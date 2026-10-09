Pralhad Joshi Inaugurates Windergy India 2026, Targets 100 GW Wind Capacity By 2030

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the eighth edition of Windergy India 2026 in Chennai on Thursday, with India's installed wind power capacity reaching 59.20 GW as of September 30, 2026.

Joshi said India recorded its highest-ever annual wind capacity addition of 6.05 GW in FY2025-26 and expressed confidence that installations would exceed this level in FY2026-27. The government is targeting 100 GW of installed wind capacity by 2030.

Windergy India 2026 is being held from October 7-9 and has participation from around 400 exhibitors from more than 20 countries, 500 delegates and country pavilions from Denmark, Germany and Spain.

Tamil Nadu Energy Minister C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar highlighted the state's role in wind energy development and referred to its repowering policy.

Representatives of state governments were felicitated for work related to land facilitation, clearances and resolution of Right-of-Way issues. The event also saw the announcement of the IWTMA-BWE Global MoU, IWTMA-PTB LoI and IWTMA-OECD collaboration.

Two reports, titled“Energy Transition in Tamil Nadu” and“Reimagining Contractual Mechanism for Indian Wind Sector”, were also released during the inaugural ceremony.

(KNN Bureau)

