies
16.8.4 Starting Blocks
16.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2025
16.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs
16.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs
16.9 Competitive Scenario
16.9.1 Product Launches
16.9.2 Deals
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Key Players
17.1.1 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
17.1.1.1 Business Overview
17.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
17.1.1.3 Recent Developments
17.1.1.3.1 Product Launches
17.1.1.3.2 Deals
17.1.1.4 The Analyst's View
17.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
17.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices
17.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats
17.1.2 Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.
17.1.2.1 Business Overview
17.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
17.1.2.3 Recent Developments
17.1.2.3.1 Product Launches
17.1.2.4 The Analyst's View
17.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
17.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices
17.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats
17.1.3 Axis Communications Ab
17.1.3.1 Business Overview
17.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
17.1.3.3 Recent Developments
17.1.3.3.1 Product Launches
17.1.3.3.2 Deals
17.1.3.3.3 Other Developments
17.1.3.4 The Analyst's View
17.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
17.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices
17.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats
17.1.4 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (Avigilon Corporation)
17.1.4.1 Business Overview
17.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
17.1.4.3 Recent Developments
17.1.4.3.1 Product Launches
17.1.4.3.2 Deals
17.1.4.4 The Analyst's View
17.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
17.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices
17.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats
17.1.5 Hanwha Vision Co. Ltd.
17.1.5.1 Business Overview
17.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
17.1.5.3 Recent Developments
17.1.5.3.1 Product Launches
17.1.5.3.2 Deals
17.1.5.4 The Analyst's View
17.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
17.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices
17.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses/Competitive Threats
17.1.6 Milestone Systems A/S
17.1.6.1 Business Overview
17.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
17.1.6.3 Recent Developments
17.1.6.3.1 Product Launches
17.1.6.3.2 Deals
17.1.7 Sensetime
17.1.7.1 Business Overview
17.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
17.1.7.3 Recent Developments
17.1.7.3.1 Product Launches
17.1.7.3.2 Deals
17.1.8 Irisity
17.1.8.1 Business Overview
17.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
17.1.8.3 Recent Developments
17.1.8.3.1 Product Launches
17.1.8.3.2 Deals
17.1.9 Nec Corporation
17.1.9.1 Business Overview
17.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
17.1.9.3 Recent Developments
17.1.9.3.1 Product Launches
17.1.9.3.2 Deals
17.1.10 Genetec Inc.
17.1.10.1 Business Overview
17.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
17.1.10.3 Recent Developments
17.1.10.3.1 Product Launches
17.1.10.3.2 Deals
17.1.11 Mobotix AG
17.1.11.1 Business Overview
17.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
17.1.11.3 Recent Developments
17.1.11.3.1 Product Launches
17.1.11.3.2 Deals
17.1.12 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
17.1.12.1 Business Overview
17.1.12.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
17.1.12.3 Recent Developments
17.1.12.3.1 Product Launches
17.1.12.3.2 Other Developments
17.1.13 Honeywell International Inc.
17.1.13.1 Business Overview
17.1.13.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
17.1.13.3 Recent Developments
17.1.13.3.1 Deals
17.1.14 Vivotek Inc.
17.1.14.1 Business Overview
17.1.14.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
17.1.14.3 Recent Developments
17.1.14.3.1 Product Launches
17.1.14.3.2 Deals
17.1.15 I-Pro Co. Ltd.
17.1.15.1 Business Overview
17.1.15.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
17.1.15.3 Recent Developments
17.1.15.3.1 Product Launches
17.1.15.3.2 Deals
17.2 Other Players
17.2.1 Verkaincinc.
17.2.2 Morphean SA
17.2.3 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH
17.2.4 Axxonsoft
17.2.5 Camcloud
17.2.6 Ivideon
17.2.7 Hakimo, Inc.
17.2.8 Promiseq GmbH
17.2.9 Rhombus Systems
17.2.10 Umbo Computer Vision Inc.
18 Research Methodology
18.1 Research Data
18.1.1 Secondary Data
18.1.1.1 List of Key Secondary Sources
18.1.1.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources
18.1.2 Primary Data
18.1.2.1 List of Primary Interview Participants
18.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries
18.1.2.3 Key Data From Primary Sources
18.1.2.4 Key Industry Insights
18.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research
18.2 Market Size Estimation
18.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
18.2.1.1 Approach to Arrive At Market Size Using Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)
18.2.2 Top-Down Approach
18.2.2.1 Approach to Arrive At Market Size Using Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)
18.2.3 Demand-Side Analysis
18.2.4 Supply-Side Analysis
18.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
18.4 Research Assumptions
18.5 Risk Assessment
18.6 Research Limitations
19 Appendix
19.1 Discussion Guide
19.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal
19.3 Customization Options
19.4 Related Reports
19.5 Author Details
List of Tables [282]
List of Figures [69]
Companies Featured
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. Axis Communications Ab Motorola Solutions, Inc. (Avigilon Corporation) Hanwha Vision Co. Ltd. Milestone Systems A/S Sensetime Irisity Nec Corporation Genetec Inc. Mobotix AG Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Honeywell International Inc. Vivotek Inc. I-Pro Co. Ltd. Verkaincinc. Morphean SA Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH Axxonsoft Camcloud Ivideon Hakimo, Inc. Promiseq GmbH Rhombus Systems Umbo Computer Vision Inc.
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