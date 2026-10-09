Non-Farm Activities, Allied Sectors Reduce Rural Economy's Monsoon Dependence: RBI

MENAFN - KNN India)India's rural economy is becoming less vulnerable to weak monsoons as rising non-crop activities, diversification into allied sectors and greater irrigation coverage reduce the dependence of rural incomes on rainfall, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The findings come amid concerns over the impact of a severely deficient southwest monsoon in 2026. The analysis, published in the Monetary Policy Committee's report under the section 'Indian Agriculture Sector Amid Weather Shocks', examined the relationship between rainfall and rural economic activity.

The RBI noted that rainfall shortfalls remain an important driver of fluctuations in agricultural output, but allied and non-agricultural activities are providing greater support to rural incomes, reported Business Standard.

For agricultural households owning up to one acre of land, wages account for more than 55 per cent of household income, while crop production and livestock together contribute 36 per cent, the report said.

Non-Farm Activities Show Greater Resilience

The study found that agricultural growth tends to weaken during years of higher monsoon deficits, while growth in non-agricultural rural activities remains close to 6 per cent across different rainfall conditions.

Between 1994-95 and 2025-26, rainfall shortfalls explained around 39 per cent of the variation in agricultural growth. The relationship was statistically significant, while the corresponding relationship with non-agricultural activity was not significant.

The RBI said the farm sector's sensitivity to deficient rainfall has also declined with higher irrigation coverage, weather-resilient crop varieties and diversification towards less water-intensive crops.

Allied Sectors Cushion Rural Incomes

The composition of agricultural output has increasingly shifted towards allied activities such as dairy, poultry, meat and fisheries, which are less closely linked to aggregate rainfall conditions.

Between 1999-2000 and 2024-25, the relationship between rainfall shortfalls and growth in milk, eggs, meat and fish production was statistically insignificant, unlike agricultural gross value added (GVA).

The RBI said the association between rainfall deviations and agricultural growth, as well as broader rural-linked activity, has generally weakened since the mid-2000s.

The findings suggest that while monsoon conditions remain important for agricultural output, diversification into allied and non-agricultural activities is providing greater resilience to rural incomes during weather shocks.

(KNN Bureau)