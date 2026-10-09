Woody Biomass Boiler Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026 To 2034 8.3% CAGR Driven By Industrial Decarbonization And Renewable Heating Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by targeting industrial steam and district heating, using fuel-flexible boilers, automation, smart monitoring, and high-efficiency, low-emission combustion

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Woody Biomass Boiler Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2026 To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global woody biomass boiler market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by rising demand for renewable heating systems, stronger carbon reduction targets, higher energy costs, and increasing adoption of biomass-based energy generation across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Woody Biomass Boiler Market Drivers

Demand for sustainable and low-carbon heating solutions remains a major market driver. Woody biomass boilers use wood pellets, wood chips, and other biomass feedstocks to produce heat and steam, helping users reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Government renewable energy incentives, industrial decarbonization programs, and investment in district heating infrastructure are accelerating global deployment.

Industrial facilities are increasingly integrating woody biomass boilers into process heating and steam generation operations. Adoption is also benefiting from the availability of forestry resources, development of biomass supply chains, and growing interest in energy security. District heating projects, institutional facilities, hotels, manufacturing plants, and commercial buildings represent important areas of market expansion.

Market Restraints

High installation costs, feedstock price fluctuations, storage requirements, and maintenance complexity may restrict market growth. The consistent availability and quality of biomass feedstock can also influence system efficiency and operating costs.

Regulations governing particulate matter, combustion emissions, and ash disposal create additional compliance requirements. Market participants must also address operational efficiency, fuel handling, and long-term equipment reliability to support wider adoption in regulated markets.

Woody Biomass Boiler Market Trends

The market is experiencing growing demand for high-efficiency systems equipped with automated fuel feeding, advanced emission controls, and digital monitoring technologies. Manufacturers are investing in energy optimization, hybrid heating configurations, fluidized bed combustion, and industrial-scale biomass steam generation.

Smart monitoring systems are enabling operators to improve combustion performance, manage fuel consumption, reduce downtime, and support environmental compliance. Demand for carbon-neutral industrial heating and sustainable building systems is expected to encourage further product development. Automated fuel handling and low-emission combustion technologies will remain central to competitive differentiation.

Market Segmentation

By Product



Stocker: Stocker boilers account for a substantial market share due to their established design, lower operational complexity, and adoption across residential and commercial heating applications. Fluidized bed: Fluidized bed boilers are expected to record strong growth because of their combustion efficiency, lower emissions, fuel flexibility, and suitability for large industrial and utility-scale operations.

By Application



Residential: Adoption is increasing as property owners seek renewable heating options and long-term energy cost savings.

Commercial: Demand is supported by district heating networks, institutional buildings, hotels, and other commercial facilities. Industrial: The industrial segment holds a major share, driven by biomass steam generation, process heating requirements, and renewable energy integration across manufacturing industries.

Regional Market Insights

Europe represents a significant share of the woody biomass boiler market, supported by renewable energy policies, established district heating infrastructure, and carbon reduction initiatives. The UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and other European markets continue to invest in renewable thermal energy and industrial decarbonization.

North American growth is supported by forestry resource availability, biomass energy projects, and demand for renewable industrial heating in the U.S. and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to experience strong expansion due to industrialization, government support for biomass utilization, and renewable energy investment in China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea.

Latin America is emerging as an attractive market, particularly in Brazil and Mexico, where biomass resources can support industrial and thermal energy projects. The Middle East and Africa also present opportunities associated with rural electrification, distributed energy development, and growing interest in renewable heating systems.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the woody biomass boiler market is based on thermal efficiency, emission performance, operational reliability, fuel flexibility, automation, fuel handling capability, and after-sales support. Companies are developing advanced combustion technologies and integrated control systems while expanding their ability to serve large-scale biomass energy projects.

Key market participants include ANDRITZ, ARITERM, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, DP CleanTech, Forbes Marshall, Hoval, Hurst Boiler & Welding Co., John Cockerill, John Wood Group PLC, Prime Thermals, Schmid Energy Solutions, Sofinter S.p.a, Sugimat, TESPL, Thermax Limited, Thermodyne Boilers, Valmet, VIESSMANN, Windhager, and Woodco.

Woody Biomass Boiler Industry Developments

Investment is increasing in biomass heating plants, district heating projects, industrial renewable steam generation, and low-emission combustion systems. Manufacturers are prioritizing automated fuel handling, advanced emission controls, digital monitoring, and high-efficiency combustion solutions to strengthen operational performance and regulatory compliance.

Historical and Forecast Coverage

The market study evaluates the period from 2023 to 2033, using 2024 as the base year and 2025 to 2033 as the forecast period. It provides quantitative market estimates by product, application, and geography, including regional revenue analysis in US$ million.

The report also assesses market trends, competitive intelligence, investment opportunities, emerging technologies, strategic priorities, micro and macro environmental factors, and Porter's Five Forces. Geographic coverage includes North America, the UK and European Union, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Research Methodology

The research process incorporates secondary research, primary research, and expert panel review. Market estimates consider manufacturer research and development budgets, government spending, company revenues, end-user demand, consumption volume, pricing, and geographic revenue performance.

Forecasts are developed using qualitative and quantitative analysis, supported by data triangulation. Top-down and bottom-up approaches validate market estimates and improve consistency across product, application, and regional segments.

Key Report Insights



Market forecasts and segment projections through 2033

Micro and macro factors affecting woody biomass boiler market growth

Fastest-growing product, application, and regional segments

Current and emerging investment opportunities

Regional trends across developed and emerging economies

Technology developments influencing efficiency and emissions

Competitive strategies adopted by leading market participants Growth prospects in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Key Offerings

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions

1.3.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Woody Biomass Boiler Market

2.2. Global Woody Biomass Boiler Market, By Product, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.3. Global Woody Biomass Boiler Market, By Application, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.4. Global Woody Biomass Boiler Market, By Geography, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.5. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2025

3. Woody Biomass Boiler Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key Woody Biomass Boiler Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by Woody Biomass Boiler Market Vendors

4. Woody Biomass Boiler Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Woody Biomass Boiler Market Value, 2024 - 2034, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Key Challenges

4.3.4. Key Opportunities

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. Porter's Five Force Model

4.5.1. Supplier Power

4.5.2. Buyer Power

4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.6. PESTEL Analysis

4.6.1. Political Landscape

4.6.2. Economic Landscape

4.6.3. Social Landscape

4.6.4. Technology Landscape

4.6.5. Environmental Landscape

4.6.6. Legal Landscape

5. Woody Biomass Boiler Market: By Product, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Stocker

5.3.2. Fluidized bed

6. Woody Biomass Boiler Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Residential

6.3.2. Commercial

6.3.3. Industrial

7. North America Woody Biomass Boiler Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Analysis by Product

7.3. Market Analysis by Application

7.4. Country Analysis by Product and Application

7.4.1. U.S.

7.4.2. Canada

7.4.3. Rest of North America

8. UK and European Union Woody Biomass Boiler Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market Analysis by Product

8.3. Market Analysis by Application

8.4. Country Analysis by Product and Application

8.4.1. UK

8.4.2. Germany

8.4.3. Spain

8.4.4. Italy

8.4.5. France

8.4.6. Rest of Europe

9. Asia Pacific Woody Biomass Boiler Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Analysis by Product

9.3. Market Analysis by Application

9.4. Country Analysis by Product and Application

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Australia

9.4.5. South Korea

9.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

10. Latin America Woody Biomass Boiler Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market Analysis by Product

10.3. Market Analysis by Application

10.4. Country Analysis by Product and Application

10.4.1. Brazil

10.4.2. Mexico

10.4.3. Rest of Latin America

11. Middle East and Africa Woody Biomass Boiler Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Analysis by Product

11.3. Market Analysis by Application

11.4. Country and Subregional Analysis by Product and Application

11.4.1. GCC

11.4.2. Africa

11.4.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa

12. Company Profile

12.1. ANDRITZ

(Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives)

12.2. ARITERM

12.3. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

12.4. DP CleanTech

12.5. Forbes Marshall

12.6. Hoval

12.7. Hurst Boiler & Welding Co.

12.8. John Cockerill

12.9. John Wood Group PLC

12.10. Prime Thermals

12.11. Schmid Energy Solutions

12.12. Sofinter S.p.a

12.13. Sugimat

12.14. TESPL

12.15. Thermax Limited

12.16. Thermodyne Boilers

12.17. Valmet

12.18. VIESSMANN

12.19. Windhager

12.20. Woodco

12.21. Other Notable Players

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