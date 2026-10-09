Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth - Global Forecast To 2033 Electrification And Infrastructure Spending Unlock $226.91 Billion By 2033
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|352
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$160.11 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$226.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.2.1 Inclusions and Exclusions
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Years Considered
1.4 Currency Considered
1.5 Units Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
1.7 Summary of Changes
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights
2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments
2.3 Disruptive Trends in Heavy Construction Equipment Market
2.4 High-Growth Segments in Heavy Construction Equipment Market
2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast
3 Premium Insights
3.1 Attractive Opportunities For Players in Electric Heavy Construction Equipment Market
3.2 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Equipment Type
3.3 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Application
3.4 Rental Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Application
3.5 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Equipment Category
3.6 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by After-Treatment Device
3.7 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Propulsion
3.8 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Power Output
3.9 Autonomous Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Region
3.10 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Engine Capacity
3.11 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Battery Chemistry
3.12 Electric & Hybrid Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Equipment Type
3.13 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Region
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Growth in Infrastructural Development Projects
4.2.1.2 Adoption of Advanced Construction Technologies
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Stringent Emission and Regulatory Standards
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Growth of Electric and Sustainable Heavy Construction Equipment
4.2.3.2 Increasing Rental Equipment and Leasing Demand
4.2.3.3 Digitalization and Smart Fleet Management
4.2.3.4 Accelerated Replacement of Aging Fleets in Developed Markets
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Labor For Equipment Operations
4.2.4.2 Economic and Construction Industry Cyclicality
4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces
4.4 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities
4.5 Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players
5 Industry Trends
5.1 Macroeconomic Outlook
5.1.1 Introduction
5.1.2 GDP Trends and Forecast
5.1.3 Trends in Global Heavy Construction Industry
5.1.3.1 Regional GDP Dynamics
5.1.3.2 Developed Markets
5.1.3.3 Emerging Markets
5.1.3.3.1 China
5.1.3.3.2 India
5.1.3.3.3 Brazil
5.1.3.3.4 Mexico
5.1.3.3.5 Indonesia
5.1.3.3.6 Thailand
5.1.3.3.7 Malaysia
5.1.3.4 Investment Environment
5.2 Pricing Analysis
5.3 Ecosystem Analysis
5.4 Supply Chain Analysis
5.5 Case Study Analysis
5.5.1 Komatsu Smart Construction Enhancing Digital Infrastructure Projects
5.5.2 Scaling Proven Autonomy System to Support New Industries
5.5.3 Predictive Maintenance
5.5.4 Low-Carbon Construction Machinery
5.5.5 Smart Heavy Construction Equipment by Sri International Research Institute
5.6 Patent Analysis
5.7 Trade Analysis
5.7.1 Import Scenario of Heavy Construction Equipment
5.8 Export Scenario of Heavy Construction Equipment
5.9 Investment Scenario
5.10 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027
5.11 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
5.12 Heavy Construction Equipment Market: Oem Analysis
5.12.1 Battery Capacity of Electric Heavy Construction Equipment Offered by Oems
5.12.2 Backhoe Loader Offerings by Oems, 2025
5.12.3 Track Loader Offerings by Oems, 2025
5.12.4 Skid Steer Loader Offerings by Oems, 2025
6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Strategic Applications
6.1 Technology Analysis
6.1.1 Key Technologies
6.1.1.1 Autonomous Heavy Construction Equipment
6.1.2 Complementary Technologies
6.1.2.1 Monitoring and Diagnosis Via Connected Technologies
6.1.3 Adjacent Technologies
6.1.3.1 Grade Control Systems
6.2 Impact of AI/Generative AI
6.3 Impact of EU-India Trade Deal On Heavy Construction Equipment Market
6.4 Impact of Israel-Iran Conflict On Automotive & Transportation Industry
6.5 Impact of Israel-Iran War On Heavy Construction Equipment Market
7 Regulatory Landscape
7.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance
7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
7.1.2 Industry Standards
7.2 Sustainability Initiatives
7.2.1 Electrification and Alternative Powertrains
7.2.2 Low-Emission and Fuel-Efficient Technologies
7.2.3 Smart Telematics and Digital Optimization
7.2.4 Sustainable Manufacturing Practices
7.2.5 Equipment Lifecycle Management & Circular Economy
7.2.6 Noise and Urban Impact Reduction
7.2.7 Sustainable Construction Practices Integration
7.2.8 Regulatory Analysis of Heavy Construction Equipment Market
7.2.9 Non-Road Mobile Machinery Regulations Outlook, 2019-2033
7.2.9.1 North America
7.2.9.1.1 US
7.2.9.2 European Union
7.2.9.3 Asia-Pacific
7.2.9.3.1 China
7.2.9.3.2 India
8 Customer Landscape & Buyer Behavior
8.1 Decision-Making Process
8.2 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process and Their Evaluation Criteria
8.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
8.2.2 Key Buying Criteria
8.3 Adoption Barriers and Internal Challenges
8.4 Unmet Needs of Various End Users/End-Use Industries
8.5 Market Profitability
9 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Equipment Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Articulated Dump Trucks
9.2.1 Smart, High-Performance Haulage Driving Growth
9.3 Asphalt Finishers
9.3.1 Expansion of Road Infrastructure and Urban Repair Projects to Sustain Demand
9.4 Backhoe Loaders
9.4.1 Smart City Projects and Urban Infra Development Driving Steady Demand
9.5 Crawler Dozers
9.5.1 Large-Scale Infrastructure and Mining Projects to Drive Demand
9.6 Crawler Excavators
9.6.1 Shift Toward High-Performance and Intelligent Machines Driving Market Growth
9.7 Crawler Loaders
9.7.1 Integration of Smart Technologies and Multi-Functionality to Support Demand
9.8 Mini Excavators
9.8.1 Urbanization and Space-Constrained Projects Driving Demand
9.9 Motor Graders
9.9.1 Road Infrastructure Programs and Maintenance Spending Driving Demand
9.10 Motor Scrapers
9.10.1 High-Volume Earthmoving Requirements in Large Projects Driving Demand
9.11 Road Rollers
9.11.1 Acceleration of Road Projects in Asia-Pacific Supporting Demand
9.12 Rigid Dump Trucks
9.12.1 High-Productivity Hauling and Autonomous Operations Driving Demand
9.13 Rough Terrain Lifting Truck (Rtlt) Masted
9.13.1 Increasing Demand For Material Handling in Challenging Site Conditions Driving Growth
9.14 Rough Terrain Lifting Truck (Rtlt) Telescopic
9.14.1 Powertrain Innovation and Versatility Driving Market Adoption
9.15 Skid-Steer Loaders
9.15.1 Focus On Energy Efficiency and Multi-Attachment Capability Driving Demand
9.16 Wheeled Excavators
9.16.1 Mobility and Operational Flexibility Driving Market Adoption
9.17 Wheeled Loaders < 80 Hp
9.17.1 High Productivity in Material Handling and Loading Operations Driving Demand
9.18 Wheeled Loaders >80 Hp
9.18.1 Deployment in Large-Scale Infrastructure Projects Driving Market Growth
9.19 Compactors
9.19.1 Growing Role in Waste Management and Infrastructure Projects Driving Demand
9.20 Pick & Carry Cranes
9.20.1 Versatility in Material Handling Across Construction Sites Driving Demand
9.21 Industry Insights
10 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Equipment Category
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Earthmoving Equipment
10.2.1 Surge in Excavator Demand Across Infrastructure and Mining Projects Driving Oem Growth
10.3 Material Handling Equipment
10.3.1 Industrial and Logistics Infrastructure Expansion Driving Oem-Led Demand
10.4 Heavy-Duty Equipment
10.4.1 Surge in Road, Tunnel, and Mega Transport Projects Driving Oem-Led Demand
10.5 Other Equipment
10.6 Industry Insights
11 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Infrastructure
11.2.1 Rising Global Infrastructure Spending Driving Oem-Led Equipment Demand
11.3 Commercial
11.3.1 Rapid Expansion of Commercial Real Estate and Mixed-Use Projects Driving Oem Demand
11.4 Residential
11.4.1 Shift Toward Premium Housing and High-Density Urban Projects Driving Oem Demand
11.5 Industry Insights
12 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Engine Capacity
12.1 Introduction
12.2 < 5 L
12.2.1 Rapid Urban Infrastructure Expansion in Asia-Pacific Driving Demand
12.3 5-10 L
12.3.1 Heavy Load Handling and Mid-Scale Project Execution Driving Demand
12.4 >10 L
12.4.1 Deployment in High-Intensity Mining and Mega Infra Projects Driving Demand
12.5 Industry Insights
13 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Power Output
13.1 Introduction
13.2 < 100 Hp
13.2.1 Road Maintenance and Urban Projects Driving Demand
13.3 101-200 Hp
13.3.1 Optimal Power and Cost Balance Driving Adoption in Core Construction Segments
13.4 201-400 Hp
13.4.1 Infrastructure Execution Phase Demand Driving Segment Growth
13.5 >400 Hp
13.5.1 Mega Transport, Mining, and Industrial Projects Driving High-Power Equipment Demand
13.6 Industry Insights
14 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by After-Treatment Device
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (Egr)
14.2.1 Integration With Advanced After-Treatment Systems to Meet Global Emission Norms
14.3 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (Doc)
14.3.1 Integration With Multi-Stage After-Treatment Systems to Meet Evolving Emission Norms
14.4 Diesel Particulate Filter (Dpf)
14.4.1 Mandatory Integration Under Stage V and Tier 4 Final Norms Driving Oem Adoption
14.5 Selective Catalytic Reduction (Scr)
14.5.1 Critical Role in Nox Reduction Under Global Emission Norms Driving Oem Adoption
14.6 Industry Insights
15 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Propulsion
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Diesel
15.2.1 High Torque Performance and Regional Adoption of Cleaner Blends to Support Growth
15.3 Cng/Lng/Rng
15.3.1 Rising Adoption of Alternative Fuels Supported by Emission-Focused Transition
15.4 Industry Insights
16 Heavy Construction Equipment Rental Market, by Application
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Infrastructure
16.2.1 Increase in Number of Projects That Do Not Require Long-Term Equipment Ownership to Drive Market
16.3 Commercial
16.3.1 Access to Latest and Most Efficient Equipment to Drive Demand
16.4 Residential
16.4.1 Low Initial Investment in Residential Construction to Drive Growth
16.5 Industry Insights
17 Electric & Hybrid Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Equipment Type
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Electric Dump Trucks
17.2.1 Rising Decarbonization Targets and Smart Mining Projects to Accelerate Demand
17.3 Electric Dozers
17.3.1 Decarbonization and Lower Tco to Drive Adoption
17.4 Electric Excavators
17.4.1 Rising Demand For Mini Excavators and Zero-Emission Jobsites to Drive Growth
17.5 Electric Motor Graders
17.5.1 Early-Stage Electrification and Zero-Emission Mining Initiatives to Drive Demand
17.6 Electric Loaders
17.6.1 Compact Equipment Electrification and Hybrid Innovation to Accelerate Market Expansion
17.7 Electric Load Haul Dump (Lhd) Loaders
17.7.1 Urban Construction, Tunneling, and Low-Emission Projects to Drive Adoption
17.8 Industry Insights
18 Electric Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Battery Chemistry
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (Lfp)
18.2.1 Safety, Cost Advantage, and Supply Chain Localization to Accelerate Adoption
18.3 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Nmc)
18.3.1 High Energy Density to Support Performance-Driven Applications
18.4 Other Battery Chemistries
18.5 Industry Insights
19 Autonomous Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Region
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Autonomous Heavy Construction Equipment Product/Service Offerings by Key Oems
19.3 AI Developments in Autonomous Heavy Construction Equipment Market
20 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Region
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Asia-Pacific
20.2.1 China
20.2.1.1 Infrastructure Stimulus and Equipment Modernization to Drive Market
20.2.2 India
20.2.2.1 Government Infrastructure Initiatives and Equipment Localization to Drive Market
20.2.3 Japan
20.2.3.1 Infrastructure Modernization and Automation Adoption to Drive Market
20.2.4 Indonesia
20.2.4.1 Infrastructure Expansion and Capital Relocation to Drive Market
20.2.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
20.3 Europe
20.3.1 Germany
20.3.1.1 Government Infrastructure Investments and Demand For Advanced Equipment to Drive Market
20.3.2 UK
20.3.2.1 Government-Led Infrastructure and Energy Projects to Drive Market
20.3.3 France
20.3.3.1 Public Infrastructure and Energy Transition Investments to Drive Market
20.3.4 Italy
20.3.4.1 Public Infrastructure Upgrades and Energy Transition Investments to Drive Market
20.3.5 Spain
20.3.5.1 Transport Modernization and Renewable Energy Projects to Drive Market
20.3.6 Rest of Europe
20.4 North America
20.4.1 US
20.4.1.1 Strong Infrastructure Pipeline and Commercial Expansion to Drive Demand
20.4.2 Canada
20.4.2.1 Increasing Investments in Residential and Non-Residential Construction to Drive Market
20.4.3 Mexico
20.4.3.1 Increased Private and Public Sector Investments in Construction Activities to Drive Market
20.5 Middle East
20.5.1 Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
20.5.1.1 Qatar
20.5.1.1.1 Development and Maintenance Activities For Commercial Events to Drive Market
20.5.2 Saudi Arabia
20.5.2.1 Continued Execution of State-Backed Infrastructure Programs to Drive Market
20.5.3 UAE
20.5.3.1 Government-Backed Infrastructure Spending to Drive Market
20.5.4 Rest of Middle East
20.6 Rest of the World
20.6.1 Russia
20.6.1.1 Strategic Infrastructure Investments Driving Heavy Construction Equipment Demand
20.6.2 South Africa
20.6.2.1 Infrastructure Development Driving Heavy Construction Equipment Demand
20.6.3 Brazil
20.6.3.1 Rising Infrastructure Investments Supporting Heavy Construction Equipment Demand
20.6.4 Others
20.6.5 Industry Insights
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Overview
21.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, January 2022-May 2026
21.3 Market Share Analysis, 2025
21.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players, 2021-2025
21.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Heavy Construction Equipment Manufacturers, 2025
21.5.1 Stars
21.5.2 Emerging Leaders
21.5.3 Pervasive Players
21.5.4 Participants
21.5.5 Company Footprint: Heavy Construction Equipment Manufacturers, 2025
21.5.6 Region Footprint, 2025
21.5.7 Application Footprint, 2025
21.5.8 Propulsion Footprint, 2025
21.6 Major Compact Construction Equipment Manufacturers, by Equipment Type
21.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Compact Construction Equipment Market, 2025
21.7.1 Stars
21.7.2 Emerging Leaders
21.7.3 Pervasive Players
21.7.4 Participants
21.7.5 Company Footprint: Compact Construction Equipment Manufacturers, 2025
21.8 Compact Construction Equipment Market: Region Footprint, 2025
21.9 Compact Heavy Construction Equipment Market: Product Footprint, 2025
21.10 Compact Construction Equipment Market: Propulsion Footprint, 2025
21.11 Company Valuation
21.12 Brand/Product Comparison
21.13 Competitive Scenario
21.13.1 Product Launches/Developments/Enhancements, January 2022-May 2026
21.13.2 Deals, January 2022-May 2026
21.13.3 Expansions, January 2022-May 2026
21.13.4 Others, January 2022-May 2026
22 Company Profiles
22.1 Key Players
22.1.1 Caterpillar Inc.
22.1.1.1 Business Overview
22.1.1.2 Products Offered
22.1.1.3 Recent Developments
22.1.1.3.1 Product Launches/Enhancements
22.1.1.3.2 Deals
22.1.1.3.3 Expansions
22.1.1.3.4 Others
22.1.1.4 Analyst's View
22.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths
22.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices
22.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
22.1.2 Komatsu
22.1.2.1 Business Overview
22.1.2.2 Products Offered
22.1.2.3 Recent Developments
22.1.2.3.1 Product Developments/Enhancements/Upgrades
22.1.2.3.2 Deals
22.1.2.3.3 Expansions
22.1.2.3.4 Others
22.1.2.4 Analyst's View
22.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths
22.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices
22.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
22.1.3 Deere & Company
22.1.3.1 Business Overview
22.1.3.2 Products Offered
22.1.3.3 Recent Developments
22.1.3.3.1 Product Launches/Developments/Enhancements
22.1.3.3.2 Deals
22.1.3.3.3 Expansions
22.1.3.3.4 Others
22.1.3.4 Analyst's View
22.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths
22.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices
22.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
22.1.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
22.1.4.1 Business Overview
22.1.4.2 Products Offered
22.1.4.3 Recent Developments
22.1.4.3.1 Product Launches/Enhancements
22.1.4.3.2 Deals
22.1.4.3.3 Expansions
22.1.4.3.4 Others
22.1.4.4 Analyst's View
22.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths
22.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices
22.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
22.1.5 Volvo Ce
22.1.5.1 Business Overview
22.1.5.2 Products Offered
22.1.5.3 Recent Developments
22.1.5.3.1 Product Launches/Enhancements/Developments
22.1.5.3.2 Deals
22.1.5.3.3 Expansions
22.1.5.3.4 Others
22.1.5.4 Analyst's View
22.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths
22.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices
22.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
22.1.6 Cnh Industrial N.V.
22.1.6.1 Business Overview
22.1.6.2 Products Offered
22.1.6.3 Recent Developments
22.1.6.3.1 Product Launches/Enhancements
22.1.6.3.2 Deals
22.1.6.3.3 Expansions
22.1.6.3.4 Others
22.1.7 Liebherr
22.1.7.1 Business Overview
22.1.7.2 Products Offered
22.1.7.3 Recent Developments
22.1.7.3.1 Product Launches/Developments/Enhancements/Upgrades
22.1.7.3.2 Deals
22.1.7.3.3 Expansions
22.1.7.3.4 Others
22.1.8 Sany Group
22.1.8.1 Business Overview
22.1.8.2 Products Offered
22.1.8.3 Recent Developments
22.1.8.3.1 Product Launches/Developments/Enhancements
22.1.8.3.2 Deals
22.1.8.3.3 Expansions
22.1.8.3.4 Others
22.1.9 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
22.1.9.1 Business Overview
22.1.9.2 Products Offered
22.1.9.3 Recent Developments
22.1.9.3.1 Product Launches/Developments
22.1.9.3.2 Deals
22.1.9.3.3 Expansions
22.1.9.3.4 Others
22.1.10 Xcmg Group
22.1.10.1 Business Overview
22.1.10.2 Products Offered
22.1.10.3 Recent Developments
22.1.10.3.1 Product Launches
22.1.10.3.2 Deals
22.1.10.3.3 Expansions
22.1.10.3.4 Others
22.1.11 Terex Corporation
22.1.11.1 Business Overview
22.1.11.2 Products Offered
22.1.11.3 Recent Developments
22.1.11.3.1 Product Launches/Enhancements/Developments
22.1.11.3.2 Deals
22.1.11.3.3 Others
22.1.12 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
22.1.12.1 Business Overview
22.1.12.2 Products Offered
22.1.12.3 Recent Developments
22.1.12.3.1 Product Launches
22.1.12.3.2 Expansions
22.1.12.3.3 Others
22.1.13 Hd Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.
22.1.13.1 Business Overview
22.1.13.2 Products Offered
22.1.13.3 Recent Developments
22.1.13.3.1 Product Launches/Developments/Enhancements
22.1.13.3.2 Deals
22.1.13.3.3 Expansions
22.1.13.3.4 Others
22.1.14 Kubota Corporation
22.1.14.1 Business Overview
22.1.14.2 Products Offered
22.1.14.3 Recent Developments
22.1.14.3.1 Product Launches/Developments/Enhancements
22.1.14.3.2 Expansions
22.1.14.3.3 Others
22.1.15 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
22.1.15.1 Business Overview
22.1.15.2 Products Offered
22.1.15.3 Recent Developments
22.1.15.3.1 Product Launches/Developments/Enhancements
22.1.15.3.2 Deals
22.1.15.3.3 Expansions
22.1.15.3.4 Others
22.2 Other Players
22.2.1 Sandvik
22.2.2 the Manitowoc Company, Inc.
22.2.3 Astec Industries, Inc.
22.2.4 Wacker Neuson SE
22.2.5 Escorts Kubota Limited.
22.2.6 Ammann Group
22.2.7 Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd.
22.2.8 Manitou Group
22.2.9 Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
22.2.10 Dingsheng Tiangong Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
23 Research Methodology
23.1 Research Data
23.1.1 Secondary Data
23.1.1.1 Secondary Sources
23.1.1.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources
23.1.2 Primary Data
23.1.2.1 Primary Participants
23.1.3 Sampling Techniques and Data Collection Methods
23.2 Market Size Estimation
23.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
23.2.2 Top-Down Approach
23.3 Data Triangulation
23.4 Factor Analysis
23.5 Research Assumptions and Risk Assessment
23.6 Research Limitations
24 Appendix
24.1 Insights From Industry Experts
24.2 Discussion Guide
24.3 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal
24.4 Customization Options
24.4.1 Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by End-Use Industry
24.4.2 Heavy Electric Construction Equipment Market, by Battery Capacity
24.4.3 Heavy Electric Heavy Construction Equipment Market, by Country
24.5 Related Reports
24.6 Author Details
List of Tables [489]
List of Figures [89]
Companies Featured
- Caterpillar Inc. Komatsu Deere & Company Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. Volvo Ce Cnh Industrial N.V. Liebherr Sany Group J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. Xcmg Group Terex Corporation Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd. Hd Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd. Kubota Corporation Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Sandvik the Manitowoc Company, Inc. Astec Industries, Inc. Wacker Neuson SE Escorts Kubota Limited. Ammann Group Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd. Manitou Group Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. Dingsheng Tiangong Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
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