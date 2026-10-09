Defense Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast To 2031 Zero Trust, AI, And Sovereign Cloud Investments Drive 11.2% CAGR Toward USD 34.53 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|392
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$20.34 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$34.53 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation and Regional Scope
1.3.2 Inclusions & Exclusions
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Currency Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
1.7 Summary of Changes
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights & Market Highlights
2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments
2.3 Disruptive Trends in Defense Cybersecurity Market
2.4 High Growth Segments
2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast
3 Premium Insights
3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Defense Cybersecurity Market
3.2 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by End User
3.3 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Platform
3.4 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Offering
3.5 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Deployment
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Expansion of Digital Battlefields (Multi-Domain Operations)
4.2.1.2 Evolution of State-Sponsored Adversaries
4.2.1.3 Ot-It Convergence
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Legacy System Fragmentation
4.2.2.2 Budgetary Displacement
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Sovereign AI-Cloud Infrastructure
4.2.3.2 Managed Defense Services
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Talent Chasm
4.2.4.2 Adversarial AI Poisoning
4.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces
4.4 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities
4.5 Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players
5 Industry Trends
5.1 Ecosystem Analysis
5.2 Solution Providers
5.3 Service Providers and System Integrators
5.4 End Users
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Concept & Research
5.7 Component & Software Development
5.8 Product Development & Manufacturing
5.9 System Integration & Validation
5.10 Post-Deployment Service
5.11 Pricing Analysis
5.11.1 Indicative Pricing Analysis
5.11.2 Indicative Pricing Analysis, by Region
5.12 Trade Analysis
5.12.1 Import Scenario (Hs Code 851762)
5.12.2 Export Scenario (Hs Code 851762)
5.13 Case Study Analysis
5.13.1 Zero Trust At Federal Scale: Booz Allen Hamilton on Cisa's Cdm Defend
5.13.2 Cryptographic Key Management for Warfighter: Leidos Prime Contract
5.13.3 AI-Enabled Defence Cybersecurity: Airbus French Defence Framework
5.14 Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026
5.15 Investment & Funding Scenario
5.16 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
5.17 Macroeconomic Outlook
5.17.1 Introduction
5.17.2 GDP Trends and Forecast
5.18 Trends in Global Defense Cybersecurity Industry
5.19 Trends in Global Defense Industry
5.20 Business Models
5.20.1 Defense-Tailored Software-as-A-Service (Saas)
5.20.2 Managed Security Service Provider (Mssp) for Dib Compliance
5.20.3 Traditional Prime Contracting & System Integration
6 Customer Landscape & Buyer Behavior
6.1 Decision-Making Process
6.2 Key Stakeholders and Buying Evaluation Criteria
6.2.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
6.2.2 Buying Criteria
6.3 Adoption Barriers & Internal Challenges
6.4 Unmet Needs From Various End Users
7 Sustainability and Regulatory Landscape
7.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance
7.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
7.2 Regulatory Framework
7.3 Industry Standards
7.4 Sustainability Initiatives
7.4.1 Carbon Impact and Eco-Applications of Graphene
8 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications
8.1 Key Technologies
8.1.1 Zero Trust Architecture (Zta)
8.1.2 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) for Threat Detection
8.1.3 Post-Quantum Cryptography (Pqc) and Cryptographic Modernization
8.2 Complementary Technologies
8.2.1 Secure Cloud Computing and Fedramp/Il5-Il6 Environments
8.2.2 Identity, Credential, and Access Management (Icam)
8.2.3 Cybersecurity Compliance and Assurance Tooling (Cmmc)
8.3 Adjacent Technologies
8.3.1 Joint All-Domain Command and Control (Jadc2) and C5Isr
8.3.2 Operational Technology (Ot) and Weapon Platform Cybersecurity
8.3.3 5G, Tactical Networks, and Open Ran
8.4 Technology Roadmap
8.5 Patent Analysis
8.6 Future Applications
8.6.1 Impact of AI/Generative AI
8.6.2 Implementation of AI in Defense Cybersecurity Market: Top Use Cases and Market Potential
8.6.3 Implementation of AI in Defense Cybersecurity Market: Case Studies
8.6.4 Interconnected Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players
8.6.5 Clients' Readiness to Adopt AI/Generative AI
9 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Offering
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Solutions
9.2.1 Network Security
9.2.1.1 Network Firewall
9.2.1.1.1 Need to Strengthen Protection of Mission-Critical Defense Networks to Drive Adoption of Network Firewall Solutions
9.2.1.2 Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems
9.2.1.2.1 Increasing Need for Real-Time Threat Monitoring to Accelerate Deployment of Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems
9.2.1.3 Virtual Private Network
9.2.1.3.1 Expanding Secure Remote Military Communication Requirements to Support Virtual Private Network Adoption
9.2.1.4 Network Access Control
9.2.1.4.1 Rising Implementation of Zero-Trust Access Policies to Drive Network Access Control Deployment
9.2.2 Endpoint Security
9.2.2.1 Anti-Virus & Anti-Malware
9.2.2.1.1 Rising Malware and Ransomware Attacks on Military Devices to Drive Demand for Anti-Virus & Anti-Malware Solutions
9.2.2.2 Endpoint Detection & Response
9.2.2.2.1 Increasing Focus on Proactive Cyber Threat Hunting to Accelerate Adoption of Endpoint Detection & Response Solutions
9.2.2.3 Patch Management
9.2.2.3.1 Growing Need to Reduce Software Vulnerabilities to Support Expansion of Patch Management Solutions
9.2.3 Cloud Security
9.2.3.1 Cloud Access Security
9.2.3.1.1 Increasing Migration of Defense Operations to Cloud Environments to Drive Adoption of Cloud Access Security Solutions
9.2.3.2 Security Posture Management
9.2.3.2.1 Growing Complexity of Hybrid Defense Cloud Infrastructure to Accelerate Demand for Security Posture Management Solutions
9.2.4 Application Security
9.2.4.1 Secure Development Tools
9.2.4.1.1 Increasing Focus on Secure Software Development Lifecycles to Drive Adoption of Secure Development Tools
9.2.4.2 Web Application Firewall
9.2.4.2.1 Rising Cyberattacks on Defense Web Applications to Accelerate Deployment of Web Application Firewalls
9.2.5 Data Security
9.2.5.1 Data Backup & Recovery
9.2.5.1.1 Increasing Focus on Cyber Resilience and Operational Continuity to Drive Adoption of Data Backup & Recovery Solutions
9.2.5.2 Encryption & Tokenization
9.2.5.2.1 Rising Concerns Regarding Data Breaches and Cyber Espionage to Accelerate Demand for Encryption & Tokenization Solutions
9.2.6 Identity & Access Management
9.2.6.1 Growing Implementation of Zero Trust Frameworks to Accelerate Adoption of Identity & Access Management Solutions
9.2.7 Security Operations & Monitoring
9.2.7.1 Rising Frequency of Sophisticated Cyber Threats to Drive Growth of Security Operations & Monitoring Solutions
9.3 Services
9.3.1 Professional Services
9.3.1.1 Design, Consulting, and Implementation
9.3.1.1.1 Increasing Modernization of Defense Cyber Infrastructure to Accelerate Demand for Design, Consulting, and Implementation Services
9.3.1.2 Risk & Threat Management
9.3.1.2.1 Rising Frequency of Advanced Cyberattacks to Support Growth of Risk and Threat Management Services
9.3.1.3 Support & Maintenance
9.3.1.3.1 Growing Requirement for Continuous Cyber Resilience to Drive Adoption of Support & Maintenance Services
9.3.1.4 Training & Education
9.3.1.4.1 Increasing Focus on Cyber Workforce Readiness to Accelerate Demand for Training & Education Services
9.3.2 Managed Services
9.3.2.1 Growing Need for Continuous Threat Monitoring and Operational Support to Accelerate Adoption of Managed Services
10 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Deployment
10.1 Introduction
10.2 on-Premises
10.2.1 Necessity of Physical Network Isolation for Classified Assets to Drive Market
10.3 Cloud
10.3.1 Continuous Fusion of Sensor Data From Land, Air, Sea, and Space Assets to Drive Market
10.4 Hybrid
10.4.1 Need to Maintain Combat Effectiveness During Network Jamming or Satellite Outages to Drive Market
11 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Military
11.2.1 Army
11.2.1.1 Expansion of Army Cybersecurity Subsegment to Drive Market
11.2.2 Navy
11.2.2.1 Integration of Modern, Web-Enabled Logistics and Administrative Networks With Critical Operational Technology to Drive Market
11.2.3 Air Force
11.2.3.1 Structural Transition Toward Highly Distributed, Data-Centric Warfighting Networks to Drive Market
11.2.4 Space Force
11.2.4.1 Transition From Isolated, Exquisite Orbital Systems to Heavily Integrated, Multi-Domain Networks to Drive Market
11.2.5 Joint Command
11.2.5.1 Operational Mandate to Secure Unified, Multi-Domain Command Structures to Drive Market
11.3 Homeland Security
11.3.1 Critical Mandate to Secure Civilian Critical Infrastructure and National Borders Against Sophisticated Asymmetric Threats to Drive Market
11.3.2 Border and Coast Protection
11.3.2.1 Severe Operational Vulnerabilities Within Maritime Entry Points to Drive Market
11.3.3 Special Operating Unit
12 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Platform
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Command & Control Platforms
12.2.1 Demand for Network Security, Identity and Access Management, and Encryption to Drive Market
12.2.2 Standalone C2
12.2.3 Joint C4Isr
12.3 Weapon Systems and Munitions
12.3.1 Critical Cyber-Physical Vulnerabilities to Drive Market
12.3.2 Integrated Air and Missile Defense System
12.3.3 Precision Guided Munition
12.3.4 Fire Control Systems
12.3.5 Others
12.4 Compact Platforms
12.4.1 Increasing Reliance on Commercial Off-the-Shelf Software Within These Shipboard Networks to Drive Market
12.4.2 Airborne
12.4.3 Land
12.4.4 Naval
12.4.5 Space
12.5 Isr and Sensor Platforms
12.5.1 Rapid Cybersecurity Growth Due to Fundamental Shift Toward Edge-Computing Architectures to Drive Market
12.6 Defense Industrial Base & Data Centers
13 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Technology
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Embedded Hardening and Firmware Integrity
13.3 Anti-Tampering and Hardware Assurance
13.4 Cryptography and Key Management
13.5 Zero Trust Architecture
13.6 Maintenance and Diagnostic Interface
13.7 Cyber Testing, Validation, and Sustainment
14 Defense Cybersecurity Market, by Region
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.2.1 US
14.2.1.1 Re-Architecture of Department of Defense Networks and Strict Compliance Mandates to Drive Market
14.2.2 Canada
14.2.2.1 Norad Modernization and Arctic Geopolitical Shifts to Drive Market
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 UK
14.3.1.1 Cyber Resilience Strategy Mandates and Aggressive Hardening Timelines to Drive Market
14.3.2 France
14.3.2.1 Government'S Aggressive Push for "Strategic Autonomy" and Sovereign Digital Defense to Drive Market
14.3.3 Germany
14.3.3.1 Joint Combat Cloud Vulnerabilities and Nato Capability Targets to Drive Market
14.3.4 Italy
14.3.4.1 Multi-Domain Modernization Mandates and Dpp Framework to Drive Market
14.3.5 Spain
14.3.5.1 Industrial and Technological Plan for Security and Defense Initiatives to Drive Market
14.3.6 Poland
14.3.6.1 Nato Eastern Flank Vulnerabilities and Cyberspace Defense Forces Operations to Drive Market
14.3.7 Rest of Europe
14.4 Asia-Pacific
14.4.1 India
14.4.1.1 "Aatmanirbharta" Mandates and Defense Cyber Agency Operations to Drive Market
14.4.2 Japan
14.4.2.1 Unified Cloud Command Platforms and Embedded Firmware Hardening Mandates to Drive Market
14.4.3 Australia
14.4.3.1 Need for Fundamental Structural Transformation in Defense Sector to Drive Market
14.4.4 South Korea
14.4.4.1 Defense Innovation 4.0 Framework and Automated Threat Detection Mandates to Drive Market
14.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
14.5 Rest of the World
14.5.1 Middle East & Africa
14.5.1.1 Complex Geopolitical Hostilities and Operational Network Expansion to Drive Market
14.5.2 Latin America
14.5.2.1 Internal Security Shifts and Transnational Organized Crime Threats to Drive Market
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2025
15.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2025
15.4 Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.5 Brand/Product Comparison
15.6 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics
15.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2025
15.7.1 Stars
15.7.2 Emerging Leaders
15.7.3 Pervasive Players
15.7.4 Participants
15.7.5 Company Footprint
15.7.5.1 Region Footprint
15.7.5.2 End User Footprint
15.7.5.3 Deployment Footprint
15.7.5.4 Offering Footprint
15.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2025
15.8.1 Progressive Companies
15.8.2 Responsive Companies
15.8.3 Dynamic Companies
15.8.4 Starting Blocks
15.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking
15.8.5.1 List of Startups/SMEs
15.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/SMEs
15.9 Competitive Scenario
15.9.1 Product Launches
15.9.2 Deals
15.9.3 Other Developments
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Key Players
16.1.1 Booz Allen Hamilton Inc
16.1.1.1 Business Overview
16.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.1.3 Recent Developments
16.1.1.3.1 Deals
16.1.1.3.2 Other Developments
16.1.1.4 The Analyst's View
16.1.1.4.1 Right to Win
16.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices
16.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
16.1.2 General Dynamics Corporation
16.1.2.1 Business Overview
16.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.2.3 Recent Developments
16.1.2.3.1 Deals
16.1.2.3.2 Other Developments
16.1.2.4 The Analyst's View
16.1.2.4.1 Right to Win
16.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices
16.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
16.1.3 Bae Systems
16.1.3.1 Business Overview
16.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.3.3 Recent Developments
16.1.3.3.1 Product Launches
16.1.3.3.2 Deals
16.1.3.3.3 Other Developments
16.1.3.4 The Analyst's View
16.1.3.4.1 Right to Win
16.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices
16.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
16.1.4 Caci International Inc
16.1.4.1 Business Overview
16.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.4.3 Recent Developments
16.1.4.3.1 Other Developments
16.1.4.4 The Analyst's View
16.1.4.4.1 Right to Win
16.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices
16.1.4.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats
16.1.5 Leidos
16.1.5.1 Business Overview
16.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.5.3 Recent Developments
16.1.5.3.1 Product Launches
16.1.5.3.2 Deals
16.1.5.3.3 Other Developments
16.1.5.4 The Analyst's View
16.1.5.4.1 Right to Win
16.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices
16.1.5.4.3 Weakness and Competitive Threats
16.1.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.
16.1.6.1 Business Overview
16.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.6.3 Recent Developments
16.1.6.3.1 Deals
16.1.6.3.2 Other Developments
16.1.7 Microsoft
16.1.7.1 Business Overview
16.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.7.3 Recent Developments
16.1.7.3.1 Product Launches
16.1.7.3.2 Other Developments
16.1.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation
16.1.8.1 Business Overview
16.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.8.3 Recent Developments
16.1.8.3.1 Deals
16.1.8.3.2 Other Developments
16.1.9 Ibm
16.1.9.1 Business Overview
16.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.9.3 Recent Developments
16.1.9.3.1 Other Developments
16.1.10 Northrop Grumman
16.1.10.1 Business Overview
16.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.10.3 Recent Developments
16.1.10.3.1 Product Launches
16.1.10.3.2 Deals
16.1.10.3.3 Other Developments
16.1.11 Thales
16.1.11.1 Business Overview
16.1.11.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.11.3 Recent Developments
16.1.11.3.1 Deals
16.1.11.3.2 Other Developments
16.1.12 Rtx
16.1.12.1 Business Overview
16.1.12.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.12.3 Recent Developments
16.1.12.3.1 Product Launches
16.1.12.3.2 Deals
16.1.12.3.3 Other Developments
16.1.13 L3Harris Technologies, Inc
16.1.13.1 Business Overview
16.1.13.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.13.3 Recent Developments
16.1.13.3.1 Other Developments
16.1.14 Leonardo S.P.A.
16.1.14.1 Business Overview
16.1.14.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.14.3 Recent Developments
16.1.14.3.1 Deals
16.1.14.3.2 Other Developments
16.1.15 Elbit Systems Ltd
16.1.15.1 Business Overview
16.1.15.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.16 Saic
16.1.16.1 Business Overview
16.1.16.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.16.3 Recent Developments
16.1.16.3.1 Product Launches
16.1.16.3.2 Deals
16.1.16.3.3 Other Developments
16.1.17 Everforth, Inc
16.1.17.1 Business Overview
16.1.17.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.17.3 Recent Developments
16.1.17.3.1 Deals
16.1.17.3.2 Other Developments
16.1.18 At&T
16.1.18.1 Business Overview
16.1.18.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.18.3 Recent Developments
16.1.18.3.1 Product Launches
16.1.18.3.2 Other Developments
16.2 Other Players
16.2.1 Crowdstrike
16.2.2 Darktrace Holdings Limited
16.2.3 Sentinelone
16.2.4 Bitdefender
16.2.5 Cybereason
16.2.6 Ntt Data Group Corporation
16.2.7 Sophos Ltd
16.2.8 Cyberknight
16.2.9 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
16.2.10 Trend Micro Incorporated
17 Research Methodology
17.1 Research Data
17.1.1 Secondary Data
17.1.1.1 Secondary Sources
17.1.2 Primary Data
17.1.2.1 Primary Sources
17.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources
17.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights
17.1.2.4 Breakdown of Primary Interviews
17.2 Factor Analysis
17.2.1 Introduction
17.2.2 Demand-Side Indicators
17.2.3 Supply-Side Indicators
17.2.3.1 Financial Trends of Major Defense Contractors
17.3 Market Size Estimation
17.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach
17.3.2 Top-Down Approach
17.4 Data Triangulation
17.5 Research Assumptions
17.6 Research Limitations
17.7 Risk Assessment
18 Appendix
18.1 Discussion Guide
18.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal
18.3 Customization Options
18.4 Related Reports
18.5 Author Details
List of Tables [366]
List of Figures [69]
Companies Featured
- Booz Allen Hamilton Inc General Dynamics Corporation Bae Systems Caci International Inc Leidos Cisco Systems, Inc. Microsoft Lockheed Martin Corporation Ibm Northrop Grumman Thales Rtx L3Harris Technologies, Inc Leonardo S.P.A. Elbit Systems Ltd Saic Everforth, Inc At&T Crowdstrike Darktrace Holdings Limited Sentinelone Bitdefender Cybereason Ntt Data Group Corporation Sophos Ltd Cyberknight Check Point Software Technologies Ltd Trend Micro Incorporated
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