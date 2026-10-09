VEON Brings Starlink's Satellite-To-Mobile Service To South Asia With Banglalink Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bangladesh becomes the first country in South Asia to offer the service, keeping customers connected beyond the reach of mobile networks

Dhaka, New York and Dubai [9 October 2026] - VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator, today announced that Banglalink, its operator in Bangladesh, has launched a satellite-to-mobile service powered by Starlink, the world's largest direct-to-device satellite network, making Bangladesh the first country in South Asia to introduce the service. Customers can now access essential apps and location services even when they are beyond the reach of conventional mobile networks.

The service is designed to keep customers connected during emergencies, natural disasters and prolonged power outages, when conventional networks may be disrupted. A 4G phone and a Banglalink sim is needed to access the service. Customers can access the service through MyBL, Banglalink's super app, and it will soon also be available on the RYZE app, Banglalink's AI-powered, youth-focused, sub-brand.

“Starlink Mobile is a powerful example of how connectivity can change lives, not just convenience. For a fisherman far out at sea, or a family cut off after a natural disaster, being able to reach someone could mean the difference between isolation and getting help. That's the kind of impact VEON exists to deliver for people in Bangladesh and across our markets,” said Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group.

“Millions of Bangladeshis count on their network most when conditions are at their hardest, whether that is a storm or a long power outage. Adding satellite-to-mobile extends Banglalink's reach beyond what towers alone can cover and makes our network more resilient. Being first in South Asia is a milestone, but what matters to us is how many people it helps when they need it," said Johan Buse, CEO of Banglalink.

The launch supports VEON's strategy of extending access to connectivity and digital services across emerging markets through a combination of terrestrial and satellite infrastructure. Satellite to mobile connectivity has become an increasingly important part of VEON's resilience and digital inclusion strategy. In 2025, Kyivstar, VEON's digital operator in Ukraine, launched Starlink services, making Ukraine the first country in Europe to deploy the technology commercially. This was followed by the launch of Starlink services by Beeline Kazakhstan in September 2026. Together, the launches in Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Bangladesh demonstrate how VEON is extending connectivity beyond the reach of traditional mobile infrastructure, supporting customers in both underserved and hard-to-reach areas while strengthening network resilience during emergencies and periods of disruption.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to over 150 million connectivity users and more than 228 million digital customers. Operating across five countries that are home to 550 million consumers, more than 6% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: .

About Banglalink

Banglalink, Bangladesh's leading digital operator, is dedicated to enabling the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. Driven by the vision of“Digital For All,” Banglalink delivers a wide range of digital services right at customers' fingertips. Its portfolio includes the telco-agnostic super-app MyBL, the premier entertainment platform Toffee, and RYZE, the country's first AI-powered digital lifestyle package. As a fully owned subsidiary of VEON, a Nasdaq-listed global digital operator, Banglalink remains committed to driving innovation and building a brighter, more inclusive future for Bangladesh.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains“forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including in relation to Banglalink's Starlink launch as well as the VEON group's DTC strategy.

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