Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth - Global Forecast To 2033 Electrification And Infrastructure Spending Unlock $226.91 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through rentals, fleet modernization, telematics, automation, electrification, and fuel-efficient earthmoving equipment. Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Heavy Construction Equipment Market by Equipment Type, Propulsion, Power Output, Engine Capacity, Application, Electric Construction Equipment, Battery Chemistry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global heavy construction equipment market is projected to grow from USD 160.11 billion in 2026 to USD 226.91 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.1%. Market expansion is supported by rising infrastructure investment across residential, non-residential, and commercial sectors, particularly in Asia. The accelerating electrification of construction equipment in Europe and North America is also expected to strengthen demand throughout the forecast period. Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) to be the fastest-growing battery chemistry segment The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) segment is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Demand is being driven by the electrification of high-utilization equipment in Asia Pacific, including electric excavators, loaders, and dump trucks used in mining and large-scale earthmoving operations. High thermal stability, long cycle life, and consistent heavy-duty performance make LFP batteries suitable for demanding construction environments. Major construction equipment manufacturers, including Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., XCMG Group, SANY Group, and Volvo Construction Equipment, are integrating LFP battery systems into loaders, excavators, and mining equipment. China leads heavy equipment electrification, with electric loaders estimated to represent approximately 6 - 10% of total loader sales. Adoption is supported by government policies and urban emission controls, while electric mining excavators and electrified bulldozers continue to gain traction. Across the rest of Asia, adoption remains at an early stage, with pilot deployments focused on compact excavators and small loaders due to cost pressures and limited charging infrastructure. Europe has made greater progress in compact electric equipment. Electric mini excavators and compact loaders are achieving stronger penetration because of stringent emission standards, urban jobsite requirements, and early contractor adoption. Earthmoving equipment to lead the heavy construction equipment market Earthmoving equipment is expected to account for more than 60% of the global heavy construction equipment market. Growth is supported by demand for crawler excavators, dump trucks, wheel loaders, and motor graders across mining, overburden removal, quarrying, and large-scale earthmoving projects. Crawler excavators are projected to remain the leading product category due to their extensive use in continuous-duty and high-load applications. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold more than 50% of the earthmoving equipment market, led by China and India. Mining expansion, quarrying activity, infrastructure construction, and renewable energy site preparation are creating sustained equipment demand across the region. Product development by leading manufacturers is further strengthening this segment. Komatsu has introduced next-generation large mining excavators, including the PC9000, with an emphasis on productivity and lower cost per ton. The company is also expanding its intelligent machine control (IMC 3.0) excavator portfolio. Volvo Construction Equipment is increasing crawler excavator production capacity, while Caterpillar, Hitachi Construction Machinery, SANY, and XCMG are investing in electrification-ready platforms, AI-enabled telematics, and fuel-efficient hydraulic systems. These technologies are improving equipment efficiency, uptime, and operating performance. North America remains the second-largest regional market North America is the world's second-largest heavy construction equipment market, with the US serving as the primary demand center. Although inflation, high interest rates, and project financing constraints contributed to a slowdown during 2024-2025, the regional market is expected to recover from late 2026. Renewed mining activity, energy investment, road rehabilitation, grid expansion, and industrial site development will support demand for high-capacity and high-horsepower equipment. Fleet modernization and the replacement of aging machinery are also encouraging investment in advanced construction equipment with telematics, automation, and productivity-enhancing capabilities. Government-backed infrastructure and energy transition programs are expected to provide additional long-term support. Equipment rental models remain important across North America, enabling contractors to access advanced machinery in a cost-efficient manner during uncertain economic periods. Purchasing decisions are also being influenced by demand for low-emission, fuel-efficient, hybrid, and electric equipment. Major participants in the region include Caterpillar, Deere & Company, Terex Corporation, and Komatsu, each pursuing digital integration, electrification, and equipment productivity strategies. Competitive landscape and research methodology The heavy construction equipment market is led by established manufacturers such as Caterpillar, Komatsu Ltd., Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group, Deere & Company, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., SANY Group, and Volvo Construction Equipment. Competitive priorities include product innovation, regional expansion, smart fleet management, alternative powertrains, and improved lifecycle performance. Primary research included in-depth interviews with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and strategy directors, and other executives from organizations operating in the market. The respondent profile comprised:

By Company Type: Construction Equipment Manufacturers - 60%, and Rental Companies - 40%

By Designation: CXOs - 40%, Directors - 40%, and Others - 20% By Region: Asia Pacific - 40%, North America - 20%, Europe - 15%, Middle East - 5%, and Rest of the World - 20% Key benefits of the heavy construction equipment market report The report provides revenue estimates for the overall heavy construction equipment market and its sub-segments. It enables established companies and new entrants to assess the competitive landscape, refine market positioning, and develop effective go-to-market strategies. Stakeholders can evaluate market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges while identifying attractive equipment categories and regional growth prospects.

Market dynamics: Analysis of infrastructure development, advanced construction technologies, stringent emission regulations, skilled labor shortages, and construction industry cyclicality.

Growth opportunities: Coverage of electric and sustainable construction equipment, equipment rental and leasing, digitalization, smart fleet management, and replacement of aging fleets in developed markets.

Product development and innovation: Insights into upcoming technologies, research and development activity, and new products and services.

Market development: Regional analysis of high-growth and emerging heavy construction equipment markets.

Market diversification: Information on untapped geographies, investments, product launches, and recent industry developments. Competitive assessment: Evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings from leading heavy construction equipment manufacturers. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 352 Forecast Period 2026 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $160.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $226.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary of Changes

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments

2.3 Disruptive Trends in Heavy Construction Equipment Market

2.4 High-Growth Segments in Heavy Construction Equipment Market

2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities For Players in Electric Heavy Construction Equipment Market

3.2 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

3.3 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Application

3.4 Rental Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Application

3.5 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Equipment Category

3.6 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by After-Treatment Device

3.7 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Propulsion

3.8 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Power Output

3.9 Autonomous Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Region

3.10 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Engine Capacity

3.11 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Battery Chemistry

3.12 Electric & Hybrid Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

3.13 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Region

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Growth in Infrastructural Development Projects

4.2.1.2 Adoption of Advanced Construction Technologies

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Stringent Emission and Regulatory Standards

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Growth of Electric and Sustainable Heavy Construction Equipment

4.2.3.2 Increasing Rental Equipment and Leasing Demand

4.2.3.3 Digitalization and Smart Fleet Management

4.2.3.4 Accelerated Replacement of Aging Fleets in Developed Markets

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Labor For Equipment Operations

4.2.4.2 Economic and Construction Industry Cyclicality

4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces

4.4 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.5 Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Macroeconomic Outlook

5.1.1 Introduction

5.1.2 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.1.3 Trends in Global Heavy Construction Industry

5.1.3.1 Regional GDP Dynamics

5.1.3.2 Developed Markets

5.1.3.3 Emerging Markets

5.1.3.3.1 China

5.1.3.3.2 India

5.1.3.3.3 Brazil

5.1.3.3.4 Mexico

5.1.3.3.5 Indonesia

5.1.3.3.6 Thailand

5.1.3.3.7 Malaysia

5.1.3.4 Investment Environment

5.2 Pricing Analysis

5.3 Ecosystem Analysis

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Case Study Analysis

5.5.1 Komatsu Smart Construction Enhancing Digital Infrastructure Projects

5.5.2 Scaling Proven Autonomy System to Support New Industries

5.5.3 Predictive Maintenance

5.5.4 Low-Carbon Construction Machinery

5.5.5 Smart Heavy Construction Equipment by Sri International Research Institute

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.7.1 Import Scenario of Heavy Construction Equipment

5.8 Export Scenario of Heavy Construction Equipment

5.9 Investment Scenario

5.10 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027

5.11 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.12 Heavy Construction Equipment Market: Oem Analysis

5.12.1 Battery Capacity of Electric Heavy Construction Equipment Offered by Oems

5.12.2 Backhoe Loader Offerings by Oems, 2025

5.12.3 Track Loader Offerings by Oems, 2025

5.12.4 Skid Steer Loader Offerings by Oems, 2025

6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Strategic Applications

6.1 Technology Analysis

6.1.1 Key Technologies

6.1.1.1 Autonomous Heavy Construction Equipment

6.1.2 Complementary Technologies

6.1.2.1 Monitoring and Diagnosis Via Connected Technologies

6.1.3 Adjacent Technologies

6.1.3.1 Grade Control Systems

6.2 Impact of AI/Generative AI

6.3 Impact of EU-India Trade Deal On Heavy Construction Equipment Market

6.4 Impact of Israel-Iran Conflict On Automotive & Transportation Industry

6.5 Impact of Israel-Iran War On Heavy Construction Equipment Market

7 Regulatory Landscape

7.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance

7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

7.1.2 Industry Standards

7.2 Sustainability Initiatives

7.2.1 Electrification and Alternative Powertrains

7.2.2 Low-Emission and Fuel-Efficient Technologies

7.2.3 Smart Telematics and Digital Optimization

7.2.4 Sustainable Manufacturing Practices

7.2.5 Equipment Lifecycle Management & Circular Economy

7.2.6 Noise and Urban Impact Reduction

7.2.7 Sustainable Construction Practices Integration

7.2.8 Regulatory Analysis of Heavy Construction Equipment Market

7.2.9 Non-Road Mobile Machinery Regulations Outlook, 2019-2033

7.2.9.1 North America

7.2.9.1.1 US

7.2.9.2 European Union

7.2.9.3 Asia-Pacific

7.2.9.3.1 China

7.2.9.3.2 India

8 Customer Landscape & Buyer Behavior

8.1 Decision-Making Process

8.2 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process and Their Evaluation Criteria

8.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

8.2.2 Key Buying Criteria

8.3 Adoption Barriers and Internal Challenges

8.4 Unmet Needs of Various End Users/End-Use Industries

8.5 Market Profitability

9 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Articulated Dump Trucks

9.2.1 Smart, High-Performance Haulage Driving Growth

9.3 Asphalt Finishers

9.3.1 Expansion of Road Infrastructure and Urban Repair Projects to Sustain Demand

9.4 Backhoe Loaders

9.4.1 Smart City Projects and Urban Infra Development Driving Steady Demand

9.5 Crawler Dozers

9.5.1 Large-Scale Infrastructure and Mining Projects to Drive Demand

9.6 Crawler Excavators

9.6.1 Shift Toward High-Performance and Intelligent Machines Driving Market Growth

9.7 Crawler Loaders

9.7.1 Integration of Smart Technologies and Multi-Functionality to Support Demand

9.8 Mini Excavators

9.8.1 Urbanization and Space-Constrained Projects Driving Demand

9.9 Motor Graders

9.9.1 Road Infrastructure Programs and Maintenance Spending Driving Demand

9.10 Motor Scrapers

9.10.1 High-Volume Earthmoving Requirements in Large Projects Driving Demand

9.11 Road Rollers

9.11.1 Acceleration of Road Projects in Asia-Pacific Supporting Demand

9.12 Rigid Dump Trucks

9.12.1 High-Productivity Hauling and Autonomous Operations Driving Demand

9.13 Rough Terrain Lifting Truck (Rtlt) Masted

9.13.1 Increasing Demand For Material Handling in Challenging Site Conditions Driving Growth

9.14 Rough Terrain Lifting Truck (Rtlt) Telescopic

9.14.1 Powertrain Innovation and Versatility Driving Market Adoption

9.15 Skid-Steer Loaders

9.15.1 Focus On Energy Efficiency and Multi-Attachment Capability Driving Demand

9.16 Wheeled Excavators

9.16.1 Mobility and Operational Flexibility Driving Market Adoption

9.17 Wheeled Loaders < 80 Hp

9.17.1 High Productivity in Material Handling and Loading Operations Driving Demand

9.18 Wheeled Loaders >80 Hp

9.18.1 Deployment in Large-Scale Infrastructure Projects Driving Market Growth

9.19 Compactors

9.19.1 Growing Role in Waste Management and Infrastructure Projects Driving Demand

9.20 Pick & Carry Cranes

9.20.1 Versatility in Material Handling Across Construction Sites Driving Demand

9.21 Industry Insights

10 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Equipment Category

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Earthmoving Equipment

10.2.1 Surge in Excavator Demand Across Infrastructure and Mining Projects Driving Oem Growth

10.3 Material Handling Equipment

10.3.1 Industrial and Logistics Infrastructure Expansion Driving Oem-Led Demand

10.4 Heavy-Duty Equipment

10.4.1 Surge in Road, Tunnel, and Mega Transport Projects Driving Oem-Led Demand

10.5 Other Equipment

10.6 Industry Insights

11 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Infrastructure

11.2.1 Rising Global Infrastructure Spending Driving Oem-Led Equipment Demand

11.3 Commercial

11.3.1 Rapid Expansion of Commercial Real Estate and Mixed-Use Projects Driving Oem Demand

11.4 Residential

11.4.1 Shift Toward Premium Housing and High-Density Urban Projects Driving Oem Demand

11.5 Industry Insights

12 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Engine Capacity

12.1 Introduction

12.2 < 5 L

12.2.1 Rapid Urban Infrastructure Expansion in Asia-Pacific Driving Demand

12.3 5-10 L

12.3.1 Heavy Load Handling and Mid-Scale Project Execution Driving Demand

12.4 >10 L

12.4.1 Deployment in High-Intensity Mining and Mega Infra Projects Driving Demand

12.5 Industry Insights

13 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Power Output

13.1 Introduction

13.2 < 100 Hp

13.2.1 Road Maintenance and Urban Projects Driving Demand

13.3 101-200 Hp

13.3.1 Optimal Power and Cost Balance Driving Adoption in Core Construction Segments

13.4 201-400 Hp

13.4.1 Infrastructure Execution Phase Demand Driving Segment Growth

13.5 >400 Hp

13.5.1 Mega Transport, Mining, and Industrial Projects Driving High-Power Equipment Demand

13.6 Industry Insights

14 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by After-Treatment Device

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (Egr)

14.2.1 Integration With Advanced After-Treatment Systems to Meet Global Emission Norms

14.3 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (Doc)

14.3.1 Integration With Multi-Stage After-Treatment Systems to Meet Evolving Emission Norms

14.4 Diesel Particulate Filter (Dpf)

14.4.1 Mandatory Integration Under Stage V and Tier 4 Final Norms Driving Oem Adoption

14.5 Selective Catalytic Reduction (Scr)

14.5.1 Critical Role in Nox Reduction Under Global Emission Norms Driving Oem Adoption

14.6 Industry Insights

15 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Propulsion

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Diesel

15.2.1 High Torque Performance and Regional Adoption of Cleaner Blends to Support Growth

15.3 Cng/Lng/Rng

15.3.1 Rising Adoption of Alternative Fuels Supported by Emission-Focused Transition

15.4 Industry Insights

16 Heavy Construction Equipment Rental Market, by Application

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Infrastructure

16.2.1 Increase in Number of Projects That Do Not Require Long-Term Equipment Ownership to Drive Market

16.3 Commercial

16.3.1 Access to Latest and Most Efficient Equipment to Drive Demand

16.4 Residential

16.4.1 Low Initial Investment in Residential Construction to Drive Growth

16.5 Industry Insights

17 Electric & Hybrid Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Electric Dump Trucks

17.2.1 Rising Decarbonization Targets and Smart Mining Projects to Accelerate Demand

17.3 Electric Dozers

17.3.1 Decarbonization and Lower Tco to Drive Adoption

17.4 Electric Excavators

17.4.1 Rising Demand For Mini Excavators and Zero-Emission Jobsites to Drive Growth

17.5 Electric Motor Graders

17.5.1 Early-Stage Electrification and Zero-Emission Mining Initiatives to Drive Demand

17.6 Electric Loaders

17.6.1 Compact Equipment Electrification and Hybrid Innovation to Accelerate Market Expansion

17.7 Electric Load Haul Dump (Lhd) Loaders

17.7.1 Urban Construction, Tunneling, and Low-Emission Projects to Drive Adoption

17.8 Industry Insights

18 Electric Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Battery Chemistry

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp)

18.2.1 Safety, Cost Advantage, and Supply Chain Localization to Accelerate Adoption

18.3 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Nmc)

18.3.1 High Energy Density to Support Performance-Driven Applications

18.4 Other Battery Chemistries

18.5 Industry Insights

19 Autonomous Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Region

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Autonomous Heavy Construction Equipment Product/Service Offerings by Key Oems

19.3 AI Developments in Autonomous Heavy Construction Equipment Market

20 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Region

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Asia-Pacific

20.2.1 China

20.2.1.1 Infrastructure Stimulus and Equipment Modernization to Drive Market

20.2.2 India

20.2.2.1 Government Infrastructure Initiatives and Equipment Localization to Drive Market

20.2.3 Japan

20.2.3.1 Infrastructure Modernization and Automation Adoption to Drive Market

20.2.4 Indonesia

20.2.4.1 Infrastructure Expansion and Capital Relocation to Drive Market

20.2.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

20.3 Europe

20.3.1 Germany

20.3.1.1 Government Infrastructure Investments and Demand For Advanced Equipment to Drive Market

20.3.2 UK

20.3.2.1 Government-Led Infrastructure and Energy Projects to Drive Market

20.3.3 France

20.3.3.1 Public Infrastructure and Energy Transition Investments to Drive Market

20.3.4 Italy

20.3.4.1 Public Infrastructure Upgrades and Energy Transition Investments to Drive Market

20.3.5 Spain

20.3.5.1 Transport Modernization and Renewable Energy Projects to Drive Market

20.3.6 Rest of Europe

20.4 North America

20.4.1 US

20.4.1.1 Strong Infrastructure Pipeline and Commercial Expansion to Drive Demand

20.4.2 Canada

20.4.2.1 Increasing Investments in Residential and Non-Residential Construction to Drive Market

20.4.3 Mexico

20.4.3.1 Increased Private and Public Sector Investments in Construction Activities to Drive Market

20.5 Middle East

20.5.1 Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

20.5.1.1 Qatar

20.5.1.1.1 Development and Maintenance Activities For Commercial Events to Drive Market

20.5.2 Saudi Arabia

20.5.2.1 Continued Execution of State-Backed Infrastructure Programs to Drive Market

20.5.3 UAE

20.5.3.1 Government-Backed Infrastructure Spending to Drive Market

20.5.4 Rest of Middle East

20.6 Rest of the World

20.6.1 Russia

20.6.1.1 Strategic Infrastructure Investments Driving Heavy Construction Equipment Demand

20.6.2 South Africa

20.6.2.1 Infrastructure Development Driving Heavy Construction Equipment Demand

20.6.3 Brazil

20.6.3.1 Rising Infrastructure Investments Supporting Heavy Construction Equipment Demand

20.6.4 Others

20.6.5 Industry Insights

21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Overview

21.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, January 2022-May 2026

21.3 Market Share Analysis, 2025

21.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players, 2021-2025

21.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Heavy Construction Equipment Manufacturers, 2025

21.5.1 Stars

21.5.2 Emerging Leaders

21.5.3 Pervasive Players

21.5.4 Participants

21.5.5 Company Footprint: Heavy Construction Equipment Manufacturers, 2025

21.5.6 Region Footprint, 2025

21.5.7 Application Footprint, 2025

21.5.8 Propulsion Footprint, 2025

21.6 Major Compact Construction Equipment Manufacturers, by Equipment Type

21.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Compact Construction Equipment Market, 2025

21.7.1 Stars

21.7.2 Emerging Leaders

21.7.3 Pervasive Players

21.7.4 Participants

21.7.5 Company Footprint: Compact Construction Equipment Manufacturers, 2025

21.8 Compact Construction Equipment Market: Region Footprint, 2025

21.9 Compact Heavy Construction Equipment Market: Product Footprint, 2025

21.10 Compact Construction Equipment Market: Propulsion Footprint, 2025

21.11 Company Valuation

21.12 Brand/Product Comparison

21.13 Competitive Scenario

21.13.1 Product Launches/Developments/Enhancements, January 2022-May 2026

21.13.2 Deals, January 2022-May 2026

21.13.3 Expansions, January 2022-May 2026

21.13.4 Others, January 2022-May 2026

22 Company Profiles

22.1 Key Players

22.1.1 Caterpillar Inc.

22.1.1.1 Business Overview

22.1.1.2 Products Offered

22.1.1.3 Recent Developments

22.1.1.3.1 Product Launches/Enhancements

22.1.1.3.2 Deals

22.1.1.3.3 Expansions

22.1.1.3.4 Others

22.1.1.4 Analyst's View

22.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths

22.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

22.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

22.1.2 Komatsu

22.1.2.1 Business Overview

22.1.2.2 Products Offered

22.1.2.3 Recent Developments

22.1.2.3.1 Product Developments/Enhancements/Upgrades

22.1.2.3.2 Deals

22.1.2.3.3 Expansions

22.1.2.3.4 Others

22.1.2.4 Analyst's View

22.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths

22.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

22.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

22.1.3 Deere & Company

22.1.3.1 Business Overview

22.1.3.2 Products Offered

22.1.3.3 Recent Developments

22.1.3.3.1 Product Launches/Developments/Enhancements

22.1.3.3.2 Deals

22.1.3.3.3 Expansions

22.1.3.3.4 Others

22.1.3.4 Analyst's View

22.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths

22.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

22.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

22.1.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

22.1.4.1 Business Overview

22.1.4.2 Products Offered

22.1.4.3 Recent Developments

22.1.4.3.1 Product Launches/Enhancements

22.1.4.3.2 Deals

22.1.4.3.3 Expansions

22.1.4.3.4 Others

22.1.4.4 Analyst's View

22.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths

22.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

22.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

22.1.5 Volvo Ce

22.1.5.1 Business Overview

22.1.5.2 Products Offered

22.1.5.3 Recent Developments

22.1.5.3.1 Product Launches/Enhancements/Developments

22.1.5.3.2 Deals

22.1.5.3.3 Expansions

22.1.5.3.4 Others

22.1.5.4 Analyst's View

22.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths

22.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices

22.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

22.1.6 Cnh Industrial N.V.

22.1.6.1 Business Overview

22.1.6.2 Products Offered

22.1.6.3 Recent Developments

22.1.6.3.1 Product Launches/Enhancements

22.1.6.3.2 Deals

22.1.6.3.3 Expansions

22.1.6.3.4 Others

22.1.7 Liebherr

22.1.7.1 Business Overview

22.1.7.2 Products Offered

22.1.7.3 Recent Developments

22.1.7.3.1 Product Launches/Developments/Enhancements/Upgrades

22.1.7.3.2 Deals

22.1.7.3.3 Expansions

22.1.7.3.4 Others

22.1.8 Sany Group

22.1.8.1 Business Overview

22.1.8.2 Products Offered

22.1.8.3 Recent Developments

22.1.8.3.1 Product Launches/Developments/Enhancements

22.1.8.3.2 Deals

22.1.8.3.3 Expansions

22.1.8.3.4 Others

22.1.9 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

22.1.9.1 Business Overview

22.1.9.2 Products Offered

22.1.9.3 Recent Developments

22.1.9.3.1 Product Launches/Developments

22.1.9.3.2 Deals

22.1.9.3.3 Expansions

22.1.9.3.4 Others

22.1.10 Xcmg Group

22.1.10.1 Business Overview

22.1.10.2 Products Offered

22.1.10.3 Recent Developments

22.1.10.3.1 Product Launches

22.1.10.3.2 Deals

22.1.10.3.3 Expansions

22.1.10.3.4 Others

22.1.11 Terex Corporation

22.1.11.1 Business Overview

22.1.11.2 Products Offered

22.1.11.3 Recent Developments

22.1.11.3.1 Product Launches/Enhancements/Developments

22.1.11.3.2 Deals

22.1.11.3.3 Others

22.1.12 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

22.1.12.1 Business Overview

22.1.12.2 Products Offered

22.1.12.3 Recent Developments

22.1.12.3.1 Product Launches

22.1.12.3.2 Expansions

22.1.12.3.3 Others

22.1.13 Hd Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

22.1.13.1 Business Overview

22.1.13.2 Products Offered

22.1.13.3 Recent Developments

22.1.13.3.1 Product Launches/Developments/Enhancements

22.1.13.3.2 Deals

22.1.13.3.3 Expansions

22.1.13.3.4 Others

22.1.14 Kubota Corporation

22.1.14.1 Business Overview

22.1.14.2 Products Offered

22.1.14.3 Recent Developments

22.1.14.3.1 Product Launches/Developments/Enhancements

22.1.14.3.2 Expansions

22.1.14.3.3 Others

22.1.15 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

22.1.15.1 Business Overview

22.1.15.2 Products Offered

22.1.15.3 Recent Developments

22.1.15.3.1 Product Launches/Developments/Enhancements

22.1.15.3.2 Deals

22.1.15.3.3 Expansions

22.1.15.3.4 Others

22.2 Other Players

22.2.1 Sandvik

22.2.2 the Manitowoc Company, Inc.

22.2.3 Astec Industries, Inc.

22.2.4 Wacker Neuson SE

22.2.5 Escorts Kubota Limited.

22.2.6 Ammann Group

22.2.7 Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd.

22.2.8 Manitou Group

22.2.9 Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

22.2.10 Dingsheng Tiangong Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

23 Research Methodology

23.1 Research Data

23.1.1 Secondary Data

23.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

23.1.1.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources

23.1.2 Primary Data

23.1.2.1 Primary Participants

23.1.3 Sampling Techniques and Data Collection Methods

23.2 Market Size Estimation

23.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

23.2.2 Top-Down Approach

23.3 Data Triangulation

23.4 Factor Analysis

23.5 Research Assumptions and Risk Assessment

23.6 Research Limitations

24 Appendix

24.1 Insights From Industry Experts

24.2 Discussion Guide

24.3 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

24.4 Customization Options

24.4.1 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by End-Use Industry

24.4.2 Heavy Electric Construction Equipment Market, by Battery Capacity

24.4.3 Heavy Electric Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Country

24.5 Related Reports

24.6 Author Details

List of Tables [489]

List of Figures [89]

Companies Featured



Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu

Deere & Company

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Volvo Ce

Cnh Industrial N.V.

Liebherr

Sany Group

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Xcmg Group

Terex Corporation

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Hd Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Sandvik

the Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Astec Industries, Inc.

Wacker Neuson SE

Escorts Kubota Limited.

Ammann Group

Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd.

Manitou Group

Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. Dingsheng Tiangong Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

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