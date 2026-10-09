India Advocates For Enhanced Regional Energy Integration At 20Th East Asia Summit

MENAFN - KNN India)India called for greater regional cooperation on energy security, power transmission and clean energy at the 20th East Asia Summit (EAS) Energy Ministers' Meeting held in Manila, Philippines.

Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik represented India at the meeting and highlighted cooperation under the ASEAN-India Plan of Action 2026-2030, including the ASEAN Power Grid, regional power transmission, multilateral electricity trade, clean energy and energy security.

Naik said India's installed electricity generation capacity had reached 558.8 GW as of September 30, 2026, including 308 GW of non-fossil capacity, accounting for 55 percent of total installed capacity. Under PM Surya Ghar, around 5.01 million rooftop solar installations had benefited 5.95 million households as of September 29.

On regional power connectivity, Naik said India and Singapore were exploring a proposed 2,000 MW cross-border power interconnection. One option under consideration is a nearly 3,000-km land-based transmission corridor connecting Imphal with Singapore through Myanmar, Thailand and Malaysia.

India also offered to share its experience in renewable energy deployment, grid integration, transmission planning, energy storage, green hydrogen and clean energy technologies with EAS participating countries.

Naik called for greater institutional cooperation between the ASEAN Centre for Energy and Indian institutions including NTPC, POWERGRID, the Central Electricity Authority, NIWE, NISE and NPTI.

The Minister also outlined areas for cooperation including strategic petroleum reserves, emergency preparedness, electricity system resilience, LNG and gas supply security, renewable energy forecasting, battery energy storage, green hydrogen, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), and carbon markets.

India reaffirmed its support for ASEAN efforts to operationalise the Enhanced Memorandum of Understanding on the ASEAN Power Grid and expand multilateral power trade.

(KNN Bureau)

