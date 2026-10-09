Data Center Busways Market By IT Load, Data Center Type, Conductor Type, Power Source, Ampacity, And Region - Global Forecast To 2032 AI And Hyperscale Demand Drive 15.1% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Busways Market by IT Load Type, Data Center Type, Conductor Type, Power Source, Power Ampacity, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center busways market is projected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2026 to USD 8.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by the rapid adoption of AI-powered computing infrastructure, continued hyperscale data center expansion, and increasing demand for flexible, scalable, and reliable power distribution architectures.

Hyperscale data centers to record the fastest growth

By data center type, the hyperscale segment is expected to achieve the fastest growth through 2032. Rising investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud platforms, and high-performance computing facilities is supporting the construction of larger, more power-intensive campuses. As rack power densities increase, operators are deploying modular busway systems to improve power distribution flexibility, reduce installation timelines, and simplify capacity expansion.

The development of AI-focused campuses and next-generation hyperscale facilities is also increasing demand for high-capacity data center busway solutions. These systems enable operators to accommodate changing power requirements without extensive infrastructure modifications, making them suitable for rapidly expanding environments.

Medium ampacity segment to hold the largest market share

By power ampacity, the medium ampacity segment is projected to account for the largest share of the data center busways market. Busways rated from 800 A to 1,000 A are widely deployed across hyperscale and colocation facilities because they provide sufficient capacity for higher-density workloads while maintaining cost efficiency and operational flexibility.

Demand from AI, high-performance computing, and cloud applications is increasing adoption of medium-ampacity busways. These systems support expanding workloads and future power requirements without the infrastructure complexity commonly associated with very high-ampacity deployments.

North America leads as Asia Pacific posts the fastest regional growth

North America is expected to retain the largest data center busways market share during the forecast period. The region benefits from extensive hyperscale capacity, substantial investment in AI infrastructure, and aggressive expansion by leading cloud service providers. Its large data center campuses require scalable, high-power distribution systems capable of supporting advanced computing workloads.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Expansion is supported by digitalization, cloud computing adoption, rising internet usage, and investment in new data center capacity across China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Competitive landscape

Major companies operating in the global data center busways market include Eaton Corporation plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Legrand SA, GE Vernova Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., C&S Electric Limited, LS Electric Co., Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, and DBTS Industries Sdn. Bhd. Market participants are pursuing product launches, manufacturing capacity expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements to strengthen their competitive positions and extend their presence in the data center infrastructure sector.

Research coverage

The report segments and forecasts the data center busways market by data center type, power source, conductor type, power ampacity, IT load type, and region. It examines market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges while assessing manufacturer market shares, core competencies, product portfolios, innovation pipelines, and strategic developments.

Key growth drivers include the changing power distribution requirements of AI clusters, hyperscale data center expansion, and demand for greater operational flexibility. Market restraints include higher initial capital costs, procurement scrutiny, and retrofit complexity in older facilities. Emerging opportunities include purpose-built busway designs for AI infrastructure, high-power DC distribution, and facility upgrades prompted by AI deployments. Key challenges include thermal management constraints, copper price volatility, high-purity copper availability, and regulatory and standardization requirements.

Primary research participant profile



By Company Type: Tier 1 - 65%, Tier 2 - 20%, and Tier 3 - 15%

By Designation: C-level - 25%, Director Level - 30%, and Others - 45% By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 40%, Middle East & Africa - 7%, and South America - 3%

Report value for stakeholders

The data center busways market report provides revenue estimates for the overall market and its major segments, helping established companies and new entrants evaluate growth potential. It also offers competitive intelligence to support market positioning, product development, regional expansion, investment planning, and go-to-market strategies. Stakeholders can use the findings to identify attractive markets, assess untapped geographies, monitor product innovation, and understand how AI infrastructure and evolving data center power requirements are reshaping industry demand.

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