Defense Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast To 2031 Zero Trust, AI, And Sovereign Cloud Investments Drive 11.2% CAGR Toward USD 34.53 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through zero trust, IAM, encryption, sovereign cloud, managed SOC/MDR and cyber testing across defense networks, suppliers and data centers. Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Defense Cybersecurity Market by Platform, Offering, End User, Deployment, Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global defense cybersecurity market is projected to grow from USD 20.34 billion in 2026 to USD 34.53 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.2%. Market growth is being driven by the expanding use of connected military networks, C2/C4ISR systems, cloud platforms, sensors, data centers, and software-based defense systems. As defense environments become increasingly interconnected, agencies and contractors face a broader cyberattack surface. This is strengthening demand for network security, endpoint protection, identity and access management (IAM), encryption, security monitoring, cloud security, application security, backup, and cyber testing. Rising state-linked cyber threats, stricter defense supplier security requirements, and the need to protect sensitive military information are also accelerating cybersecurity investment across armed forces, homeland security organizations, defense agencies, and defense industrial base companies. Solutions Segment Expected to Dominate the Defense Cybersecurity Market By offering, the solutions segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Defense organizations require integrated cybersecurity solutions that protect networks, endpoints, applications, cloud infrastructure, identities, and mission-critical data. The modernization of military platforms, command and control systems, ISR assets, and defense data centers is increasing the adoption of firewalls, endpoint detection and response (EDR), IAM, encryption, application security, cloud security, backup, and security monitoring solutions. Demand is also expanding across defense supplier networks as contractors align their security controls with government requirements. Defense Industrial Base & Data Centers Segment to Record the Highest CAGR By platform, the defense industrial base & data centers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2031. Defense contractors, suppliers, and data center operators manage substantial volumes of classified and sensitive information, making them key targets for cyberattacks. Greater cloud adoption, expanding use of software-based systems, and stricter supplier security standards are supporting investment in IAM, encryption, backup, managed security services, cloud protection, continuous monitoring, and cyber testing. Europe Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share Europe is expected to lead the defense cybersecurity market during the forecast period. Countries across the region are modernizing defense networks, command systems, naval and air platforms, ISR capabilities, and secure data centers. NATO-linked programs, shared defense operations, and growing cyber risks are increasing demand for network security, endpoint security, zero trust architecture, cryptography, identity access management, cloud security, data protection, security operations, and cyber validation. The need to secure connected systems across national and multinational missions further supports regional market growth. Primary Research Participant Profile

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: Directors - 20%, C-level Executives - 10%, and Others (Managers and Other Non-C-level Executives) - 70% By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 40%, Rest of the World (RoW) - 20% Key companies operating in the defense cybersecurity market include Booz Allen Hamilton Inc (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Leidos (US), BAE Systems (UK), and CACI International Inc (US). These organizations compete through cybersecurity innovation, expanded service portfolios, strategic partnerships, contract wins, and capabilities tailored to military and government security requirements. Research Coverage The study assesses the defense cybersecurity market across major segments, subsegments, platforms, offerings, and regions. It estimates market size and growth potential while evaluating the competitive landscape, company profiles, product and service portfolios, recent developments, and strategies adopted by leading market participants. The report examines major market drivers, including the expansion of connected defense networks, multi-domain operations, and rising state-sponsored cyberattacks against military and defense industrial systems. It also evaluates restraints such as fragmented legacy infrastructure and budget competition with weapons, platforms, and other defense priorities. Key opportunities include zero trust, IAM, encryption, sovereign cloud security, security operations center services, managed detection and response, and cyber support for defense agencies and suppliers. Challenges covered include the shortage of cleared cybersecurity professionals with defense expertise, AI model security risks, data poisoning, and cyber validation gaps. Key Benefits of the Report

Market Penetration: Analysis of defense cybersecurity solutions and services offered by leading market participants

Product Development/Innovation: Insights into emerging technologies, research & development activities, and product launches

Market Development: Evaluation of high-growth defense cybersecurity markets across key regions

Market Diversification: Coverage of new offerings, untapped geographies, investments, and recent industry developments Competitive Assessment: Analysis of market share, growth strategies, portfolios, and operational capabilities of leading companies The report enables established companies and new entrants to assess revenue opportunities, understand competitive dynamics, identify market risks, and develop informed go-to-market strategies for the evolving defense cybersecurity sector. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 392 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $20.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $34.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation and Regional Scope

1.3.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary of Changes

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights & Market Highlights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments

2.3 Disruptive Trends in Defense Cybersecurity Market

2.4 High Growth Segments

2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast

3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Defense Cybersecurity Market

3.2 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by End User

3.3 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Platform

3.4 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Offering

3.5 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Deployment

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Expansion of Digital Battlefields (Multi-Domain Operations)

4.2.1.2 Evolution of State-Sponsored Adversaries

4.2.1.3 Ot-It Convergence

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Legacy System Fragmentation

4.2.2.2 Budgetary Displacement

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Sovereign AI-Cloud Infrastructure

4.2.3.2 Managed Defense Services

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Talent Chasm

4.2.4.2 Adversarial AI Poisoning

4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces

4.4 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.5 Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players

5 Industry Trends

5.1 Ecosystem Analysis

5.2 Solution Providers

5.3 Service Providers and System Integrators

5.4 End Users

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Concept & Research

5.7 Component & Software Development

5.8 Product Development & Manufacturing

5.9 System Integration & Validation

5.10 Post-Deployment Service

5.11 Pricing Analysis

5.11.1 Indicative Pricing Analysis

5.11.2 Indicative Pricing Analysis, by Region

5.12 Trade Analysis

5.12.1 Import Scenario (Hs Code 851762)

5.12.2 Export Scenario (Hs Code 851762)

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.13.1 Zero Trust At Federal Scale: Booz Allen Hamilton on Cisa's Cdm Defend

5.13.2 Cryptographic Key Management for Warfighter: Leidos Prime Contract

5.13.3 AI-Enabled Defence Cybersecurity: Airbus French Defence Framework

5.14 Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

5.15 Investment & Funding Scenario

5.16 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.17 Macroeconomic Outlook

5.17.1 Introduction

5.17.2 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.18 Trends in Global Defense Cybersecurity Industry

5.19 Trends in Global Defense Industry

5.20 Business Models

5.20.1 Defense-Tailored Software-as-A-Service (Saas)

5.20.2 Managed Security Service Provider (Mssp) for Dib Compliance

5.20.3 Traditional Prime Contracting & System Integration

6 Customer Landscape & Buyer Behavior

6.1 Decision-Making Process

6.2 Key Stakeholders and Buying Evaluation Criteria

6.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

6.2.2 Buying Criteria

6.3 Adoption Barriers & Internal Challenges

6.4 Unmet Needs From Various End Users

7 Sustainability and Regulatory Landscape

7.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance

7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

7.2 Regulatory Framework

7.3 Industry Standards

7.4 Sustainability Initiatives

7.4.1 Carbon Impact and Eco-Applications of Graphene

8 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications

8.1 Key Technologies

8.1.1 Zero Trust Architecture (Zta)

8.1.2 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) for Threat Detection

8.1.3 Post-Quantum Cryptography (Pqc) and Cryptographic Modernization

8.2 Complementary Technologies

8.2.1 Secure Cloud Computing and Fedramp/Il5-Il6 Environments

8.2.2 Identity, Credential, and Access Management (Icam)

8.2.3 Cybersecurity Compliance and Assurance Tooling (Cmmc)

8.3 Adjacent Technologies

8.3.1 Joint All-Domain Command and Control (Jadc2) and C5Isr

8.3.2 Operational Technology (Ot) and Weapon Platform Cybersecurity

8.3.3 5G, Tactical Networks, and Open Ran

8.4 Technology Roadmap

8.5 Patent Analysis

8.6 Future Applications

8.6.1 Impact of AI/Generative AI

8.6.2 Implementation of AI in Defense Cybersecurity Market: Top Use Cases and Market Potential

8.6.3 Implementation of AI in Defense Cybersecurity Market: Case Studies

8.6.4 Interconnected Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players

8.6.5 Clients' Readiness to Adopt AI/Generative AI

9 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Offering

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Solutions

9.2.1 Network Security

9.2.1.1 Network Firewall

9.2.1.1.1 Need to Strengthen Protection of Mission-Critical Defense Networks to Drive Adoption of Network Firewall Solutions

9.2.1.2 Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems

9.2.1.2.1 Increasing Need for Real-Time Threat Monitoring to Accelerate Deployment of Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems

9.2.1.3 Virtual Private Network

9.2.1.3.1 Expanding Secure Remote Military Communication Requirements to Support Virtual Private Network Adoption

9.2.1.4 Network Access Control

9.2.1.4.1 Rising Implementation of Zero-Trust Access Policies to Drive Network Access Control Deployment

9.2.2 Endpoint Security

9.2.2.1 Anti-Virus & Anti-Malware

9.2.2.1.1 Rising Malware and Ransomware Attacks on Military Devices to Drive Demand for Anti-Virus & Anti-Malware Solutions

9.2.2.2 Endpoint Detection & Response

9.2.2.2.1 Increasing Focus on Proactive Cyber Threat Hunting to Accelerate Adoption of Endpoint Detection & Response Solutions

9.2.2.3 Patch Management

9.2.2.3.1 Growing Need to Reduce Software Vulnerabilities to Support Expansion of Patch Management Solutions

9.2.3 Cloud Security

9.2.3.1 Cloud Access Security

9.2.3.1.1 Increasing Migration of Defense Operations to Cloud Environments to Drive Adoption of Cloud Access Security Solutions

9.2.3.2 Security Posture Management

9.2.3.2.1 Growing Complexity of Hybrid Defense Cloud Infrastructure to Accelerate Demand for Security Posture Management Solutions

9.2.4 Application Security

9.2.4.1 Secure Development Tools

9.2.4.1.1 Increasing Focus on Secure Software Development Lifecycles to Drive Adoption of Secure Development Tools

9.2.4.2 Web Application Firewall

9.2.4.2.1 Rising Cyberattacks on Defense Web Applications to Accelerate Deployment of Web Application Firewalls

9.2.5 Data Security

9.2.5.1 Data Backup & Recovery

9.2.5.1.1 Increasing Focus on Cyber Resilience and Operational Continuity to Drive Adoption of Data Backup & Recovery Solutions

9.2.5.2 Encryption & Tokenization

9.2.5.2.1 Rising Concerns Regarding Data Breaches and Cyber Espionage to Accelerate Demand for Encryption & Tokenization Solutions

9.2.6 Identity & Access Management

9.2.6.1 Growing Implementation of Zero Trust Frameworks to Accelerate Adoption of Identity & Access Management Solutions

9.2.7 Security Operations & Monitoring

9.2.7.1 Rising Frequency of Sophisticated Cyber Threats to Drive Growth of Security Operations & Monitoring Solutions

9.3 Services

9.3.1 Professional Services

9.3.1.1 Design, Consulting, and Implementation

9.3.1.1.1 Increasing Modernization of Defense Cyber Infrastructure to Accelerate Demand for Design, Consulting, and Implementation Services

9.3.1.2 Risk & Threat Management

9.3.1.2.1 Rising Frequency of Advanced Cyberattacks to Support Growth of Risk and Threat Management Services

9.3.1.3 Support & Maintenance

9.3.1.3.1 Growing Requirement for Continuous Cyber Resilience to Drive Adoption of Support & Maintenance Services

9.3.1.4 Training & Education

9.3.1.4.1 Increasing Focus on Cyber Workforce Readiness to Accelerate Demand for Training & Education Services

9.3.2 Managed Services

9.3.2.1 Growing Need for Continuous Threat Monitoring and Operational Support to Accelerate Adoption of Managed Services

10 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Deployment

10.1 Introduction

10.2 on-Premises

10.2.1 Necessity of Physical Network Isolation for Classified Assets to Drive Market

10.3 Cloud

10.3.1 Continuous Fusion of Sensor Data From Land, Air, Sea, and Space Assets to Drive Market

10.4 Hybrid

10.4.1 Need to Maintain Combat Effectiveness During Network Jamming or Satellite Outages to Drive Market

11 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Military

11.2.1 Army

11.2.1.1 Expansion of Army Cybersecurity Subsegment to Drive Market

11.2.2 Navy

11.2.2.1 Integration of Modern, Web-Enabled Logistics and Administrative Networks With Critical Operational Technology to Drive Market

11.2.3 Air Force

11.2.3.1 Structural Transition Toward Highly Distributed, Data-Centric Warfighting Networks to Drive Market

11.2.4 Space Force

11.2.4.1 Transition From Isolated, Exquisite Orbital Systems to Heavily Integrated, Multi-Domain Networks to Drive Market

11.2.5 Joint Command

11.2.5.1 Operational Mandate to Secure Unified, Multi-Domain Command Structures to Drive Market

11.3 Homeland Security

11.3.1 Critical Mandate to Secure Civilian Critical Infrastructure and National Borders Against Sophisticated Asymmetric Threats to Drive Market

11.3.2 Border and Coast Protection

11.3.2.1 Severe Operational Vulnerabilities Within Maritime Entry Points to Drive Market

11.3.3 Special Operating Unit

12 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Platform

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Command & Control Platforms

12.2.1 Demand for Network Security, Identity and Access Management, and Encryption to Drive Market

12.2.2 Standalone C2

12.2.3 Joint C4Isr

12.3 Weapon Systems and Munitions

12.3.1 Critical Cyber-Physical Vulnerabilities to Drive Market

12.3.2 Integrated Air and Missile Defense System

12.3.3 Precision Guided Munition

12.3.4 Fire Control Systems

12.3.5 Others

12.4 Compact Platforms

12.4.1 Increasing Reliance on Commercial Off-the-Shelf Software Within These Shipboard Networks to Drive Market

12.4.2 Airborne

12.4.3 Land

12.4.4 Naval

12.4.5 Space

12.5 Isr and Sensor Platforms

12.5.1 Rapid Cybersecurity Growth Due to Fundamental Shift Toward Edge-Computing Architectures to Drive Market

12.6 Defense Industrial Base & Data Centers

13 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Technology

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Embedded Hardening and Firmware Integrity

13.3 Anti-Tampering and Hardware Assurance

13.4 Cryptography and Key Management

13.5 Zero Trust Architecture

13.6 Maintenance and Diagnostic Interface

13.7 Cyber Testing, Validation, and Sustainment

14 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Region

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.2.1 US

14.2.1.1 Re-Architecture of Department of Defense Networks and Strict Compliance Mandates to Drive Market

14.2.2 Canada

14.2.2.1 Norad Modernization and Arctic Geopolitical Shifts to Drive Market

14.3 Europe

14.3.1 UK

14.3.1.1 Cyber Resilience Strategy Mandates and Aggressive Hardening Timelines to Drive Market

14.3.2 France

14.3.2.1 Government'S Aggressive Push for "Strategic Autonomy" and Sovereign Digital Defense to Drive Market

14.3.3 Germany

14.3.3.1 Joint Combat Cloud Vulnerabilities and Nato Capability Targets to Drive Market

14.3.4 Italy

14.3.4.1 Multi-Domain Modernization Mandates and Dpp Framework to Drive Market

14.3.5 Spain

14.3.5.1 Industrial and Technological Plan for Security and Defense Initiatives to Drive Market

14.3.6 Poland

14.3.6.1 Nato Eastern Flank Vulnerabilities and Cyberspace Defense Forces Operations to Drive Market

14.3.7 Rest of Europe

14.4 Asia-Pacific

14.4.1 India

14.4.1.1 "Aatmanirbharta" Mandates and Defense Cyber Agency Operations to Drive Market

14.4.2 Japan

14.4.2.1 Unified Cloud Command Platforms and Embedded Firmware Hardening Mandates to Drive Market

14.4.3 Australia

14.4.3.1 Need for Fundamental Structural Transformation in Defense Sector to Drive Market

14.4.4 South Korea

14.4.4.1 Defense Innovation 4.0 Framework and Automated Threat Detection Mandates to Drive Market

14.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14.5 Rest of the World

14.5.1 Middle East & Africa

14.5.1.1 Complex Geopolitical Hostilities and Operational Network Expansion to Drive Market

14.5.2 Latin America

14.5.2.1 Internal Security Shifts and Transnational Organized Crime Threats to Drive Market

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2025

15.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2025

15.4 Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.5 Brand/Product Comparison

15.6 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

15.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025

15.7.1 Stars

15.7.2 Emerging Leaders

15.7.3 Pervasive Players

15.7.4 Participants

15.7.5 Company Footprint

15.7.5.1 Region Footprint

15.7.5.2 End User Footprint

15.7.5.3 Deployment Footprint

15.7.5.4 Offering Footprint

15.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025

15.8.1 Progressive Companies

15.8.2 Responsive Companies

15.8.3 Dynamic Companies

15.8.4 Starting Blocks

15.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking

15.8.5.1 List of Startups/SMEs

15.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/SMEs

15.9 Competitive Scenario

15.9.1 Product Launches

15.9.2 Deals

15.9.3 Other Developments

16 Company Profiles

16.1 Key Players

16.1.1 Booz Allen Hamilton Inc

16.1.1.1 Business Overview

16.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.1.3 Recent Developments

16.1.1.3.1 Deals

16.1.1.3.2 Other Developments

16.1.1.4 The Analyst's View

16.1.1.4.1 Right to Win

16.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

16.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

16.1.2 General Dynamics Corporation

16.1.2.1 Business Overview

16.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.2.3 Recent Developments

16.1.2.3.1 Deals

16.1.2.3.2 Other Developments

16.1.2.4 The Analyst's View

16.1.2.4.1 Right to Win

16.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

16.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

16.1.3 Bae Systems

16.1.3.1 Business Overview

16.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.3.3 Recent Developments

16.1.3.3.1 Product Launches

16.1.3.3.2 Deals

16.1.3.3.3 Other Developments

16.1.3.4 The Analyst's View

16.1.3.4.1 Right to Win

16.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices

16.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

16.1.4 Caci International Inc

16.1.4.1 Business Overview

16.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.4.3 Recent Developments

16.1.4.3.1 Other Developments

16.1.4.4 The Analyst's View

16.1.4.4.1 Right to Win

16.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices

16.1.4.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats

16.1.5 Leidos

16.1.5.1 Business Overview

16.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.5.3 Recent Developments

16.1.5.3.1 Product Launches

16.1.5.3.2 Deals

16.1.5.3.3 Other Developments

16.1.5.4 The Analyst's View

16.1.5.4.1 Right to Win

16.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices

16.1.5.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats

16.1.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.

16.1.6.1 Business Overview

16.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.6.3 Recent Developments

16.1.6.3.1 Deals

16.1.6.3.2 Other Developments

16.1.7 Microsoft

16.1.7.1 Business Overview

16.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.7.3 Recent Developments

16.1.7.3.1 Product Launches

16.1.7.3.2 Other Developments

16.1.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation

16.1.8.1 Business Overview

16.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.8.3 Recent Developments

16.1.8.3.1 Deals

16.1.8.3.2 Other Developments

16.1.9 Ibm

16.1.9.1 Business Overview

16.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.9.3 Recent Developments

16.1.9.3.1 Other Developments

16.1.10 Northrop Grumman

16.1.10.1 Business Overview

16.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.10.3 Recent Developments

16.1.10.3.1 Product Launches

16.1.10.3.2 Deals

16.1.10.3.3 Other Developments

16.1.11 Thales

16.1.11.1 Business Overview

16.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.11.3 Recent Developments

16.1.11.3.1 Deals

16.1.11.3.2 Other Developments

16.1.12 Rtx

16.1.12.1 Business Overview

16.1.12.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.12.3 Recent Developments

16.1.12.3.1 Product Launches

16.1.12.3.2 Deals

16.1.12.3.3 Other Developments

16.1.13 L3Harris Technologies, Inc

16.1.13.1 Business Overview

16.1.13.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.13.3 Recent Developments

16.1.13.3.1 Other Developments

16.1.14 Leonardo S.P.A.

16.1.14.1 Business Overview

16.1.14.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.14.3 Recent Developments

16.1.14.3.1 Deals

16.1.14.3.2 Other Developments

16.1.15 Elbit Systems Ltd

16.1.15.1 Business Overview

16.1.15.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.16 Saic

16.1.16.1 Business Overview

16.1.16.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.16.3 Recent Developments

16.1.16.3.1 Product Launches

16.1.16.3.2 Deals

16.1.16.3.3 Other Developments

16.1.17 Everforth, Inc

16.1.17.1 Business Overview

16.1.17.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.17.3 Recent Developments

16.1.17.3.1 Deals

16.1.17.3.2 Other Developments

16.1.18 At&T

16.1.18.1 Business Overview

16.1.18.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.18.3 Recent Developments

16.1.18.3.1 Product Launches

16.1.18.3.2 Other Developments

16.2 Other Players

16.2.1 Crowdstrike

16.2.2 Darktrace Holdings Limited

16.2.3 Sentinelone

16.2.4 Bitdefender

16.2.5 Cybereason

16.2.6 Ntt Data Group Corporation

16.2.7 Sophos Ltd

16.2.8 Cyberknight

16.2.9 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

16.2.10 Trend Micro Incorporated

17 Research Methodology

17.1 Research Data

17.1.1 Secondary Data

17.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

17.1.2 Primary Data

17.1.2.1 Primary Sources

17.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

17.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

17.1.2.4 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

17.2 Factor Analysis

17.2.1 Introduction

17.2.2 Demand-Side Indicators

17.2.3 Supply-Side Indicators

17.2.3.1 Financial Trends of Major Defense Contractors

17.3 Market Size Estimation

17.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

17.3.2 Top-Down Approach

17.4 Data Triangulation

17.5 Research Assumptions

17.6 Research Limitations

17.7 Risk Assessment

18 Appendix

18.1 Discussion Guide

18.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal

18.3 Customization Options

18.4 Related Reports

18.5 Author Details

List of Tables [366]

List of Figures [69]

Companies Featured



Booz Allen Hamilton Inc

General Dynamics Corporation

Bae Systems

Caci International Inc

Leidos

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Ibm

Northrop Grumman

Thales

Rtx

L3Harris Technologies, Inc

Leonardo S.P.A.

Elbit Systems Ltd

Saic

Everforth, Inc

At&T

Crowdstrike

Darktrace Holdings Limited

Sentinelone

Bitdefender

Cybereason

Ntt Data Group Corporation

Sophos Ltd

Cyberknight

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd Trend Micro Incorporated

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