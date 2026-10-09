Two Schoolgirls Suffer Burn Injuries After Coming In Contact With High-Tension Wire In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 9 (IANS) Two girl students suffered burn injuries after an electric shock incident occurred at Shahbazpur Higher Secondary School in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Friday.

The incident occurred during the lunch break when the students went to the school rooftop, where an 11,000-volt high-tension power line passes nearby.

One of the injured students is reported to be in critical condition.

The injured students were admitted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for treatment.

According to Neha, one of the injured students, she had gone to the rooftop with other students to eat during the lunch break.

While there, she touched a wall near the roof and received a severe electric shock before falling.

Another student also began screaming. A student named Shruti reportedly showed courage and helped bring the injured girls down.

The incident triggered panic on the school premises, with several students leaving the campus out of fear.

The accident has raised serious concerns about student safety and the presence of a high-voltage power line near the school building.

Locals have also accused the school management of failing to respond promptly.

Vaibhav Kumar, an eyewitness, said one of the students suffered severe burns to her hands and legs.

He alleged that the school gate was not opened in time to facilitate the injured students' transportation to the hospital.

According to Vaibhav, a school vehicle was available on the premises, but was not provided to transport the injured students.

Locals subsequently arranged an auto-rickshaw and rushed the girls to SKMCH.

The incident has triggered resentment among villagers, while the school management has yet to issue a detailed response to the allegations.

There are conflicting accounts regarding the number of injured students.

A school teacher said two students were injured, while eyewitness accounts and statements from the injured students indicate that three girls suffered burns.

The incident has prompted demands for an investigation into the circumstances of the accident, the safety arrangements in the school and the presence of the high-tension power line.

Official statements clarifying the cause of the incident and assigning responsibility are awaited.