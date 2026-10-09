India, Kenya Hold Maiden Navy Staff Talks To Deepen Maritime Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) Nairobi, Oct 9 (IANS) India and Kenya held their maiden Navy Staff Talks in the Kenyan city of Mombasa, with both sides exploring ways to expand naval engagement and cooperation in maritime security, training and professional exchanges, the Indian Navy said on Friday.

The talks held from October 5 to 7 were co-chaired by Commodore Kartik Srimal, Commodore (Foreign Cooperation), and Brigadier Sankale Kiswaa, Deputy Commander of the Kenyan Navy, reaffirming the two countries' commitment to strengthening naval ties and advancing their maritime partnership.

“Maiden Edition of the Indian Navy and Kenya Navy Staff Talks were held in Mombasa from 05-07 Oct 2026, co-chaired by Cmde Kartik Srimal, Cmde(FC) and Brigadier Sankale Kiswaa, Deputy Commander, Kenya Navy. Discussions focussed on enhancing operational engagements, training exchanges, martime security and professional interactions, reaffirming commitment to further strengthening bilateral naval cooperation and deepening India-Kenya Maritime Partnership,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

Earlier this week, an Indian delegation led by Commodore Kartik Srimal paid a courtesy call on Major General Paul Otieno, Commander of Kenyan Navy, at the Kenya Navy Headquarters.

The delegation included the Defence Attaché of the Indian High Commission in Nairobi, Captain Arjit Pandey, alongside other officials.

According to the Kenyan Ministry of Defence, the engagement provided an opportunity to review areas of mutual interest and explore opportunities for expanding cooperation between the navies of India and Kenya.

The discussions focused on strengthening existing maritime cooperation, enhancing professional engagements and identifying areas where the two navies can deepen collaboration in response to evolving maritime security challenges.

Major General Otieno underscored the importance of sustained professional interaction in strengthening bilateral defence relations and enhancing the ability of partner navies to address emerging threats within the maritime domain, the Kenyan Ministry of Defence stated.

“Kenya and India share longstanding maritime interests within the Indian Ocean, making naval cooperation an important component of the wider defence relationship between the two countries. Continued interaction between their naval forces contributes to greater mutual understanding and creates opportunities for strengthening professional and operational cooperation,” said the Ministry

“The courtesy call reaffirmed the enduring Kenya–India maritime partnership and the shared interest of both countries in promoting a secure and stable maritime environment,” it added.